BBC to cut 550 jobs across news and radio – here’s what it means for audiences

Jamie Medhurst, Professor of Film and Media, Aberystwyth University

The BBC has announced 550 job cuts as part of a plan to save £500 million. Coming in the middle of the process of renewing its royal charter, this adds to uncertainly over the BBC’s future in terms of its purpose, funding and place in an increasingly divided UK.

Audiences will, inevitably, see changes. Some high-profile casualties have already been announced. These are most notable on BBC Radio 4, including ending The World Tonight, Money Box Live and Crossing Continents over the next year.

Radio 4 is still the UK’s leading speech station, with an average weekly audience of around 9 million listeners. The demise of such long-running and popular programmes will hit them hard.

The station’s listener demographic leans older, and towards those who are looking for in-depth analysis of news and world events. Studies have shown that Radio 4 listeners are among the most civically engaged, so rousing their ire by slashing cherished programmes is a risky move.

At the same time, a recent report from the Reuters Institute found that interest in engaging with the news has fallen. Around the world, 16% more people said they had little or no interest in news than in 2021. More crucially, trust in the news and news organisations is at an all-time low. In 2015, 51% of us trusted the news. In 2026, this has dropped to 30%.

One of the main reasons for this is the rise of misinformation and disinformation, exacerbated by the growth of social media platforms. But there have also been high-profile cases – such as the BBC’s misleadingly-edited Panorama programme on Donald Trump – that may have fed into the declining trust in news output.

However, the Reuters report also shows that public broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV News and Channel 4 remain some of the most trusted brands in media. The weekly reach figures are notable, with the BBC’s news services on radio and television reaching 48% of audiences, and online services reaching 45%.

The question for the BBC is, with such cuts in programming and jobs, will it be able to maintain that level of trust and attention?

There are a number of reasons for the cuts. In real terms, the BBC’s funding has decreased by 40% since 2010. Already under huge financial pressure, the corporation will have to adapt as audiences move away from traditional television and radio to digital platforms. This means slimming down costly operations – an unenviable first task for the new director general, Matt Brittin.

The value of the BBC

Cuts are also anticipated in areas other than news, such as commissioning from the nations and regions. There will inevitably be a direct impact on independent producers and directors, and on the plurality of voices and viewpoints from across the UK.

In 2021, the BBC launched its Across the UK strategy, which was designed to redistribute power and decision-making to better reflect the whole of the country. This move was, according to then-director general Tim Davie, designed to “ensure every household gets value from the BBC”, create jobs and “nurture new talent”.

There are concerns the current (and future) cuts will negate these efforts, leading to a withdrawal from parts of the UK amid retraction to London and the south-east.

The BBC’s portfolio of radio and television channels will also be reviewed as part of the cost-cutting exercise – in an attempt to “reduce duplication, clarify accountability, and increase the speed of decision making”, according to the corporation.

To a degree, this is to be expected. Audiences’ viewing, listening and media consumption habits are changing. The students I teach now have a very different relationship with their media than those I taught when I started in higher education over 30 years ago.

The BBC’s difficult task is to balance provision for its traditional viewers and listeners with provision for those who are now consuming content – not “watching programmes” – online.

The charter renewal process also raises important questions which could have a huge longer-term impact on the BBC.

There are calls for a more progressive system of funding, as the licence fee feels anachronistic and the evasion rate has risen to 12.52%. There are also enormous political pressures, with Reform UK calling for a slimming down of the BBC to the point where it may become unrecognisable.

In a rapidly-changing global media environment, the BBC needs to remain competitive. It also needs to deliver high-quality programming (or content).

While the new director general may want to make the BBC “simpler and faster”, the corporation’s news and current affairs output is, in my view, critical to countering the increasing threat of mis- and disinformation disseminated so easily online. As Robin Lustig, former presenter of The World Tonight, said of the programme which is due to be axed: “At a time of snap judgments and widely disseminated disinformation, [it] is, if anything, more needed than ever before.”

The National Union of Journalists has argued that this latest announcement will ultimately lead to a retreat from the BBC as core public service mission. Let’s hope this is not the case.

The BBC may not be perfect – but as a 2015 study of households deprived of BBC programming and content showed, life without it would be pretty bleak. While the media landscape has changed considerably since 2015, and more content providers have arrived on the scene, the BBC still has a role to play in informing, educating and entertaining us.

This article was first published on The Conversation