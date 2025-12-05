BBC Wales confirms the major festive titles set to front its Christmas schedule

As Christmas approaches, BBC Wales unwraps a sparkling line-up of programmes filled with festive cheer, familiar faces, and a generous serving of Welsh talent.

From celebrity Christmas countdowns to musical celebrations and seasonal comedy, here’s your guide to the best of Christmas TV.

Christmas Top 5: Mike Bubbins’ Celebrity Countdown Begins

Christmas arguments may be inevitable, especially when it comes to deciding what to watch, but this year comedian and actor Mike Bubbins offers a helping hand. Across a three-part series, he welcomes well-known Welsh stars to his bar to reveal their personal festive favourites.

Kicking things off on Sunday 21 December, Mike invites actor and presenter Joanna Page, fondly known as the Queen of Christmas TV specials. Over drinks and laughter, the Gavin & Stacey star shares her top five Christmas TV shows, digging into the nostalgia and chaos that define seasonal telly.

The festive fun continues on Monday 22 December, when BAFTA-winning actor and comedian Sian Gibson takes her turn. As Mike quizzes her on her top five Christmas films, she also reveals a surprising secret about one of the most hotly debated festive movies of all time: Die Hard.

The series concludes on Tuesday 23 December with none other than opera legend Sir Bryn Terfel. One of the world’s most celebrated voices, Sir Bryn joins Mike to discuss the Christmas songs that mean the most to him, rounding off the trilogy with warmth and musical flair.

Music and Conversation at Other Voices Cardigan

Also airing is a special look back at the Other Voices Cardigan Festival, which returned to Aberteifi last month. This hour-long programme, presented by Radio DJ Huw Stephens, celebrates the enduring creative bond between Wales and Ireland.

Highlights include performances from Gruff Rhys, Panic Shack, Melin Melyn, Khakikid, Sorry, and others. Huw also sits down with several headline acts, including Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds, Gruff Rhys, and Panic Shack’s Emily Smith and Sarah Harvey, for insightful conversations about music, place, and storytelling.

A showcase of talent and cultural connection, it’s a vibrant window into one of Wales’s most distinctive musical weekends.

A Mammoth Christmas Special

On Wednesday 24 December, BBC Two delivers a festive special from the hit comedy Mammoth. It’s Tony Mammoth’s first Christmas since returning from the dead, and unsurprisingly, chaos follows. Through a mix of thoughtlessness and good intentions gone wrong, Tony risks ruining Christmas for himself and his family.

Meanwhile, Mel struggles to keep her cool at the homeless shelter, and a potential romance stirs for Theo. With Mike Bubbins, Sian Gibson, Joseph Marcell, Joel Davison, and John Weldon making up the cast, this 30-minute special promises heart, humour, and a distinctly Mammoth-style Christmas spirit.

Boxing Day Rugby: Cardiff v Dragons

Christmas sport fans are in for a treat as Scrum V Live returns on Friday 26 December with a classic Boxing Day derby. Broadcasting from Cardiff Arms Park, the match sees Cardiff take on the Dragons in what promises to be a fiery festive fixture.

A Magical Reading of a Classic Tale

On Tuesday 30 December, settle in for an enchanting hour with Steffan Rhodri, who reads The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for BBC Four. Known for roles in Gavin & Stacey and Harry Potter, Rhodri brings C.S. Lewis’s wintery world of Narnia vividly to life in this beautifully produced storytelling special. It’s perfect family viewing for the in-between days of Christmas.

New Year’s Day Rugby: Ospreys v Cardiff

Kick off 2026 with another adrenaline-fuelled derby as Scrum V Live broadcasts the New Year’s Day clash between the Ospreys and Cardiff from the Brewery Field. A high-energy start to the sporting year, it’s an ideal way for fans to welcome 2026.

What’s on the radio?

This Christmas, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru are offering a festive lineup packed with music, reflections, quizzes, and celebrations to keep listeners entertained throughout the holidays. From carols and classical music to New Year’s Eve parties and quirky specials, there’s something for everyone.

Festive reflections and music

The season kicks off with Christmas Meditation on Sunday 21 December (8–9am), an hour of unique Christmas music, thoughts, and reflections.

Early risers can tune in on Monday 22 December at 6:30am for Aled Jones’ Still Walking in the Air, as he joins arranger John Altman to explore how Howard Blake’s iconic song became a chart hit.

For literature fans, Books That Made Me Christmas Special airs Monday 22 December (6:30–7pm) with Lucy Owen hosting a festive edition celebrating the books that have shaped the season.

Welsh music highlights

Tuesday 23 December brings Welsh Wonders – The Hit Makers (12-2pm), a journey through BBC archives with Huw Stephens, highlighting Welsh artists who have broken into the Top 40.

Later, the Radio Wales Christmas Quiz (2-4pm) tests knowledge and nerves alike as Robin Morgan hosts a festive battle between celebrity team captains including Eleri Sion, Owen Money, and more.

The day rounds off with Christmas with Mal Pope and Friends (4-5pm) at All Saints Church in the Mumbles, featuring carols, readings, and performances by Mumbles A Capella choir and Steve Balsamo.

Meanwhile, Green Christmas (6.30-7pm) sees Eleri Morgan tackling sustainable fashion season.

Christmas Eve and Day specials

Christmas Eve is packed with music and festive storytelling. Solid Gold Christmas (12–2pm) features oldies with Owen Money, while Christmas Cinematic Classics with Sofia Rizzi (2–4pm) showcases beloved film soundtracks. Sophie Evans hosts Sophie Evans at Christmas (4–5pm), performing seasonal favourites with a special appearance from her son Jack.

Carols continue with the Carol Concert (6–7pm), repeated on Christmas morning (8–9am), and the night is topped with Welcoming Christmas (11:30pm–12:30am), a service to usher in Christmas Day.

Christmas Day programming includes festive specials like Christmas Celebration (7–8am), Make a Difference Highlights(12–1pm), and a Christmas Celebration Concert (1–2pm). Comedians Gareth Gwynn and Esyllt Sears return for I Can’t Get Over 2025 (2–3pm), reflecting on the year’s news and pop culture. Katherine Jenkins hosts Christmas with Katherine Jenkins (3:05–5pm), followed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales’ 2025 highlights (5–7pm).

Boxing Day and beyond

Listeners can enjoy wintry tunes with Derek and Sue’s Winter Soundtrack (2–5pm, Saturday 27 December), while New Year’s Eve is celebrated in style with Matt Tebbutt’s New Year’s Eve Kitchen (12–2pm), Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure’s Day Disco (2–5pm), and a series of themed shows including Molly Palmer’s 90s and 00s (7–10pm) and the New Year’s Eve House Party with Justine Jones (10pm–1am).

On New Year’s Day, Tom Price welcomes celebrity guests on New Year’s Day Guestlist (11am–2pm) for a light-hearted look back at 2025 and ahead to 2026.

BBC Radio Cymru highlights

Radio Cymru offers an equally packed schedule. Ding Dong (2 & 9 December) explores the homes of Welsh celebrities, while Bryn Terfel joins Mererid Hopwood on 14 December for Troi’r Gerdd yn Gân, exploring the songs that shaped his career.

Other festive shows include Rhaglen Ffion Dafis (21 December), the Christmas bardic quiz Talwrn Nadolig (21 & 25 December), and the panel quiz Uffern Iaith y Nefoedd (21 December). On Christmas Eve, Rhaglen Sounds Tudur Owencaptures last-minute festive prep with laughs and mischief.

Christmas Day sees a mix of music, services, and live broadcasts, including Oedfa’r Nadolig (5:30am/12pm), festive fun with Rhaglen Bore Cothi (8–11am), and celebrations at Dyl Mei’s home in Rhaglen Tudur (3pm). Evening programming includes music with Huw Stephens (6pm) and Caryl Parry Jones’ Sioe Caryl (9pm).

Boxing Day through New Year’s Day brings live sports coverage (Chwaraeon Radio Cymru), a look at the year’s top tracks with Traciau’r Flwyddyn gydag Ifan Davies (31 December), and another session of Sioe Caryl to welcome 2026.

Whether you’re seeking music, reflections, comedy, or quizzes, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru have a festive programme designed to make this Christmas and New Year one to remember.