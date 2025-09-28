Best places in Wales to spot autumn wildlife revealed

As Wales gets set for spectacular displays of autumn leaves, many of us will be heading out on the weekend to take in the sights – and a new study has revealed the parts of Wales where you’re more likely to bump into our native wildlife.

The outdoor experts at Millets analysed the number of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians, and insects that can be spotted in each UK area, specifically during autumn, to reveal the ultimate wildlife hotspots.

Wales’ best places to spot wildlife this autumn:

Number of species spotted September – November 2024 Rank Local authority Population Area (km2) Mammals Birds Fish Amphibians Insects Total species Total species per km2 1 Monmouthshire 94,930 886 69 263 51 8 2,286 2,677 302 2 Pembrokeshire 125,761 1,651 65 355 95 5 2,464 2,984 181 3 Ceredigion 72,599 1,807 57 293 47 7 2,377 2,781 154 4 Gwynedd 120,813 2,620 63 386 75 5 3,385 3,914 149 5 Powys 135,059 5,195 66 312 31 13 3,694 4,116 79

Taking the top spot as Wales’ best place to spot autumnal wildlife is Monmouthshire, with 302 species per km².

Thanks to its mix of valleys, farmland, wetlands and woodlands, the county offers an abundance of wildlife to spot in autumn, including goshawks and redshanks.

The season also brings an array of migratory birds such as geese and swans, which can be spotted as they pass through the region on their journey south.

Dolphins, seals and razorbills

Pembrokeshire takes second place with 181 species recorded per km². Along its coastal areas, such as Skomer Island and the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, visitors can spot dolphins, seals and razorbills.

Strumble Head, Canaston Woodland and Marloes Mere are great spots for birdwatching, hosting species including geese, starlings, kingfishers and red kites in the autumn months.

In third place is Ceredigion with 154 species per km². The area has a variety of spots which are perfect for autumnal birdwatching, including Ynyslas, Cors Dyfi Nature Reserve, Dyfi Ospreys and the Ceredigion Coast Path.

In addition, Cardigan Bay is home to Europe’s largest population of bottlenose dolphins, which are visible from September through to November.

Natalie Wolfenden, Author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, comments: “Wales is home to an incredible variety of wildlife that thrive during the autumn months. While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the ideal time to head outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer.

“When planning a wildlife spotting trip, it’s essential to be prepared for changeable conditions. A waterproof jacket and sturdy walking boots are essentials. A good pair of binoculars will help you get a closer look at species you might otherwise miss.”

Protect the environment

Visitors to Wales’s natural places are being asked to protect the environment, respect other people and enjoy the outdoors safely over the school holidays

With three heatwaves already under its belt, and with further periods of hot and sunny weather expected over the summer, Wales’s nature reserves, forests and national parks are expected to be very popular with local residents and visitors alike.

Over the last few years, many of these special places have seen a rise in anti-social behaviour and environmental damage such as littering, fires and fly-camping, as well as an increase in mountain and water safety incidents.

Concerned for the potential impacts on wildlife, communities, and the emergency services, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging visitors to follow the Countryside Code in all outdoor spaces, reminding visitors of the need to take steps to plan their adventure, prevent wildfires and be safe around water during the summer months.

Follow the Countryside Code

The Countryside Code is your guide to enjoying all outdoor spaces responsibly, including countryside, coast, parks and waterways.

Joseph Conran, Lead Specialist Advisor for Outdoor Access and Recreation at Natural Resources Wales said: “Wales offers such an amazing backdrop for your individual or family adventures. From on-the-doorstep fun in your local park or woodland, weekends away to splash in the waters of our beautiful beaches, to longer trips exploring the majesty and mystery of our mountains, it has something for everyone and we love to give a ‘croeso cynnes’ (warm welcome) to responsible visitors.

“For many, the summer months are a time for relaxing, having fun and recharging batteries. However, it’s also the busiest time of year in the outdoors, and can unfortunately lead to increased incidents of injury, damage to our environment or antisocial behaviour.“The Countryside Code has been with us for generations as a gentle reminder of how we can respect the places we visit. By following its simple messages, you can feel confident that you are doing the right thing for yourselves, other people and the environment.”

Prevent wildfire

Following the exceptionally warm, dry spring that sparked a 400% increase in wildfires, people need to take extra care around dry vegetation, as it only takes one stray spark to cause a fire that could devastate wildlife and communities, as well as put our emergency services under extra pressure.

To prevent wildfires from igniting, do not light campfires, discard cigarettes or leave litter in the countryside, especially glass bottles. During periods of dry weather, leave the BBQ at home in favour of a picnic. At other times, BBQs should only be used in designated places where signs say they are allowed, then put out and disposed of responsibly once the ashes are cold.

Fly-camping (camping without the landowner’s permission) increases the risk of wildfires through littering and campfires, so those looking to camp should book ahead at official campsites.

Stay safe around water

As the thermometer rises, so does the temptation to cool off in open water.

Before entering the water, you should consider whether your location is a safe place to swim by checking for hidden dangers, currents or fast flowing water, and assessing whether you can get out easily. Do not go alone, and if you get into trouble in the water try to float and remain calm while someone calls 999 for help.

Following devastating fatalities in waterfalls, it is important to understand that waterfalls are dangerous places to swim. The bubbly, turbulent water at the base of falls can prevent you from floating, while strong, recirculating currents can make it impossible to break free.

The safest place for an outdoor swim is at a lifeguarded beach, between the red and yellow flags. The AdventureSmartUk website is a good source of information to help you develop your open water swimming skills.

Advice for countryside visitors

The Countryside Code contains the following messages:

Respect everyone:

be considerate to those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside

leave gates and property as you find them

do not block access to gateways or driveways when parking

be nice, say hello, share the space

follow local signs and keep to marked paths unless wider access is available

Protect the environment:

take your litter home – leave no trace of your visit

do not light fires and only have BBQs where signs say you can

always keep your dogs under control and in sight

dog poo – bag it and bin it in any public waste bin or take it home

care for nature – do not cause damage or disturbance

Enjoy the outdoors:

check your route and local conditions

plan your adventure – know what to expect and what you can do

enjoy your visit, have fun, make a memory

Read the full Countryside Code here: www.naturalresources.wales/countryside-code