Bannau Brycheniog National Park makes a call out for new ambassadors

Bannau Brycheniog National Park has called out for volunteers to become ‘Bannau Brycheiniog Ambassadors’ to help others get the most out of their time spent in the popular location.

Writing on their Facebook page, the Park Authority shared: “Want to learn more about our National Park?

“The Wales Ambassador Scheme is a free online course that will introduce you to different areas and attractions in Bannau Brycheiniog.

“You can increase your knowledge of Wales and help others to get the most out of their visit!”

The Ambassador Scheme provides an online training opportunity to enhance volunteers’ knowledge of the tourism offer of the whole of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including its stunning landscapes, outdoor adventures, vibrant culture and rich heritage.

Online learning

According to the Authority, when you become a Bannau Brycheiniog Ambassador you will play an important role in enriching the overall visitor experience.

The Ambassador Scheme can be achieved online in modules, with learners able to study at their own pace, at home or at your workplace.

The website says: “Read each module, watch video clips, listen to local experts, and then answer a short quiz on the content. Before you know it you will be an Ambassador for Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.”

Benefits

There are a number of benefits the National Park says are available for volunteers, including deepening the local knowledge of the area, boosting confidence to share knowledge and information about Bannau Brycheiniog National Park with others as well as being part of a shared interest group.

The scheme is also available for businesses, who can benefit from PR opportunities, staff motivation and retention and access to a range of valuable online resources about the destination which can be shared with visitors.

