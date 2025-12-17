Best Christmas light trails in Wales announced

Ella Groves

Three Christmas light trails have been named ‘best in Wales’ by UK outdoors experts.

Using Google search demand, visitor reviews, and ticket prices, Millets ranked the best Christmas light trails across the UK, with three Welsh locations coming in for high praise.

Natalie Wolfenden, author at Millets, said: “Even though winter is drawing in thick and fast, there is still so much to explore when the temperatures drop.

“The UK has some fantastic trails and light shows that are perfect for wrapping up warm and taking the family out to enjoy this festive season – especially during these longer, darker evenings.”

‘Luminate at Margam County Park’

Ranked Wales’ top Christmas light trail, Luminate at Margam Country Park is an unforgettable day out, whether you’re enjoying family evening walks or a romantic date night.

Boasting new designs for 2025, the experience promises to be “bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.”

The historic grounds are transformed with light installations and interactive experiences decorating the mile long trail, all set to music.

There’s also plenty of festive treats to be had around the trail with hot mulled wine available near the start and hot food caterers in the cafe courtyard and marshmallows for toasting halfway through the walk.

The trail is estimated to take between 60 to 90 minutes with stewards on-hand throughout.

Tickets are priced at £22.95 for adults and £15.95 for children, with under 2’s going free.

With nearly 18,000 Google searches and an impressive 88% positive review rate, Margam takes the top spot as Wales’ best Christmas light trail.

Christmas at Bute Park

Bringing festive lights to the heart of Cardiff, Christmas at Bute Park hosts a mile long trail through “an enchanted world of illumination.”

With 15 different light zones all in the shadow of historic Cardiff Castle, the light trail at Bute Park offers a truly festive experience.

The light trail is also home to the ‘Christmas Village’ stacked full of local food and drinks to enjoy, conveniently located at the start and end of the trail.

Ticket prices vary dependent on when you choose to attend with ‘Super Off Peak’ tickets starting at just £15 per adult and £5 per child.

For ‘Peak’ times, the Bute Park trail is priced similarly to Margam with adult tickets at £25.95.

Running until New Years’ Eve there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the festivities at Bute Park.

Festive Forest, Betws y Coed

Taking the final spot in the top three is the Festive Forest at Zip World, Betws-y-Coed.

A shorter, more adventurous trail than the others, Festive Forest is a Christmas light experience set within a Welsh woodland.

Promising “award-winning adventures” sure to get you in “the festive spirit” the Festive Forest is the ideal spot for adventure lovers this Christmas.

The Polar Coaster Express allows you to “weave and wind through the forest under the stars and icy Festive Forest lights,” experiencing the Welsh woodland in a whole new way.

The experience also includes Snowtop Nets suspended in the trees, in which you can “bounce, run and slide along the netted spaces to the backdrop of Christmas music and festive lights.”

Tickets are more pricey than either of the earlier options starting at £36 for adults and children aged over 9, but include access to the Snowtop Nets for an hour, 3 rides on the Polar Coaster Express, and a hot dog, mince pie, and hot drink or mulled wine for the adults.

Further festive adventures such as the ‘Chimney Drop’ or the ‘Sleighride’ can be added to your experience but do come with an additional cost.

However, achieving an 86% positive review rate, Festive Forest has clearly won over its visitors despite the premium price tag.