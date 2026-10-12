BBC announces special programmes to mark 60th anniversary of Aberfan disaster

Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC has announced a season of television, radio and online programmes to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, remembering the 144 people who died and the lasting impact on the village and communities across Wales.

The commemorative season will be broadcast throughout October and will feature new documentaries, first-hand accounts from survivors and relatives, special radio programmes, archive material and live musical performances.

The disaster happened on 21 October 1966, when a coal waste tip collapsed above Aberfan, engulfing Pantglas Junior School and nearby homes. A total of 144 people died, including 116 children.

Garmon Rhys, interim director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “60 years after the tragedy that claimed 144 lives and left an enduring impact on the village of Aberfan and communities across Wales, this commemorative season will bring together first-hand testimonies, newly commissioned documentaries, special broadcasts and live performances.

“The content reflects on the lives lost, the resilience of the community, and Aberfan’s lasting place in our national story.”

New documentaries

One of the main programmes in the season is Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back, a 60-minute documentary examining the campaign for justice that followed the disaster.

The programme will explore how survivors and relatives challenged the National Coal Board and the government of the day, campaigning for the removal of the coal tips that continued to threaten their homes.

Featuring people directly affected by the tragedy, including some speaking publicly for the first time, the documentary will examine the fight against powerful institutions and the trauma that remains part of life in Aberfan.

Produced by BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions, it will be shown on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Monday, 19 October.

Another programme, Unseen: The Aberfan Portraits, will tell the story of an artist from Llandudno who set out to paint portraits of most of the 116 children who died, using photographs and locks of hair supplied by their grieving families.

Presented by Huw Thomas, the BBC Wales News production will hear from relatives about the significance of the paintings over the past six decades and how they have become enduring symbols of remembrance.

It will be broadcast on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer and YouTube at 10.40pm on Monday, 19 October.

Special reports and first-hand accounts

BBC News has been publishing a series of reports, features and personal accounts throughout the year, exploring the disaster’s continuing impact.

Coverage includes an interview with the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School, a report on the photographer behind one of the most iconic images of the tragedy, and the story of a 10-year-old boy who met the man his grandfather rescued from a classroom window.

BBC Wales News and Network News will also report from Aberfan on Wednesday, 21 October, when an official remembrance event is due to take place with the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, in attendance.

The BBC’s coverage will continue throughout October and on the anniversary itself.

Radio programmes

BBC Radio Wales will broadcast several programmes marking the anniversary, including Aberfan: From Darkness to Light, which follows preparations by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales for a new commemorative requiem.

Presented by Roy Noble, the programme will feature rehearsals and interviews with composers Grahame Davies and Paul Mealor. It will air on Friday, 23 October, on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds.

Religious programmes will also reflect on the disaster and its legacy. Celebration will feature a reflective service written by Gareth Hill, whose father-in-law was a minister who experienced the disaster, including a hymn created to mark the anniversary. It will air on Sunday, 18 October, at 7.30am.

Later that morning, All Things Considered will hear from Reverend Irving Penberthy, one of the last remaining ministers from the time of the disaster, and Aberfan survivor Gareth Davies. The programme will broadcast at 9am.

BBC Radio Wales Breakfast will also report from Aberfan on 21 October, with an extended programme to observe the minute’s silence at 9.15am.

A collection of archive and newly commissioned material will be available on BBC Sounds, including the podcast Aberfan: Tip Number 7.

BBC Radio Cymru will mark the anniversary through its arts programme Llwyfan gyda Manon Steffan Ros, which will visit the National Library of Wales to explore its work preserving Aberfan’s history.

The library has worked with the community to create new copies of the Aberfan Book of Remembrance, which records the names of all 144 people who died. It also maintains a digital exhibition of photographs, archive material and contemporary accounts.

The programme will feature interviews with the library’s arts curators, writer Mererid Hopwood, composer and librettist Grahame Davies, artist Jack Lewis and members of the cast of The Revlon Girl, a stage play inspired by events following the disaster.

It will air on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds at 1pm on Sunday, 18 October. On 21 October, Aled Hughes will present his programme from Aberfan, with a minute’s silence at 9.15am.

BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live will also feature Aberfan resident Janett Bickley, the only child in her street to survive the disaster. The programme, presented by Adrian Chiles, will air at 9am on Saturday, 17 October.

Commemorative concerts

Music will form another part of the anniversary season, with two special concerts from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

The centrepiece will be From Darkness into Light, a newly commissioned concert requiem by Paul Mealor, with words by Grahame Davies. It will bring together actor Mark Lewis Jones, Aberfan Schools Choirs, Ynysowen Male Voice Choir and the BBC National Chorus of Wales.

The wider programme will include works by Anna Clyne, Haydn, Mozart and Vaughan Williams, moving from music reflecting grief and urgency towards themes of hope and remembrance.

Aberfan: From Darkness to Light will take place at Aberfan Community Centre on Saturday, 24 October, followed by Aberfan 60 at Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff on Sunday, 25 October.

A full broadcast of the Hoddinott Hall concert will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales website. It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds from Thursday, 29 October, with a repeat on BBC Radio Wales on Sunday, 1 November.

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