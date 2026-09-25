Cardiff University and Cardiff Rugby partnership set to create new pathways for aspiring athletes

Nation.Cymru staff

A new partnership between Cardiff University and Cardiff Rugby is set to create one of the UK’s leading dual-career pathways for aspiring rugby players.

The collaboration will create a sustainable pathway for emerging, academy and late-developing talent within the Cardiff Rugby regional pathway.

The two organisations formalised their commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding at Cardiff Arms Park on Thursday 17 September 2026.

Stuart Vanstone, Head of Sport at Cardiff University, said: “Our partnership with Cardiff rugby – Wales’ capital region – reflects a shared ambition to provide student-athletes with the opportunity to excel academically while developing within an elite rugby environment.

“By working together, we can strengthen pathways for players across the region, enhance the student experience and contribute to the continued success of rugby in Cardiff.”

The agreement will see both parties cooperate on player development plans, coaching and performance support, as well as transitions into senior rugby, employment and postgraduate study.

Player welfare and academic success will be central to the collaboration, with protocols in place to ensure student-athletes receive comprehensive support throughout their careers.

Big ambitions

Chris Davies, Head of Rugby at Cardiff University, added: “This partnership is a significant step forward for our rugby programme. We want talented players to see Cardiff University as a genuine performance environment where they can continue their development, play BUCS Super Rugby at a high level and gain an outstanding education at the same time.”

Staff from each organisation will also have opportunities to gain experience in professional and university performance environments, strengthening knowledge exchange and professional development.

Areas of focus will include: coaching, sports science, strength and conditioning, analysis, medical support, athlete lifestyle

Davis said: “The opportunity to have jointly appointed coaches working across both our BUCS Super Rugby programme and the Cardiff Rugby Academy is particularly exciting.

“It creates greater alignment between the two environments and, most importantly, gives our players better coaching, better support and more opportunities to develop. We have big ambitions for rugby at Cardiff University, and partnerships like this are an important part of where we want to take the programme.”

The organisations plan to work together to enhance recruitment pipelines through engagement with schools, colleges and wider rugby networks.

Cardiff Rugby interim Rugby General Manager, Darren Allinson said: “From a rugby perspective, this partnership is about creating better opportunities for talented players to develop on and off the field.

“We want to support the recruitment and retention of young Welsh players, particularly those who have come through the pathway, by giving them the chance to combine high-performance rugby with a strong education and genuine dual-career options.”

“The standard of BUCS rugby is very strong, so there is a real opportunity to identify talent, align pathways and create clearer routes into the professional game for both players and coaches.”

“By sharing high-performance expertise across coaching, medical, strength and conditioning, analysis and wider performance support, we can challenge players in both environments and help them maximise their potential.”

A positive impact

With participation in the women’s game growing, the partners aim to open-up the programme to include the development of a female rugby pathway at Cardiff University going forward.

This ambition is mirrored by Cardiff Rugby, who are monitoring the Welsh Rugby Union’s proposals around two female professional sides closely.

Jamie Muir, Cardiff Rugby Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to strike this new strategic partnership with Cardiff University. It’s built around a shared ambition to develop a wider, long-term relationship while exploring where we can achieve more together.”

“There’s already a strong alignment in our values and ambitions, particularly around developing people, creating opportunities and making a positive impact across Cardiff and the wider region.”

“Women’s rugby is an important and exciting part of that shared vision. We want to build on our relationship with Cardiff University as we pursue our ambition to establish a Cardiff Rugby Women’s team and create stronger pathways and opportunities for female players.

“This MOU is very much a starting point. We want to grow our presence and relevance across the city, using initiatives such as the Cardiff Clash, alongside wider collaboration, to connect with new audiences and further strengthen rugby’s place in Cardiff.

“There is significant potential to develop the partnership across rugby, community, commercial, events and many other areas, and we are excited about what these two Cardiff institutions can achieve together over the coming years.”

Event timetable

Alongside performance and educational ambitions, Cardiff University and Cardiff Rugby will explore opportunities for greater commercial collaboration, community engagement and joint events.

Their agreement includes a commitment to support and promote flagship fixtures such as the Cardiff Clash and selected BUCS Super Rugby matches, helping to grow rugby’s profile across the city and beyond.

Professor Wendy Larner, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, added: “At the heart of our collaboration is the opportunity for our talented students to experience university life in a way that enables them to pursue their ambitions in elite sport. Staff too will have the chance to shadow and share in training and skills for their own professional development.

“We also want to encourage current rugby athletes to think about life beyond professional sport as Cardiff Rugby alumni like Jamie Roberts, Hallam Amos and Ellis Jenkins have done before them.

“I’m excited to see how this relationship develops and look forward to celebrating everything our athletes can achieve on and off the field.”

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