‘Best Sunday Roast’ in Wales revealed

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh restaurant has been named among the UK’s 25 best places for a Sunday roast.

Big 7 Travel’s annual list ranks its roast as the best in Wales, alongside pubs and restaurants across the UK.

Each year, Big 7 Travel celebrate the restaurants and pubs that have perfected the UK’s favourite weekend ritual. From cosy countryside pubs to city restaurants putting a modern twist on the classic, this year’s list highlights the best places across the country to tuck into a proper roast.

Big 7 Travel write: “There are few meals more comforting than a classic British Sunday roast. Crispy roast potatoes, fluffy Yorkshire puddings, seasonal vegetables, perfectly cooked meat and rich gravy – it’s the kind of meal that turns an ordinary Sunday into something worth looking forward to. Everyone claims their local Sunday roast is the best, let’s put it to the test.

“From cosy countryside pubs to vibrant city centre restaurants putting a modern twist on the Sunday roast, the UK is packed with places that do a Sunday lunch incredibly well. ”

Two Welsh locations made it into the best of list, but only one was crowned Best in Wales overall, namely Asador 44 in Cardiff.

Asador 44 brings a Spanish twist to the Sunday roast, with live cooking and sharing roasts of Segovian piglet, Welsh lamb shoulder or Spanish ex-dairy sirloin, served with Yorkshire puddings, chorizo and smoked leek gratin, so we thought this would be perfect for an online piece.

South Wales also features on the list with Bistro 8 in Blackwood, known for its Welsh lamb, duck fat roast potatoes and bottomless gravy.

Bistro 8 has offered premium British Gastro Dining in Blackwood featuring aged steaks, refined signature dishes and elevated British classics since 2014.

The cult eatery nabbed the 17th position overall, with Big 7 Travel writing: “Keeping it local, fresh and delicious, Bistro 8 is easily one of the best Sunday roasts in South Wales.

“With beef, Welsh lamb, chicken and a seeded vegetarian roast, the Sunday lunch menu is served from 12:00 until 15:30, so booking is essential if you want to guarantee a table.

“All roasts are served with duck fat roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, sausage meat stuffing and bottomless gravy – so if you like your roast swimming in gravy, then there’s no need to pay for extra here.

“Several sides can be purchased at an additional cost, and one that is worth every penny is without doubt the Parmesan mashed potatoes. While the roast dinners are kept traditional, some of the starters such as calamari and cheesy baked garlic mushrooms offer something slightly different to whet your appetite.

“Roasts start from £21.95.”

The best in Wales overall, however, is Asador 44 – Cardiff, at number 13.

Housed in a historic, warm, red bricked building in the heart of Cardiff and within a stones throw of the Principality Stadium.

The Spanish grill and wine house features the freshest fish and seafood, dry aged steaks, suckling pig, whole legs of lamb, delicious vegetables all cooked over charcoal in an open kitchen.

The wine list is extensive and almost entirely Spanish The set menu available during the week is exceptional value.

Big 7 Travel share: “Asador 44 is proof that Sunday roasts don’t have to stick to tradition to be delicious.

“This Cardiff restaurant is all about the show: live cooking and Spanish-inspired flavours, bringing a Mediterranean influence to the classic British Sunday lunch.

“All roasts are based on sharing between (at least) two, with three options to choose from: Segovian piglet with Trabanco cider sauce, Welsh lamb shoulder with salsa verde, or Spanish ex-dairy sirloin with Rioja sauce. All are served with Yorkshire puddings, chorizo, honey mustard carrots, smoked leek gratin and charred seasonal greens.

“For a traditional Sunday dinner with an Iberian twist, this is the place to go.

“Roasts cost £70.00 for two guests.”

Ranking

Each Sunday roast was judged on what matters most when you sit down to a proper roast:

The roast itself: well-cooked meat, crispy roast potatoes, fluffy Yorkshire puddings and plenty of gravy.

Local and seasonal produce: where the meat and veg come from, and how much care goes into sourcing them.

Diner reviews: what regulars and visitors consistently say about their Sunday lunch.

Atmosphere: whether it’s a fireside country pub or a lively city spot, the setting matters.

Value for money: generous portions and quality that justify the bill.

See the full list of 25 here: The 25 Best Sunday Roasts in the UK

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