Calan Gaeaf: Celebrate Halloween in style at Cadw locations across Wales

This October and November, Cadw is bringing the magic of Nos Galan Gaeaf (or Halloween) to historic locations across Wales with an epic line up of spooky events for all ages.

Whether you’re after paranormal experiences, a bit of history with your horror or prefer a fun-filled day out with the family, Cadw’s activities have something for everyone.

All events – from ghost tours to spooky tales and trails – can be found on Cadw’s website, with a glimpse of the packed autumn calendar below. There is a mixture of free and ticketed events, so be sure to plan ahead and book your experiences.

South Wales

We’re Going on a Ghost Hunt! (Raglan Castle)

Throughout the half term break, Raglan Castle will host a series of ghastly ghost hunts. Children and adults alike can compete to see how many ghosts they can find within one of the grandest Welsh castles.

Saturday 26 to Thursday 31 October, 9:30 – 17:00

Ghost Tours (Chepstow Castle)

An event which is suitable for adults only, Chepstow Castle’s custodians, both past and present, will give eye-witness accounts of paranormal activity in the castle. Learn of the residents who once lived inside the walls of this ancient castle through an evening of ghost stories, historic folklore and ancient legends.

Friday 1 and Saturday 2 November, 19:00 – 20:30

Booking is required.

Not around for this event? Chepstow Castle will also host another evening of ghost stories on Saturday 19 October, between 18:30-19:30 and again at 20:30-21:30.

Haunted History and Folklore Evening Tour (Blaenafon Ironworks)

A twilight evening tour at Blaenavon Ironworks, Wales’ industrial giant, will lead you deep into the heart of Welsh legends and the local mysteries.

Visitors will be immersed in the spooky tales, rich myths, and historic folklore of Blaenavon and Blaenau Gwent. End your evening at one of Wales’ World Heritage Sites with a comforting hot drink and a delightful Welsh cake (to help stop the nightmares…).

Visitors are advised to arrive 15 minutes before the event starts, bring a small pocket torch, wet gear and sturdy shoes.

To book, call 01495 792615.

Saturday 27 October, 19:00 – 21:30

Other events

Roman Spooktacular Trail (Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths)

Saturday 26 October – Sunday 3 November, 10:00-16:00

Spooky Halloween Week (Blaenafon Ironworks)

Saturday 26 October – Friday 1 November, 11:00-15:00

Saturday 26 October – Sunday 3 November, 10:00-15:00

North Wales

Escape the Warlock’s Chamber (Castell Conwy)

In true escape room style, uncover the secrets of Conwy Castle’s notorious magician, Maldwyn mab Diafol this Halloween.

His empty prison cell remains a mystery even seven hundred and twenty years after his disappearance.

At this event, suitable for those aged 10+, visitors can put themselves in Maldwyn’s shoes and attempt to flee the magnificent medieval fortress.

For teams of 2 – 6 players, visitors will need to pay £4 per player (in addition to normal admission charge).

Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November, 11:00 – 16:00

Plas Mawr’s Halloween events

It’s Britain’s finest town house of the golden Elizabethan age, but do you dare to enter Plas Mawr after dark? A Halloween evening tour with ghost stories will guarantee to bring shivers down the strongest spines.

Booking is required. Two events to take place on October 31, 16:30-18:00 & 18:15-19:45.

Plas Mawr will also host a day of spooky Halloween fun – a perfect activity for children during the holidays. Face painting will be available, so come dressed in your most haunted attire.

Thursday 31 October, 10:00-16:00

Halloween Spooktacular Children’s Trail (Denbigh Castle)

Follow the terrifying trail and discover Denbigh Castle’s haunted history at this unforgettable Halloween event. Join the fun in your most creative costume for a day of frightful family delights and creepy crafts.

Event info:

Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, 10:00 – 16:00

Other events include:

Thursday 31 October, 11:00 – 15:00

Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, 10:00 – 17:00

West Wales

Halloween Games and Activities (Laugharne Castle)

Head to Laugharne Castle on the first Sunday of the half term holidays for a spooktacular spectacle of Halloween games and activities.

Complete the eerie Halloween trail around the castle grounds for your chance to win a special trick…or treat.

Event info:

Sunday 27 October, 10:00 – 16:00

Mid Wales

Tretower’s Trail of Terrible Tales

On the eve and day of Halloween, Tretower’s monumental court and castle will invite families to try the Halloween trail and discover the terrible tales that surround various inhabitants of Tretower.

If visitors dare to finish, they’ll be rewarded with a sweet (but spooky) treat. Visitors can also dress up as their favourite spooky character for the occasion.

Event info:

Weds 30 and Thurs 31 October, 10:00-16:00

Halloween, the Welsh New Year (Tretower Court and Castle)

Tretower will be hosting a special evening lecture for adults only with leading Professor of History, Ronald Hutton, as he explores the Welsh New Year, Nos Galan Gaeaf – known as Halloween.

Guests are advised to wear warm clothing and a complimentary hot drink on arrival.

Tickets must be booked online here.

Thursday 24 October, 18:30 – 20:00

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the October half term holidays, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.

Children also go free with any adult membership.

There are over 130 historic places to visit and 1,000 reasons for us all to visit. Find out more at https://cadw.gov.wales/.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

