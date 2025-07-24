Calls for Welsh inclusion on bank notes as Bank of England asks for ‘help’ with new designs

Stephen Price

The Bank of England has invited the public to share their views on potential themes for their next series of banknotes, with calls being made for notes to reflect Wales’ cultural and linguistic heritage.

Writing on the official Bank of England Website, a news item shares: “As we begin to design the next series of banknotes, we invite you to share your views on potential themes.

“Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote.

“However, there are many ways to represent the UK.”

They have identified six potential themes for our next series of banknotes:

notable historical figures

nature

architecture and landmarks

arts, culture and sport

noteworthy milestones

innovation

They ask: “What theme(s) would you like us to use? You can also suggest others for us to consider.”

Petition

There have been repeated calls to feature Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, the founder of the UK’s National Health Service, on the £20 note in the past.

A petition was launched to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with many believing it fitting to honour Bevan in this way.

While the campaign gained traction, with over 5,500 signatures at one point, it has not yet resulted in a new note design featuring Bevan, and while there is some presence in the form of emblems and language on the £1 coin, there is little trace of Welsh history and culture on notes.

Others online have suggested Welsh historical figures such as Owain Glyndwr and Hedd Wyn or literary figures including Dylan Thomas and R S Thomas, or landmarks including Eryri or any one of Wales’ industrial heritage sites.

“Recognition”

Urging the Welsh public to get involved, Dylan Evans wrote: “I propose – actually, I urge – that we make our voices heard and call for the inclusion of the Welsh language on UK banknotes.

“If you agree that it’s time for recognition of our language and culture, please like, share, and most importantly, fill out the survey and suggest this directly via option 3

“If enough people call for it, we might get the momentum needed to bring it to the Bank’s attention.”

“It’s great to see Welsh around the edge of a pound coin but really it should be embraced along side English on every note, especially considering the history of our language. We already don’t have our own currency so we at least deserve recognition.

“Despite it being based around the image this is a perfect opportunity for them to include the Welsh language.”

He added: “This moment offers a rare and timely opportunity to push for the inclusion of Cymraeg on UK banknotes, and I believe it’s something that would resonate strongly with many people across Wales.

“It’s more than a design choice – it’s about recognition, representation, and cultural respect.”

The chosen theme, or themes, will feature across all of the next denominations we issue (£5, £10, £20, £50). We will still include the portrait of the monarch.

Share your views using their online form or write to the Bank of England at the address below before 11.59pm on 31 July 2025: Banknote Imagery Consultation

Notes Directorate

Bank of England

Threadneedle Street

London

EC2R 8AH

