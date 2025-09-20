Cancer survivor saved by stem cell donation from 3,500 miles away

After a global search for a stem cell donor, a cancer patient from Monmouthshire received a lifesaving transplant from his own brother living in the United States. Now, the brothers are urging others to sign up to save lives.

This World Marrow Donor Day (Saturday 20 September), Nicholas and his brother Matthew are sharing their story to raise awareness and encourage others to join the Welsh Blood Service’s stem cell registry and help give more patients a chance of overcoming blood cancers and blood disorders.

Nicholas, a Consultant Radiologist at Velindre Cancer Centre and University Hospital Wales, first noticed something was wrong in April 2024 when a persistent cough lingered for months. A routine blood test revealed a serious issue, and the next day he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Following several rounds of chemotherapy over the summer, an urgent international search for a stem cell match began. Remarkably, a perfect match was found in the USA, which turned out to be his own brother, Matthew, who had moved to Maryland in 2015.

Match

Although Matthew had signed up to a US stem cell registry years earlier, it was only during conversations between the brothers that they realised something extraordinary.

Matthew had recently been contacted by the registry, informing him he was a match for a patient in need. As they talked, the pieces fell into place—it was Nicholas who needed the transplant. The realisation that he was the match for his own brother was both surreal and deeply emotional.

“The transplant went in on 18 September 2024—my new birthday—just in time for World Marrow Donor Day!” said Nicholas.

Reflecting on his recovery, he added: “It’s rather good to be alive, and miraculous that all my blood cells now come from Matt. When my marrow was in a mess, I needed transfusions to stay alive, but now it’s all being made inside -talk about a gift that keeps on giving! I wouldn’t be here without him, but I do blame him for my grumpiness!”

“After the transplant, it was slow going for many months but then became exciting to feel a bit stronger week by week. I’m now back at work, jogging, mountaineering, supporting the kids’ sailing events, and spending time with friends and family.

Stem cell transplants work by replacing a patient’s cancerous cells with healthy donor cells. In Nicholas’s case, Matthew’s donation was the key to his survival.

However, only around 25% of patients will find a suitable match within their family. The vast majority, three in four, must rely on the generosity of complete strangers who have registered as stem cell donors. That’s why expanding the registry is so vital.

“It can mean everything”

Stem cell donor Matthew said: “When I donated to my brother last year, it felt surreal. I’d signed up casually to a US stem cell registry years before, and it turned out to be one of the most important things I’ve ever done.

“The support I received from the healthcare teams in the US and Wales was extraordinary, especially given the international logistics.”

“While the spotlight is often on the donor and recipient, the network of medical professionals, friends, and family around us was absolutely vital. My message is simple: get registered. It takes so little time, but it can mean everything.”

Christopher Harvey, Head of the Welsh Blood Service’s stem cell registry, said: “Blood cancer patients face a daily and urgent search for a suitable stem cell match. The requirements are very specific, but every new volunteer increases the chance of a lifesaving match.”

Despite over 40 million registered stem cell donors worldwide, three in ten patients still won’t find a suitable match. For patients from black, Asian, mixed, or minority ethnic backgrounds, this figure rises to seven in ten.

Chris continued, “If you’re aged 16–30 and from a Caucasian background, or 16–45 from a black, Asian, mixed race or minority ethnic background, you could be the one person in the world who makes the difference.

“It’s never been easier to join. Whether you’re eligible or know someone who might be, please talk about this life-changing registry and help give more patients the chance to overcome their illness.”

There are two ways to join the Welsh Blood Service’s stem cell registry: by requesting a swab kit online, delivered to your home or whilst giving blood. To support or sign up, visit www.welshblood.org.uk.