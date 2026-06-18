Booksellers association announce winners of Indie Book Awards for 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

The Booksellers Association has unveiled the winners of this year’s Indie Book Awards during Independent Bookshop Week (13–20 June).

The awards are a standout moment in Books Are My Bag’s year-round campaigns -celebrating the unique economic, cultural and community value of bookshops of all shapes and sizes.

The Indie Book Awards exemplify the special relationship between authors and independent bookshops, and their unrivalled power to put the best books into the hands of readers.

Championing the best paperbacks of the summer across four categories (Fiction, Non-Fiction, Children’s Fiction and Picture Book), this year’s Indie Book Awards winners were revealed exclusively on Magic Classical this morning. The winners are being presented with their awards in independent bookshops throughout Independent Bookshop Week.

The Fiction category winner is The Names (Orion) by Florence Knapp, a compelling and emotionally resonant novel that has captivated readers and booksellers alike. Praised by the judges for its immersive storytelling and irresistible momentum, The Names is a richly rewarding read perfect for long summer afternoons.

In Non-Fiction, the winner is Mother Mary Comes to Me (Hamish Hamilton) by Arundhati Roy, a beautifully written and deeply personal work that explores memory, family and identity with warmth and insight. The judges praised its accessibility and appeal to hand selling booksellers, describing it as a book they are eager to recommend to readers far and wide.

The Children’s Fiction category is won by Finn’s Epic Fails (Simon & Schuster Children’s Books) by Phil Earle, illustrated by AL Murphy. Full of humour and heart, the judges highlighted its ability to engage young readers and make reading a shared experience, making it a perfect choice for the National Year of Reading and summer reading alike.

Finally, the Picture Book prize goes to Fox and the Mystery Letter (Frances Lincoln Children’s Books) by Alex G Griffiths. Richly illustrated and full of adventure, the judges praised it as a hidden gem with enduring appeal, combining beautiful artwork, maps and storytelling to transport readers to somewhere new.

The judges also awarded a Highly Commended distinction to Like a Brother by Nathanael Lessore.

Emma Bradshaw, Head of Campaigns at the Booksellers Association, said: “Independent Bookshop Week’s 20th anniversary is the perfect moment to celebrate the incredible role that independent booksellers play in connecting readers with unforgettable books.

“The Indie Book Awards showcase the titles that booksellers are most passionate about recommending, and reflect the expertise and enthusiasm found in independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland. We are delighted to recognise this year’s winners and share them with readers looking for their next great summer read.”

Florence Knapp, author of The Names, said: “I’ve been bowled over by the way independent booksellers have embraced The Names, and touched by the huge creativity, insight, and heart they’ve shown when sharing it with customers.

“Receiving this award on top of all that support feels like both a tremendous privilege and a giant hug for my characters. I’m very grateful for this honour and for the skill and passion of indie booksellers far and wide.”

The Indie Book Award Adult Judging Panel said: “The Names is a moreish, fast-paced and bittersweet read that hits all the right dopamine spots. With a steady, compelling rhythm throughout, it’s immersive, satisfying, and perfect for getting lost in on a summer afternoon.”

Arundhati Roy, author of Mother Mary Comes to Me, said: “For an indie (whichever way you slice it) writer to be supported by indie bookstores in this way is so wonderful. Indie love is by far the best love.

“Thank you for this honour from all the folks in Mother Mary Comes To Me, including the squirrels, fish, birds, dogs and rhinos. They send you a smile and various chirrups, wags and rhino greetings. Mary Roy sends you a scowl and a dimple.

“I live in India and it is a source of abiding sorrow to me how few bookstores there are—indie or otherwise—in this land of more than a billion people. This is as true of the big cities as well as smaller towns. The bulk of book buying is online.”

The Indie Book Award Adult Judging Panel said: “Mother Mary Comes to Me is beautifully written and widely accessible. It’s the kind of non-fiction many readers may not have picked up on their own, but once discovered, it’s a rewarding read that booksellers are eager to recommend far and wide.”

Phil Earle, author of Finn’s Epic Fails, said: “Well, my gob is well and truly smacked, thank you. The absolute opposite of an EPIC FAIL!

“It’s truly flattering to be recognised by people whose shops are not just businesses, but a way of life. Independent booksellers aren’t even booksellers, they are curators and alchemists. There is no more powerful thing in publishing than a bookseller putting a story in a hand and saying ‘I think you’ll enjoy this’.

“It’s this sort of glorious interaction that has gifted me a career, and I cannot thank you enough.”

The Indie Book Award Children’s Judging Panel said: “Finn’s Epic Fails is a conversational, engaging read, with an interactive feel that draws children in and keeps them involved. Especially fitting for the focus on the National Year of Reading, this book is great to share together, and perfect for keeping young readers engaged over the summer.”

Alex G Griffiths, author of Fox and the Mystery Letter, said: “I’m so honoured to have won the Indie Book Awards. Independent bookshops give lesser-known authors and illustrators a real platform, and to be recognised by the people who nurture that culture is very special to me.”

The Indie Book Award Children’s Judging Panel said: “Fox and the Mystery Letter is one of those under-the-radar gems you might have missed the first time round, but it really sticks with you. Full of rich storytelling, gorgeous illustrations and maps, and something uniquely different. This story is perfect for dipping into on a slow summer day when you want to wander somewhere new.”