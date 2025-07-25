Bread of Heaven: Welsh musicians get behind campaign to save Rhondda chapel

Stephen Price

Welsh singer and harpist, Cerys Hafana, has shared a moving rendition of ‘Cwm Rhondda’ as part of a campaign to raise funds to save one of Wales’ most important chapels, and the birthplace of one of the nation’s most beloved hymns.

Taking to Instagram, Cerys wrote: “There are only a few days left to donate to the fund to #savecapelrhondda – the chapel in Trehopcyn where this hymn, Cwm Rhondda, was first sung.

“This is an opportunity to keep one of the most important buildings in our musical heritage within the community, to be used for the benefit of the local community.”

Cerys joins other musicians across Wales, including Lleuwen Steffan and Jessica Morgan, who have been campaigning tirelessly to raise the profile of the fundraiser and to keep the building in the hands of the communities that founded and paid for the chapel rather than it being lost to a developer, as so many across Wales already have.

Renowned singer, Lleuwen Steffan, whose work reviving lost hymns resulted in a chapel tour across Wales last year, has also re-shared a rendition of the beloved track, along with posts across her social media drumming up support.

A crowdfunder was launched earlier this month to purchase the iconic Grade II listed chapel linked to Welsh hymn Bread of Heaven, fearing its potential sale to property developers.

Capel Rhondda in Hopkinstown was first built in 1853 with funds raised from the congregation, and was the location of the first rendition of the John Hughes hymn Cwm Rhondda – Bread of Heaven in 1907.

The crowdfunding appeal, set up by Hopkinstown resident Rhian Hopkins, is edging closer to the full amount of £47,500 needed to keep the chapel in community ownership.

Sale

Capel Rhondda was initially put up for sale in December 2024 with a list price of £47,000, and the community fear for its future.

Rhian said: “So many churches and chapels across Wales, but particularly in the South Wales valleys, are closing due to dwindling congregations, then being sold to the highest bidder. It’s incredibly sad that these magnificent buildings often fall into the hands of property developers whose sole priority is financial profit.

“By preserving Capel Rhondda and other chapels in our region, we are holding onto a precious thread which links us to our ancestors. Although many of us are no longer ‘believers’ in the traditional sense, we still need spaces where we can congregate and feel that we belong.”

The crowdfunder, set up on Thursday 17 July, quickly garnered around 100 supporters and 10% of the total target. Rhian was then invited to speak on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme with Professor E. Wyn James, an expert on Welsh hymnology.

On the show, which aired on 19 July, Professor Wyn James explained: “Cwm Rhondda was first performed at an event just before Christmas in 1907. Wales had already by then started to become called ‘the land of song’, there was quite a powerful religious revival in 1904/1905 in Wales characterised by fervent hymn singing and this hymn tune developed out of that period … It has been translated not just into English but into many other languages – it’s one of the most popular hymn Tynes worldwide.”

Rhian added: “A supporter on Facebook mentioned that if everybody who ever sang Bread of Heaven gave a pound we would smash our total.”



Following the Radio 4 interview, the crowdfunder gained 300 new supporters and reached 30% of its target, with donations from across the UK and around the world including Norway, Bavaria, USA and Russia.

One supporter, Mr P J Nockolds, wrote: “We sing ‘Bread of Heaven’ several times a year at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Moscow, and it’s a great privilege to be able to contribute.”

Ideas

Nation.Cymru spoke to Rhian to get more information about the campaign to save Capel Rhondda, which she says is a “testament to the commitment and effort of our forefathers who designed and built it.”

The original window for buyers closed on Friday 18th July, as Rhian explained: “The Baptist Union of Wales, through Glanmor Chartered Surveyors, has received a handful of offers from potential buyers, a sufficient number of offers to draw the viewing period to a close.

“I submitted an offer on behalf of the community by midday on Friday but at that point, we didn’t quite have £5,000 in the crowd funder so I didn’t technically have proof of funds. I would like to think that they won’t necessarily sell to the highest bidder but look at each potential buyer’s plans for the building too and consider the best interests of the community.”

If the community are successful in their bid to buy and save the chapel, Rhian says she has lots of ideas for the space “both as a community space and as a venue that would attract visitors.

“It has been suggested that Capel Rhondda could become a centre for the celebration of the area’s strong musical heritage. As well as the chapel itself being the ‘birthplace’ of Cwm Rhondda, Pontypridd is the birthplace of our national anthem, the home of Tom Jones and the lesser known but incredibly talented female composer, Morfydd Llwyn Owen.

“However, given that Capel Rhondda was built for the immediate community, I think that it will be key to engage the residents of Hopkinstown and listen to their ideas for the chapel.”

Support

As the Crwdfunder almost reaches its target, Rhian says she has been overwhelmed by support from within Hopkinstown and across the world. “It is incredible that the ‘campaign’ has gathered such momentum thanks to media interest.”

She continued: “I find myself being referred to as ‘the campaign leader’ but this certainly wasn’t my intention. I have received so much support and encouragement from the local community as a whole and from dedicated individuals.

“Diolch o galon to everyone who has got involved in this campaign so far, by sharing a social media post, by making a donation or mentioning the campaign to a friend having read about it or listened to an interview.

“Hopefully in finding a new use for the chapel, we can ensure it is appreciated and well attended once again.”

The campaign is in the process of setting up social media accounts, including @capelrhondda on Instagram. To find out more and donate, visit the crowdfunder here.

