Before you visit a zoo this summer, read this

Freedom for Animals

Summer is a time to get outside, explore and enjoy the longer days. But for animals in zoos, the busy season means more crowds, more noise and more days spent on display.

Zoos are often promoted as fun, educational days out. Yet behind the signs, enclosures and ticket sales are individual animals who have no choice about being there.

They are not there for a day out. They are there every day.

Animals in zoos are denied control over their own lives. They cannot choose where to go, who to avoid, when to hide, or how to spend their time. Their world is completely decided for them by humans.

Before booking a zoo visit this summer, it’s worth thinking about what that day out really means for the animals who live there.

A zoo is not a natural home

Zoos often try to make enclosures look natural. There may be painted walls, fake rocks, pools, trees or themed signs.

But these spaces are still enclosures and cages.

They are built around what visitors can see, not around what animals truly need to thrive.

Lions, tigers, elephants, giraffes, fishes, birds and all other animals have complex needs. They need space, privacy, stimulation, social bonds and the freedom to make their own choices.

In their natural habitats, many animals travel long distances, raise families, form relationships, forage, fly, swim, climb or hunt. In zoos, their lives are fully restricted and controlled.

No display can ever replace a life of freedom.

Captivity changes behaviour

Many people have seen animals in zoos pacing, rocking, swaying or moving in repeated patterns.

These behaviours are not “normal”. They are stereotypies – signs that something is wrong.

When an animal walks the same route again and again, or sways from side to side, they are often showing the impact of captivity. These behaviours can be linked to frustration, boredom, fear and stress.

Zoos cannot give animals the freedom of a natural life. They cannot offer real choice. They cannot undo the harm of being confined for human entertainment.

Zoos teach the wrong lesson

Zoos are often described as educational. But we need to ask what they are really teaching us as people.

They teach children that it is acceptable to keep animals behind glass, fences and bars so people can look at them, or that they can be displayed, managed and controlled for human benefit.

Children do not need to see a tiger trapped in an enclosure to care about tigers. They do not need to see penguins, fishes, giraffes or elephants in captivity to learn that those individuals matter.

Compassion can be taught without captivity.

Families can learn about animals through wildlife documentaries, books, nature reserves, local wildlife watching, rock pooling, bird watching and conservation projects that protect animals in their natural habitats.

The best lesson we can teach children is that animals are not ours to use.

Con in conservation

Zoos also often use conservation to justify keeping animals captive.

But most animals in zoos will never be released into the wild. Many are bred to keep zoo populations going, not to return individuals to freedom.

Protecting animals should mean protecting habitats. It should mean tackling the reasons animals are losing their homes. It should mean supporting work that keeps animals free.

Conservation should not be used as a cover for captivity.

Animals are not educational tools. They are not breeding stock. They are not attractions.

They are individuals with their own lives, needs and interests.

Choose days out that do not depend on captivity

This summer, there are better ways to spend time with nature that don’t come at the cost of an animal’s freedom.

You could visit a nature reserve, go bird watching, explore the coast, learn about local wildlife, support habitat protection, watch ethical wildlife documentaries, or visit a genuine sanctuary where animals are not bred, traded or used for entertainment.

Where you spend your money really does matter.

When we choose animal-free days out, we send a clear message: captivity is not entertainment.

Animals in zoos deserve more than a life on display. They deserve freedom.

Read more about why zoos can never be ethical.

Take action for animals. Choose days out that do not depend on captivity.