Best fish and chip town in Wales revealed

A new study has revealed the very best UK locations to find the best fish and chips – with one north Wales spot coming out top among all other Welsh contenders.

Few foods are more quintessentially British or nostalgic than fish and chips. Deep-fried, golden battered fish accompanied by soft and fluffy thick cut fried potatoes – or chips – and served with lashings of salt and vinegar as well as a range of other condiments has been a staple of the British diet for around 150 years.

While ‘chippies’ are often associated with the seaside, their popularity has spread throughout the country, and some of the best can be found miles from the seaside itself.

In addition, some fish and chip shops operate as gourmet restaurants, offering high-quality fish and chips – a far cry from the cheap Friday night dinner wrapped in newspaper in the 1960s!

The new ranking by Big 7 Travel has highlighted the standout locations for fish and chips, analysing factors such as Google Reviews, industry awards, gluten-free options, social media popularity, price, and overall quality to determine the top 20.

If you’re craving some fish and chips, then look no further than here for the 20 best fish and chip towns in the UK as discovered by the popular travel group.

This year’s winning fish and chip shop capital of the UK is Whitby on the North Yorkshire coastline. Known around the world for its history – including its ties to Dracula, Captain James Cook and its whaling industry – Whitby is best known for its fish and chips. Maybe not quite, but the chippies here are top-notch.

For a small nation, however, Wales came out well with two showings in the coveted Top 20.

The highest ranking Welsh location is Caernarfon, Gwynedd, with an average Google Review rating of 4.30.

The price of regular fish and chips at Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips: £14.00

Big 7 write: “Caernarfon’s coastal location in northern Wales, along with the dramatic backdrop of the mighty Caernarfon Castle, not only makes it one of the most scenic places in the UK to eat fish and chips, but it’s also home to one of Wales’ best chippies.

“Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips was recently named in the Top 50 Fish & Chip Takeaways in the UK for the fourth year running, and with a quick browse over their menu, it’s easy to see why: offering both cod and haddock as standard, with special meal deals including a side and a drink from as little as £11.25.

“And you can even get their award-winning fish and chips delivered to your home for that ultimate Friday night takeaway.”

The other Welsh spot in the Top 20 is Tenby – Pembrokeshire, at number 12 with an average Google Review rating: 4.3

The price of regular fish and chips at D. Fecci & Sons Fish & Chip Restaurant: £12.00

Big 7 share: “The Pembrokeshire Coast in Wales is one of the most stunning coastlines in the UK, and its rich marine life and beautiful scenery also make Tenby home to some of the best fish and chips in the UK.

“For example, D. Fecci & Sons Fish & Chip Restaurant was a 2025/26 Winner in the Good Food Award for Fish & Chips, and this is just one of the many chippies in and around Tenby.

“They only use locally-caught fish and locally grown potatoes to make their fish and chips, and they also exclusively use a wheat-free batter mix – instead of flour, they use a mix of ground rice and potato starch – meaning that their offerings are 100% gluten-free.”

See the full UK rankings online at Big 7 Travel.