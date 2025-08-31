Best family-friendly road trips in Wales

A motoring expert has shared the five best road trips in Wales for families, taking advantage of the coast, historic landmarks, and famous sites.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts‘ Donna Kelly wrote: “There are some great experiences to be had on a family-friendly road trip in Wales, and especially so if you can balance between enjoying the gorgeous coastline and the welcoming hospitality of some of the smaller villages dotted around the country.

“From scenic road trips in Wales to options for adventurers and foodies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

With fourteen years’ motoring experience, Donna mentions that taking care in Wales’ often rainy and windy weather is a must on your road trip.

Additionally, Donna suggests keeping a map nearby in case of poor GPS coverage, and being alert to any wildlife that may make their way onto the roads.

If you’re planning to take advantage of quieter roads after the summer holiday rush, these road trips are definitely worth considering.

The Coastal Way – approx. 180 Miles

The Coastal Way, a touring route travelling the entire length of Cardigan Bay, offers the best of secluded beaches and quaint villages.

Donna suggests “starting at Aberdaron on the western tip of the Llŷn Peninsula and taking in highlights like Portmeirion, Tal-y-bont, Barmouth, Borth, Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, and Fishguard before finishing the trip in St Davids means you’re visiting some of the great areas on the Western (and North Western) coast of Wales.”

On this trip, you’ll come across the stunning Italianate Portmeirion, and two beaches often called hidden gems, Mwnt and Tresaith. As Donna says, “You’ll find it hard not to fall in love with this road trip in Wales and its views of the beautiful Irish sea.”

2. The Football Lover’s Road Trip – approx. 240 miles

For families who love football, Wales is home to football clubs with long legacies and impressive stadiums. The clubs playing in English Football Leagues often get the most credit, but don’t skip a visit to some of the JD Cymru Premier League sides’ homes either.

Donna’s route says to: “Start your journey in Connah’s Quay, visiting Connah’s Quay Nomads’ Deeside Stadium. Home to the only professional side in the Welsh leagues that is situated in Wales (as TNS is based in Oswestry, England) and perhaps one of the coolest names in British football.

“From here, you can head to The Racecourse Ground, the new home of Hollywood thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrecsam is a tight-knit community and a must-stop on this Welsh road trip – as well as the first side in the English leagues on this trip.”

Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue ground is also worth a visit if you have time, with great views of games and sunsets over the ocean. Of course, stopping by former Premier League sides Swansea and Cardiff’s stadiums, as well as Newport’s Rodney Parade, are definitely worth it.

3. Tracing the Border – approx. 170 miles

Wales’ border towns and villages rarely get enough love, and offer a welcome respite from hectic schedules and the city’s hustle and bustle.

The suggested route includes “Starting in Chepstow and heading north through the Wye Valley and into the perfect, picturesque town of Hay-on-Wye, where you can fall deeply in love with one of the countless book shops.

“When you’re done looking at dust covers and synopses, you can continue on to Welshpool and then on to Wrecsam.”

Along the way you can pay a visit to Powis Castle and Garden, and Offa’s Dyke Path. Take care, however, as diligently tracing the border may lead you off the beaten path and onto lower-quality country roads. Additionally, much of this area is rural, so keep an eye out for tractors and rogue livestock.

4. The Seven Cities – approx. 360 miles

The longest of Wales’ best road trips travels the length and breadth of the country, visiting all of its cities. But the distance it covers gives you a good excuse to make a few stops in charming local B&Bs along the way.

After starting out in Wrecsam, Wales’ newest city, head to St Asaph to sight-see at cathedrals and gardens. Then, from the newest city to the oldest, drive over to Bangor.

After a long stretch from north Wales through Eryri and Aberystwyth, head down to St David’s, the UK’s smallest city. The resting place of the eponymous saint, this city is not only filled with historical sites but also boasts a gorgeous beach and lots of spots to shop.

Finally, once you reach south Wales, you can tick Swansea, Cardiff, and Newport off your list in quick succession. Or spend a few days in each to make the most of the variety of activities they offer.

5. Short and Scenic – approx. 75 miles

From Wales’ longest road trip to its shortest, this scenic but brief route takes you along the north Wales coast without sacrificing any quality stops along the way.

Beginning in Mold, head across the Clwydian Hills and to Ruthin, a town with 700 years of history and the site of various riots, sieges and battles.

Then head to Colwyn Bay and Llandudno, two of the most popular tourist spots in north Wales, before moving on to Bangor. For a chance to stretch your legs after all the driving, take a detour to Eryri National Park and its myriad hiking opportunities.

Finally, head up to Holyhead right at the tip of Anglesey for views over the Irish Sea. As Donna says: “You could head over if you’re feeling truly adventurous.”

To read the original list and find out more, head to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

