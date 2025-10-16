‘Best Places to Live‘ in Wales in 2026 revealed

The UK’s number one lifestyle website has shared their south Wales-heavy list of ‘The Best Places to Live’ in Wales in 2026 – with only one north Wales location making the cut.

Muddy Stilettos, the go-to website which launched in 2013 as a way for national lifestyle journalist Hero Brown to find out and share the fun stuff to do in her local area, publishes its annual list of the top 260 places to live in 2026 with Muddy’s insider intel on the loveliest city spots, towns and villages, with the best schools, shopping and pubs near you.

And new for 2026, the website’s Best Places to Live now features Scotland and Wales – with eight locations receiving high praise from the judges.

The website shares: “Compact but mighty, Wales dazzles with beaches, mountains, creative spirit, and a proudly independent streak that runs through everything from its music to its menus.

“Expect big views, bold ideas, and a life that’s rich in character – and cake.”

Best Places to Live, Wales

Unlike many ‘best of’ lists, Muddy Stilettos doesn’t list rankings in its best of features, instead sharing the locations and leaving readers to make up their own minds.

In alphabetical order, therefore, the eight ‘Best Places to Live’ in Wales in 2026 according to the lifestyle website are:

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Beaumaris, Anglesey

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Newport, Pembrokeshire

Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Pontcanna, Cardiff

Abergavenny

Each location has an in-depth write-up exploring the overall reason ‘why’ the town has made the list, before going on to discuss places to eat and shop.

The feature writers also give their insight on health and wellbeing, nearby attractions, community and culture, house prices, nurseries, schools, commuting and best kept secrets.

Muddy Stilettos writes: “There’s plenty to do in Abergavenny in terms of family-friendly fun, and, when you ditch the kiddos for a night, you’ve got a great selection of pubs and restaurants to choose from. Luscious green spaces, medieval architecture and a great community spirit keep this interconnected town alive.

“It offers a fantastic combo of community culture, outdoor pursuits and indoor pleasures. In line with its history as a market town, Abergavenny is home to a busy market, a castle and museum, vineyards, mountains fit for a hefty hike, a theatre, award-winning restaurants, and so much more. It’s excellent for foodies, with many local activities centring around eating and drinking – no complaints here. It is a friendly place too – local people love to share where you’ll find the best pint, and have a profound love for being Welsh.”

Beaumaris

Muddy Stilettos share: “North Wales doesn’t always get as much attention as the South, which is home to the country’s capital. But much of Wales’ beauty can be found in this region – where the Welsh language is alive and beating, rich history fills the streets and with breathtaking landscapes. In Anglesey, you may spot seals, dolphins, porpoises, puffins and otters. Beaumaris, which is on the east coast of the island, has plenty of ways to explore the great outdoors, a select number of fantastic restaurants, and a thriving community culture.”

“Taken from the Norman phrase ‘beau marais’, which means ‘fair marsh’, Edward I’s men chose the town’s name to describe the marshy landscape of a castle that was built here during his reign. With a small population, and reams of history, this diverse, sleepy Welsh town is a true hidden gem.”

Cardigan

Next up is Cardigan, with the writers sharing: “If you’re searching for historic, beautiful and friendly Wales, Cardigan, on the River Teifi estuary, may be the town for you. It is a great place for families, and you will spend happy days exploring its quirky shops and cracking places to eat and drink. The coastal path runs through the town making it a haven for walkers, and there are seafaring activities to enjoy – while you’re out there you may just spot a bottlenose dolphin. With beautiful beaches on your doorstep, and surrounded by nature, you may have guessed we’re a bit crazy about Cardigan.”

“As the gateway into Ceredigion from the south-west, Cardigan has witnessed much of Wales’ history. Take Cardigan Castle for example: the first castle here was built by the Normans, and ownership chopped and changed 16 times in 150 years of battle. A stone castle was built by Lord Rhys ap Guffydd in 1171, and these fortified walls are still visible today. In celebration of the castle’s completion, Lord Rhys hosted a Welsh celebration of the arts – the first recorded Eisteddfod.”

Llandeilo

Llandeilo is another regular feature in ‘Best of’ lists, and Muddy Stilettos’ is no different. They write: “If you’re yearning for a place where culture, natural beauty and history come alive, then Llandeilo may be the one for you. This small Carmarthenshire town is less than an hour from some cracking beaches, with plenty for families to do, and you’ll be welcomed by a cordial community of locals.

“There are lots of indie shops in the colourful buildings along Rhosmaen Street or Carmarthen Street, and some great places to eat, including pubs, cafès and a fantastic brasserie. And on the edge of town is Dinefwr Castle, a 17th-century manor house and castle ruins surrounded by National Trust parkland.”

Narberth

Next up is Narberth, a location that has seen a huge surge in popularity thanks to its affordability and accessibility for the wonders of west Wales.

The feature says: “Surrounded by rolling countryside and only 20 minutes from Tenby’s golden beaches, Narberth is a peachy base for living in West Wales. Think woodland walks, sandy coves, and meadows criss-crossed with quiet footpaths, plus a buzzy little town centre that punches well above its weight. The high street brims with indie boutiques, art galleries and antiques shops, and the calendar is packed with community festivals and events. It’s the kind of place where everybody really does seem to know everybody – and there are plenty of characterful old pubs pouring local cider.”

“History buffs get their fix too: Narberth was once a Norman stronghold on the Landsker Line, separating English and Welsh-speaking Wales. The ruined castle still dominates the town, complete with myths linking it to the Mabinogion – Wales’ most famous collection of legends. With Pembrokeshire Coast National Park on the doorstep, Cardiff a few hours away, and the whole of West Wales unfurling around you, Narberth is a small town with seriously big appeal.”

Newport, Pembs

Another showing for Pembrokeshire, Muddy Stilettos shares: “Newport sits on the wild and beautiful Pembrokeshire coast, offering breathtaking views of both the sea and the Preseli Hills. This charming town, with its quaint fisherman’s cottages dotted along picturesque streets, is small enough to feel like a true escape, but still full of life, with independent shops, art galleries, and an impressive range of cafés and restaurants. One of Newport’s biggest selling points is its proximity to Newport Sands – a sandy, mile-long beach that’s ideal for walks, swimming, and surfing. And with the Pembrokeshire Coast Path nearby, you’ll never run out of scenic hikes to enjoy.”

“Although Newport feels wonderfully remote, it’s still accessible with good transport links to nearby Fishguard and Cardigan, and not too far from Haverfordwest for all the necessities.”

Penarth

Muddy Stilettos share: “Situated on the coast of the Vale of Glamorgan, along the Wales Coast Path, Penarth is just three miles from Cardiff city centre. Along with its famous Art Deco pavilion, the town is filled with charm and history, thanks to a mix of grand Victorian and Edwardian structures and more modern buildings closer to the marina (likely due to the bombing raids which took place during the Second World War).

It has a relaxed yet curated way of living – there are gift shops full of irresistible knick-knacks, cosy cafes and fine dining restaurants around every corner. Plus there are great schools and endless options for outdoor fun.”

Pontcanna

And the final location in Wales to feature on the list (alphabetically of course), is Pontcanna.

The feature describes the Cardiff spot as: “A colourful neighbourhood that feels like home, even if you’re just stopping by for a coffee, Pontcanna is on the cusp of the city centre – far away enough that life is a slower pace, but close enough that you can walk to the shops.”

“It’s one of the coolest areas you could hope for, with young professionals and families flocking in for the neighbourhood’s laid-back, friendly Welsh feel. The high street is filled with boutiques, wellness hubs, independent restaurants and cafes and when you need a little respite from the shopping, you can stroll around your pick of leafy spaces. It even has its own cricket club. ”

Read the full Muddy Stilettos article here.