Cardiff Airport shares ‘9 Christmas Market Escapes from Cardiff’

Nation Cymru Staff

Halloween might still be around the corner, but Cardiff Airport has shared ‘9 Christmas Cardiff Escapes from Cardiff’ along with prices and further details to get the Welsh public ready for ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.

In a post featuring the iconic ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ shared across their social media accounts, they asked: “Fancy a trip to the Christmas markets this winter?

“You can fly from Cardiff to some of Europe’s most iconic festive destinations, with @mynttravel offering 9 different breaks via Amsterdam, from £599pp.

“Each package includes: Return flights with a large cabin bag, 3 nights’ accommodation with breakfast, Private return transfers

“Budapest, Prague, Vienna, Kraków… the hardest part is choosing where to go!

“Contact @mynttravel for more details”

Winter Wonderland

The airport previously shared: “Christmas is fast approaching and what better way to get in the festive spirit than to spend a few days drinking hot chocolate or mulled wine, eating potato pancakes and sausages, or mouth-watering waffles and crepes.

“Get your suitcases ready, and fly from Cardiff Airport to experience some of the best, and most renowned Christmas markets Europe has to offer.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna is one of the most popular destinations for Christmas market holidays. Not only does it look like a fairytale with snowy streets and twinkling lights, but it also has a range of Christmas markets that you can visit.

Whether it’s pulled pork and baked potato under the Belvedere, sweet pretzels in the Schönbrunn Palace, or a glass of mulled wine at the Christkindlmarkt, there is something for everyone.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague offers a range of Christmas markets, which makes it a great winter destination. The largest of the markets lies in the Old Town Square, lying next to the Gothic Tyn Church and the famous Astronomical Clock.

It’s a bustling market with hundreds of craft, food and drink stalls. Every year the market is home to a brightly decorated Christmas tree that illuminates Prague’s skyline.

Five minutes from the Old Town Square, you’ll find Prague’s second most famous picturesque Christmas market, at Wenceslas Square. Parked next to the National Museum, the square is lined with souvenir shops, traditional cuisine stalls, cafes and galleries. At 5pm every day, the Christmas tree in the centre of the square is lit up with a dazzling, animated light show.

Budapest, Hungary

The most popular Christmas market is located in the heart of Budapest at Vörösmarty Tér (Vörösmarty square). Here you will find traditional Hungarian handcrafts, plenty of delicious food, daily concerts, folklore programmes and a mini train ride for the kids. This market has plenty of places to sit, allowing you to take in the wintery scene and enjoy your food and drink.

Budapest’s newest market is located in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica. Opening in 2011, it gives a magical atmosphere with fairy lights stringing all the stalls together.Along with it’s amazing selection of traditional food and drink stalls, this market has an ice-skating rink that circles around a magnificent Christmas tree, completing the Disney film-like vibe.

With four other locations to choose from – Geneva, Munich, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Krakow and Milan there’s something for everyone this year.

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