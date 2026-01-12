BBC Horizons names artists selected for £60,000 music fund

Amelia Jones

BBC Horizons, a joint BBC Cymru Wales and Arts Council of Wales scheme, has announced the recipients of its £60,000 Launchpad Fund.

The programme has previously supported Welsh artists such as Panic Shack, who have gone on to gain national recognition.

For over 10 years, the fund has played a vital role in supporting and amplifying the voices of Welsh artists and labels, fostering a thriving and diverse music scene across the country.

Punk rock, hip hop, folk, indie, electronic music and all the sounds in between are represented in the list of successful awardees. They also represent talent from towns from all over Wales – from Caernarfon, Swansea, Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Blackwood, Cwmbran, Monmouth, and Cardiff.

Some of the artists chosen to receive the fund this year include: psychedelic low fi newcomers Tai Haf Heb Drigolion from Aberystwyth, and Caernarfon rapper Sage Todz is developing a live band for his unique bilingual hip hop style.

Two brand new record labels will also receive the funding, BWGiBWGAN and Grwndi records who will be working with exciting new Welsh language artists MWSOG, Osgled, and Tonnau.

Horizons has provided direct support to over 450 artists. Notable artists include: Panic Shack, Adwaith, LEMFRECK, Buddug, Ben Ellis, Shale and Melin Melyn.

Watch Panic Shack, who received the fund in 2020, make their debut on The Jools Holland Show last year:

This funding has empowered artists to develop their careers, enabling them to spend time in studios, promote releases, purchase equipment and produce music videos.

Bethan Elfyn, Senior Producer at Horizons/Gorwelion for BBC Cymru Wales said: “What an honour it is for Horizons to be at this junction again, seeing a wave of new talent break through from all over Wales.

“Their stories are like a rich tapestry of what it is like to live in Wales today. It’s a pleasure to be able to inject and project their creativity with financial support, a real tangible help in this day and age.

“Music is the soundtrack to our time and so important to hear fresh new and young voices as part of our drive to reflect stories from Wales’ communities.”

Catryn Ramasut, Director of Arts at Arts Council of Wales, said: “The projects supported by Launchpad reflect the strength, range and ambition of artists across Wales today.

“These awards will help artists develop their work, build audiences and take the next steps in their creative journeys.”

Monmouthshire based post-punk band MORN, one of this year’s awardees said: “We are honoured to be among the incredible Welsh artists being awarded with the Horizons fund this year!

“With so many barriers slowing down young Welsh people from pursuing their dreams of working in the arts, Horizons funding goes a long way to support artists, benefitting the amazing Welsh music scene that encompasses so many great artists today.

“We will be spending the money to help us tour without being at a loss, promoting upcoming releases and expanding our world that we want everybody to be a part of.”

Another artist to receive funding, Farai KD said: “I am so grateful and happy for being selected for the funding which will enable me to work on my next album and collaborate with different artist from Wales.”

New Cardiff based independent record label Grwndi Records said: “Having financial support from Horizons is invaluable and we are extremely grateful for this special opportunity to be able to use the money for different projects and music on the label.

“Running an independent label is a true labour of love and it means the world to get this recognition.”

This year’s recipients include:

Al Morrison, Bangor – recording costs

Baby Schillaci, Swansea – recording costs

Betsan, Cardiff – recording costs

BWGiBWGAN (with artists MWSOG & Osgled), Carmarthen – live sessions and music videos

Chwaer Fawr, Caernarfon – recording costs

Courtney Scotto, Cardiff – recording costs and visuals

Dafydd Owain, Y Felinheli – live show development

Elin & Carys, Rossett – recording costs

Elliot Bradfield, Blackwood – recording costs

Emyr Sion, Cardiff – album campaign costs

Farai KD, Treforest – recording costs

Grwndi Records (with artist Tonnau), Cardiff – label costs and single campaigns

Internet Fatigue, Aberystwyth – music videos and recording costs

Lloyd, Cwmbran – equipment and recording costs

Loki Bambino, Swansea – recording costs and campaign

Mantis, Cardiff – recording costs

Martha Elen, Cardiff – recording costs & visuals

Martha O’Brien, Cardiff – recordings costs

Meg Uppington, Cardiff – project campaign

Molly Roberts, Cardiff – tour costs

MORN, Monmouthshire – single campaigns and new equipment

Ogun, Newport – music videos, live sessions and campaign

ovajoi, Cardiff – instruments and equipment

papaya noon, Cardiff – PR campaign and visuals

Sage Todz, Cardiff – live band development and recording costs

SHINOBii, Caernarfon – recording costs

Slow Life, Wrexham – live session recording

Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn, Aberystwyth – instruments and recording costs

The Family Battenberg, Cardiff – recording costs

Tokomololo, Caernarfon – recording costs and equipment

Trystan Hughes, Powys – recording costs

Waterpistol, Monmouthshire – PR campaign