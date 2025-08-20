Best pet-friendly campsites in Wales revealed

A new study has revealed the best pet-friendly campsites in the UK – with three Welsh locations making the coveted top ten.

Around 37% of UK families now travel with their dogs, and as pet-friendly staycations continue to be increasingly popular, the most pet-friendly campsites have been revealed.

Outdoor experts at GO Outdoors analysed factors including the average temperature in summer months, cost for a three-night stay, if there are any onsite shops, the percentage of people who would recommend staying at the campsite, and the number of outdoor activities within 10km of the campsite to reveal the UK’s best pet-friendly campsites.

With more and more of us wanting to share our holidays with our animal companions, from reasons such as expensive kennels or dog sitters, attachment issues, or simply wanting to make the most of the joy travelling with dogs can bring, there has been a rise in people seeking accommodation that can cater for the needs of pet owners, and has no doubt been part of the reason for the rise in people choosing AirBnBs over hotels.

Luckily, camping with dogs is a much easier field to navigate, but some camp sites still have restrictions, which is why GO Outdoors began their research.

Welsh entries

Three entries made it into the list of the UK’s best pet friendly campsite, with the highest entry for Wales at Oaklea in Narberth, Pembrokeshire which took the fifth position overall.

Campsites.co.uk say: “Discover the beauty of the Welsh countryside at Oaklea Camping and Glamping Park, a welcoming, family-friendly rural site just 20 minutes from Pembroke and stunning sandy beaches like Tenby, Saundersfoot, and Barafundle Bay.

“With spacious grass pitches and electric hookups for tents, campers, and hardstanding for tourers, plus cosy shepherd’s huts for a touch of luxury, this site offers something for everyone.”

The second highest entry for Wales is Cae Du Campsite, Beddgelert, Gwynedd.

The owners write: “Experience the tranquillity of Cae Du, nestled just a stone’s throw away from the charming village of Beddgelert.

“Situated along the serene River Glaslyn, our site offers the ideal blend of relaxation and adventure in the heart of Eryri National Park.”

“The local area is shrouded in Welsh history and folklore including the mythical legends, Gelert the Hound, and the two dragons of Dinas Emrys.

“It is less than a mile walk along the River Glaslyn to the picturesque stone-built village of Beddgelert with a choice of pubs, cafes, and craft shops. Within walking distance to the award-winning family attraction, Sygun Copper Mines, as well as the enchanting water of Llyn Dinas.”

The third highest entry for Wales is Bryn Gloch, Caernarfon – another good showing for Gwynedd.

Bryn Gloch is a family-friendly and pet-friendly site located at the base of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) along the banks of the river Gwyrfai. Offering stunning views of Eryri National Park. With its picturesque location, Bryn Gloch is the perfect getaway for everyone.

They write: “Our facilities are perfect for families, with play areas, a football field, and games room to keep the kids entertained. The surrounding area offers adrenaline-fueled adventures, local history, and convenient access to the Rangers Path and Eryri National Park. A local pub serving food is just a short walk from the site.

“For those looking to unwind, simply relax, have a BBQ, and take in the breath-taking views of Mynydd Mawr and Moel Eilio. Bryn Gloch is the perfect place for a fun-filled family getaway or a peaceful retreat in the heart of Eryri.”

UK’s Best Pet-Friendly Campsite

Rank Campsite City/Town County Cost for 3-night stay Rating /5 % of people who would recommend staying there Dedicated dog space? Number of dog-friendly trails nearby Campingscore 1 Laneside Caravan Park Hope Derbyshire £83.60 4.81 98% Yes 146 9.91 2 Watermouth Valley CampingPark Ilfracombe Devon £72.00 4.88 96% Yes 12 9.27 3 Wallace Lane Farm Wigton Cumbria £95.50 4.87 98% Yes 10 9.15 4 Highlands End Holiday Park Bridport Dorset £101.00 4.84 97% Yes 12 8.70 5 Oaklea Narberth Pembrokeshire £84.00 4.87 96% Yes 4 8.54 6 Cae Du Campsite Beddgelert Gwynedd £156.00 4.81 96% Yes 58 8.52 7 Wooda Farm Holiday Park Bude Cornwall £111.00 4.84 98% Yes 3 8.06 8 Bryn Gloch Caernarfon Gwynedd £121.00 4.77 92% Yes 44 7.73 9 Treloy Touring Park Newquay Cornwall £153.00 4.83 95% Yes 7 7.30 10 Freshwater Beach Holiday Park Bridport Dorset £159.00 4.71 96% Yes 12 7.09

The best pet-friendly campsites

The study was carried out by using Campsites.co.uk to create a seed list of dog-friendly campsites throughout the UK.

The researchers also used this source to discover the cost of a three-night stay at each campsite, as well as its rating out of five and the percentage of people who would recommend staying there. We then used the same site to determine whether each campsite had a dedicated space for dogs.

Next, they used AllTrails to discover the number of dog-friendly walking trails near each campsite.

Finally, they gave each of the five factors a normalised score out of ten before taking an average across all factors to form our camping score.

