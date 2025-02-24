Brain Drain to Brain Gain: Welsh diaspora report published amid calls for action

A report has been released today examining the Welsh diaspora, with a series of actionable steps that could help Wales capitalise on the economic and cultural benefits of a connected global network.

GlobalWelsh, the non-profit organisation focused on connecting Wales with its global diaspora community, has announced the release of the full and comprehensive “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” research report.

The groundbreaking research, conducted by Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley, professor at Toyo Gakuen University, Tokyo, in partnership with GlobalWelsh and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, offers unprecedented insights into how Wales can leverage its global network for economic growth.

Actionable steps

The full report delves deeper into the key findings, initially released in a summary report in November 2024, expanding on the data and analysis gathered from over 1,700 Welsh diaspora members across 45 countries.

It highlights the diaspora’s significant levels of entrepreneurial activity, high levels of educational attainment, and strong desire to contribute to Wales’s future.

The report also provides actionable next steps and recommendations for government, business and key stakeholders in Wales to drive forward transformational diaspora-focused initiatives in Wales.

Key highlights from the full report include:

Detailed demographic analysis of the Welsh diaspora, including age, location, professional sectors, and educational attainment.

In-depth exploration of the diaspora’s potential for investment and economic impact, with nearly 500 Welsh-led businesses identified globally.

Analysis of return migration dynamics, showing that 54% of recent emigrants would consider returning to Wales.

Insights into knowledge transfer and professional engagement, with 62% of respondents willing to mentor Welsh professionals.

Examination of cultural and linguistic engagement, revealing that 92% of the diaspora express strong pride in their Welsh identity.

Regional analysis and implementation frameworks, providing tailored strategies for different regions within Wales to attract and engage the diaspora.

Collaboration

GlobalWelsh is now actively seeking to collaborate with government, businesses and other key stakeholders in Wales to drive forward diaspora-focused engagement projects and start putting the recommendations within the report into action.

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said: “This full report provides a much deeper dive into the data, revealing the nuances and complexities of the Welsh diaspora’s relationship with Wales.

“It’s a vital resource for policymakers, business leaders, and anyone committed to unlocking Wales’ full potential.

‘The message is abundantly clear – our talented and entrepreneurial diaspora network want to engage, support and invest in Wales and are ready to do so. It’s now time to put diaspora engagement at the forefront of economic policy making in Wales and start putting this report into action through collaboration.”

Dr. Sarah Louisa Birchley, added: “The data confirms that Wales has an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a model for how small nations can leverage their global diaspora for economic development.

“This report provides the detailed evidence and analysis needed to inform effective strategies and initiatives to engage our incredible diaspora around the world.”

Anyone interested in discussing the development of diaspora-focused initiatives has been asked to contact Walter May ([email protected]) or Dr Sarah Louisa Birchley ([email protected]).

The full “Brain Drain to Brain Gain” report is available to download here.

