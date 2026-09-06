Best Welsh walks as summer turns to autumn

Nation.Cymru staff

Summer may be drawing to a close, but some of the best walking days of the year in Wales are still to come.

From short coastal circuits to demanding mountain routes, there is no shortage of choice.

Ramblers Cymru has picked out a number of walks it recommends for autumn, while National Trust routes offer some alternatives for those who prefer the coast.

Here are seven walks worth considering as summer gives way to autumn.

Coed Maen Arthur, Ceredigion

The changing colours of Coed Maen Arthur make this woodland near Pont-rhyd-y-groes particularly worth visiting as autumn approaches.

Natural Resources Wales describes the woodland as especially beautiful in autumn, when its trees turn shades of yellow and red.

A three-mile circular trail takes around two hours and crosses the dramatic landscape of the Ystwyth Valley, with the route beginning near the bridge over the gorge in Pont-rhyd-y-groes.

The walk is graded moderate and includes a number of long climbs and steep descents. Paths can also be rough and wet in places, particularly after rain, so decent footwear is advisable.

There are steep drops beside parts of the route and NRW warns walkers to keep to the path on the return leg.

At around two hours, however, it’s substantial enough to make a morning or afternoon of it without requiring the commitment of one of Wales’s bigger mountain walks.

Devil’s Bridge to Cwm Rheidol, Ceredigion

Pontarfynach – Devil’s Bridge – may be best known for the three bridges built one above another across the Mynach gorge, but it also provides the starting point for a seven-mile circular walk into the Rheidol Valley.

The route descends into Cwm Rheidol, passing through ancient woodland where moss-covered paths, riverbanks and old ruins give this walk a very different character from the exposed mountain routes further north.

There is a fair amount of climbing involved: what goes down into the steep-sided valley eventually has to come back up.

For walkers who still have energy when they return to Pontarfynach, there is also the possibility of joining a section of the Cambrian Way, the long-distance route between Cardiff and Conwy.

Abergwynant Woods, Eryri

For an Eryri walk without heading for the high peaks, Abergwynant Woods offers a gentler way to explore the national park as the seasons begin to change.

The 6km route, between Dolgellau and Barmouth, takes around two hours and is graded moderate by Eryri National Park.

The 90-acre woodland lies on the southern side of the Mawddach Estuary, with the Afon Gwynant running through it on its journey from the slopes of Cader Idris.

Oak, birch and holly grow among the woodland, along with mosses, lichens and fungi, making this a particularly good choice as autumn colour starts to appear.

It’s still enough of a walk to make an afternoon of it, but without the exposed ridges and scrambling involved in climbing Cnicht.

Waunfawr to Rhyd Ddu, Eryri

At 11 miles, this is the longest walk on our list – but there is plenty packed into the distance.

The route follows sections four and five of the Eryri Slate Trail, beginning with a steep climb through forest outside Waunfawr before reaching quieter moorland.

On a clear day there are views towards Yr Wyddfa, Ynys Môn, Pen Llŷn, Mynydd Mawr and the Nantlle Ridge.

The walk also passes through the remains of Dorothea Quarry, once one of the area’s major slate workings. At its height as many as 350 people worked there before it eventually closed in 1970.

From the quarry the route drops into the Nantlle Valley, follows the lake and river and eventually crosses another hill before descending through forest to Rhyd Ddu.

Unlike a circular walk, you’ll need to think about transport at either end before setting off.

Barry woodland and coast, Vale of Glamorgan

Not every good walk requires a trip into the mountains.

Ramblers Cymru’s Barry route combines woodland, parks and coastline and can be adapted to cover between 3.5 and 5.5 miles.

That makes it a useful choice for anyone looking for a few hours outdoors rather than a full day’s expedition, while its urban setting means cafés and other facilities aren’t far away.

The mixture of woodland and coast also gives the route some variety as the seasons change.

It’s perhaps the least obvious inclusion in a collection of Welsh autumn walks – and that’s part of its appeal. You can get an autumn walk without climbing a mountain or driving deep into the countryside.

Aberdaron to Porth Meudwy, Pen Llŷn

This three-mile circular route from Aberdaron manages to fit a surprising amount of history and coastline into a walk that should take around one to two hours.

It follows the Wales Coast Path from the village towards Porth Meudwy, the small fishing cove once used by pilgrims setting out for Ynys Enlli.

The cove remains a departure point for boats to the island and is still used by local crab and lobster fishermen.

There is wildlife to watch for along the way too, particularly the distinctive red-legged choughs found around this part of Pen Llŷn.

The National Trust grades the route as moderate, with steep steps on the headland and down to Porth Meudwy. The route out of Aberdaron also varies according to the tide, so it is worth checking the details before leaving.

Stackpole, Pembrokeshire

If choosing between coast, woodland and lakes is difficult, Stackpole provides all three.

The National Trust’s six-mile wildlife walk begins at Stackpole Quay and follows the Pembrokeshire Coast Path to Barafundle Bay before continuing towards Stackpole Head.

From there the route crosses coastal grassland and heads towards Bosherston Lakes, created more than 200 years ago as part of the landscape around Stackpole Court and now an important wildlife habitat.

The full circuit takes about four hours and includes beaches, clifftops, lakeside paths and plenty of steps. There are opportunities to spot water birds and, with some luck, otters around the lakes.

Those wanting something shorter don’t have to tackle the whole circuit. Barafundle is around half a mile on foot from Stackpole Quay, while there are also shorter walks around the estate and Bosherston Lakes.

Conditions on Welsh mountains and coastlines can change quickly at any time of year. Walkers should check the route and weather forecast before leaving, take suitable clothing and footwear and allow enough time to finish before daylight fades.

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