‘Beyond what we hoped for’: Wales’ new sauna village draws huge crowds on opening weekend

Jules Millward

Wales’s first dedicated sauna village opened in Cardiff in April, attracting more than 1,000 visitors over its opening weekend.

Hikitalo, well known for its cosy, authentic wood-fired sauna in Sandy Bay, Porthcawl, has brought their social, immersive approach to wellbeing inspired by Nordic sauna culture to the capital city.

Founded by William Jenkins, the concept was inspired by his experiences of global sauna and wellness traditions, from sweat lodges in Latin America to Aufguss rituals in Germany.

The Cardiff site introduces new features not seen at the Porthcawl location. Alongside the wood-fired saunas, guests can move between three plunge pools set at 6, 12, and 36 degrees, creating what Jenkins says is “a proper contrast therapy experience.”

Visitors can also enjoy a dedicated Kähvi café, guided sauna rituals and live music throughout the day, creating a vibrant, community-led atmosphere.

A silent sauna is also available for those looking for a more reflective experience.

The team has plans to introduce leaf whisking, along with Aufguss sessions, which is a German tradition where a host pours water infused with essential oils onto the stones and uses a towel to circulate the heat.

Jenkins describes this as being “part ritual, part performance” and “brilliant.”

The opening builds on the success of Hikitalo’s first site in Porthcawl, which launched in November 2024 and has already welcomed over 25,000 visitors.

Speaking about the launch, Jenkins said it was “beyond what we hoped for.”

“Over a thousand people through the doors in the opening weekend and we’re seeing a lot of returning faces already, which is always the best sign.

“What’s stood out most isn’t the numbers though. It’s the conversations happening between strangers in the plunge pools, the regulars who’ve already started showing up two or three times a week and the positive feedback we’re getting as people are leaving.”

Hikitalo was created with a mission to combat loneliness and promote mental wellbeing, offering spaces designed for connection, relaxation, and shared experience. As sauna culture continues to grow in popularity, often described as ‘the new pub’, the Cardiff opening represents the next step in bringing this movement to Wales.

Jenkins said: “Saunas are becoming something the city didn’t know it was missing. The pub will always have its place, but people are looking for “third” places to connect that don’t revolve around drinking and saunas give you that.

“At Hikitalo, we see a mix of all ages seeking natural ways to disconnect, de-stress and reconnect with one another. The mix of heat therapy and cold-water immersion is incredibly powerful for both physical and mental well-being.”

He added that beyond the facilities, the long-term goal is to create an inclusive space for connection across generations.

“I hope it gives people a third place. Somewhere that isn’t home and isn’t work. A space where a 22-year-old and a 70-year-old can sit in the same heat and have a proper chat. That kind of mixing doesn’t happen as much as it should anymore.

“But above everything, I’m really aiming to create a safe space for all.”