‘Bright future’ for town centre in Wales thanks to Welsh businesswoman

A Welsh businesswoman is helping to transform town centres in Wales with a new virtual platform and online presence.

Medi Parry Williams – Founder and Director of Making Places Work (MPW) – is now targeting Bangor, which this year celebrates its 1,500th anniversary.

Ms Williams is working in partnership with academics to create an online presence, which hopes to boost Bangor’s retail and entertainment offering.

‘Bright’ future

Together with Dr Steffan Thomas – and with City Council backing – MPW are developing a new, virtual platform and exploring ways to promote Bangor’s shops, cafes, restaurants and more online.

Dr Thomas, a Senior Lecturer in Business Marketing, said that the platform will offer “a good, central communications point that brings everyone together with one clear vision, to drive visitors and shoppers to the high street and promote Bangor.”

Several new stores and a sports bar have either opened or are set to open in the city centre, and Ms Williams believes the future looks bright.

“I have been working with organisations in towns and cities across the country – including Smart Towns Cymru – and supporting high street businesses to use data driven insights to make more informed business decisions,” she said.

“In the case of Bangor, the 1,500-year anniversary is a great opportunity to really showcase the city and boost the high street, which has been revitalised in past months.”

“In partnership with the University, Bangor City Council and key stakeholders, we will promote that positive news and create a buzz, supporting these businesses with strategies, using technology to look at footfall and trends and signposting people to the offering here.”

She added: “I am thankful for the University’s support and resources via the SIV voucher, and together we will continue to work together to build a digital platform national retailers, businesses and independent traders can benefit from for years to come.”

SIV scheme

Ms Williams was awarded a Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV) by Bangor University, providing financial support and training.

The SIV scheme has offered companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Nicola Sturrs, Business Development Manager for the SIV Scheme at Bangor University said: “We were delighted to award MPW Making Places Work with a Skills and Innovation Voucher.

She added: “We are thrilled to have so far supported more than 40 businesses across Anglesey, Gwynedd and Flintshire over the last eight months.

‘Right direction’

Martin Hanks, City Director for Bangor, has high hopes that the partnership will boost Bangor’s high street.

Mr Hanks said: “Over the last 12 months we have seen an upturn in the high street, the shopping centre has been sold, new businesses are appearing and there are plans for a medical hub and learning centre – we are seeing green shoots of recovery.”

“With this being such a landmark year there will be a series of events, there are big plans and with the fantastic work being done by Medi and the University we are heading in the right direction.”

