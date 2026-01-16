Best winter hikes in Wales revealed

Ella Groves

The best winter hikes in Wales to explore this January have been named by UK outdoors experts.

Based on winter search demand, mentions in AllTrails reviews, trail ratings, and difficulty levels, Blacks have revealed their ranking.

Natalie Wolfenden, Author and hiking enthusiast at Blacks, stressed: “Winter offers some of the UK’s most striking mountain and forest conditions, but it also places greater demands on kit choice and route planning.

“Rapidly changing weather, reduced daylight and variable underfoot conditions mean winter hikes require a more disciplined approach than at other times of year.”

Yr Wyddfa via Llanberis Path, Gwynedd

Located in Eryri National Park in Gwynedd, Wales’ highest mountain peak, Yr Wyddfa, is a well-recognised favourite amongst UK hikers.

The Llanberis Path is undoubtedly the most popular in the National Park, offering the most gradual route to the top – but it is also the longest route!

The National Park Authority classify Llanberis Path as “a hard and strenuous route,” warning potential visitors that although it is a popular choice for those who are climbing Yr Wyddfa for the first time it still requires a good level of fitness.

But with the stunning views offered on both the hike itself and the summit, it is easy to see why so many people undertake the challenge.

Unsurprisingly Yr Wyddfa scored an impressive 8.12 out of 10 and easily takes the top spot as Wales’ best winter hike.

Cadair Idris, Mynydd Moel, Craig Lwyd, and Tal-y-Llyn Circular, Gwynedd

Also found within the Eryri National Park, this 6.5 mile horseshoe walk takes in some of the best the park has to offer.

The walk is home to several wild swimming spots although these may be best avoided in the colder weather!

One of the Welsh Three Peaks, Cadair Idris is an incredibly popular hike meaning it understandably secured the second place spot with a score of 6.76 out of 10.

However, similarly to Yr Wyddfa, Cadair Idris is a designated ‘hard/strenuous’ route and visitors should allow five to six hours to get there and back.

Pen-y-Fan Horseshoe, Merthyr Tydfil

Rounding up the top three is Pen-y-Fan in Merthyr Tydfil with a score of 6.6 out of 10.

Found within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, it boasts the highest peak in south Wales.

Described by Blacks outdoor experts as “a challenging walk that includes steep climbs and a fast ridge” it is clear to see why Pen-y-Fan remains a favourite amongst hikers.

Llyn Idwal Circular, Gwynedd

Named after Prince Idwal Foel, grandson of ancient Welsh King Rhodri Mawr, Llyn Idwal is a small lake within Cwm Idwal in the Glyderau mountains of Eryri.

It is the oldest National Nature Reserve in Wales.

Described as a “moderately strenuous walk” by the National Trust, the Llyn Idwal walk is perfect for novice hikers – but be aware the trail becomes increasingly difficult in harsher weather conditions.

Four Waterfalls Walk, Powys

Home to Sgwd Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd y Pannwr and Sgwd yr Eira, the Four Waterfalls walk showcases beautiful natural water features.

Found on the south-westerly edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, this area is often known as ‘Waterfall Country.’

Visit Wales notes that the 4.5 mile walk is quite challenging meaning visitors should allow at least three hours to navigate it.

Moel Famau Circular, Denbighshire

Described by Natural Resources Wales as an “ideal family day out,” Moel Famau offers a range of different walking trails all varying in difficulty.

The structure at the summit of Moel Famau, built to commemorate King George III, is the highest in the Clwydian Range.

At the summit visitors can enjoy views of both north Wales and north-west England.

Rhaeadr Fawr Circular, Conwy

Closing out the ranking is Rhaeadr Fawr, or Aber Falls, found in Gwynedd.

The path to the waterfall is well-maintained with a steady incline making it accessible for novice hikers.

On the journey to the falls you’ll even pass the remnants of an Iron Age Settlement, the Aber Valley Hut Circle.

If you’re feeling brave you can even take a dip in the plunge pool but be aware the water is likely to be cold and rocks will be slippy particularly in the winter weather.

Natalie Wolfenden stressed: “In winter, preparation is critical. Earlier starts help maximise daylight, while close attention to forecasts and conditions at elevation can reduce risk.

“Carrying additional insulation, fuel and hydration is recommended, especially on exposed routes where conditions can deteriorate quickly and sticking to established lines is key when snow and ice make terrain less predictable.”

You can find more outdoors advice and tips on Blacks blog here.