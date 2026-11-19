Nation Cymru staff

Men across Wales are being urged to talk about how they feel this Movember, with barbers saying the chair is often where those conversations start.

Movember runs throughout November, raising money and awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, as well as prostate and testicular cancer. International Men’s Day follows on Thursday 19 November.

Public Health Wales recorded 440 suspected suicides of Welsh residents between April 2024 and March 2025. Of those, 77% were men. Men aged 35 to 44 had the highest rate, followed by men aged 45 to 54.

Office for National Statistics figures published in October show the suicide rate in Wales fell to 14.3 deaths per 100,000 people for deaths registered in 2025, down from 15.7 the year before.

Alessandro Callivà, creative director of Capello Barbers, the Cardiff barbershop his father Franco founded in 1994, said: “A lot of men sit in the same chair every few weeks, often with the same barber for years. That builds trust. Some will tell us things they haven’t said at home.”

“We’re not counsellors, and we don’t pretend to be. But if someone is struggling, we can ask how they’re really doing, give them time to answer, and point them towards people who are trained to help.”

The ONS figures also show that across England and Wales, the male suicide rate of 17.5 per 100,000 was more than three times the female rate of 5.5.

Barbers have been trained for this role before. The Lions Barber Collective’s BarberTalk programme, which teaches barbers to spot signs of poor mental health, ask about wellbeing and point clients to support, has been run for barbering students at Cardiff and Vale College.

Throughout Movember, Capello is giving free moustache touch-ups to men taking part, at its shops in Cardiff city centre, Cathays and Pontcanna.

Asking twice

The barbers’ advice to men is to look out for each other, not only for themselves.

“If a mate seems quieter than usual or has stopped turning up, ask him how he’s doing, and then ask again. The second question is often the one that gets an honest answer. You don’t need the right words, just the time to listen,” Mr Callivà said.

Movember’s other focus, prostate and testicular cancer, is a reminder for men to see a GP about any change in their body that doesn’t feel right, rather than waiting for it to go away.

Samaritans Cymru runs Open Up, Listen Up, a male suicide prevention campaign that encourages men in Wales to talk about how they feel and asks the people around them to listen.

Anyone who needs to talk can call Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123, or the Samaritans Welsh Language Line on 0808 164 0123.