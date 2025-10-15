Cat crisis: Urgent Adoptober plea as record 1,700 cats in RSPCA care

RSPCA Cymru is urging people to consider adopting a rescue cat across Wales, amid an all-time high in the numbers of moggies in the charity’s care.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats being cared for at the charity’s fourteen national centres alone (across England and Wales), as they wait for forever homes, has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer. And thousands more cats are being cared for by independently-run RSPCA branches across England and Wales.

RSPCA records also showed cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home – 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal – more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour – there are still record numbers of cats in the charity’s care.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats. Cats looking for a home across the centres in Wales include Nala, Tommy and Olly..

Cruelty and neglect

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats – so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

RSPCA rescued cats looking for homes across Wales

At RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay Lula, Nala and Boo are all awaiting for their forever homes.

Eight-year-old Lula has been described as a sweetheart! Animal Care Assistance Terri Round said: “Lulu loves affection – you’ve hardly sat down before she’s on your lap!

“However, she can be timid around new people and situations as her needs sadly weren’t met in her previous home.

“Lula is a really chilled girl, she spends most of her day lazing around in comfy spots, we think that in a home, she will likely be found in sun-soaked spots snoozing away!” Lula can live with children over 11, but would prefer to be the only pet in the home due to her quiet nature.

Three year old Nala hasn’t had any interest since being at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre.

“While she loves human company, she can sometimes get overwhelmed as she evidently hasn’t experienced much affection throughout her life,” said Terri.

“She needs an understanding home and family who are happy to be patient with Nala when she needs it. Despite having a rough start, Nala is really sweet and full of character!”

Nala is looking for a home with children aged over 11, with no other cats but could potentially live with a calm, cat-friendly dog with the right introductions.

Boo (main photo) has been at the centre for more than seven months without a single application.

Boo is approximately 10 months old and arrived at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre when she was three months old with her mother.

Terri said: “Boo and her Mother were found in a rural area, straying. It was apparent that her mother had experienced human interaction, but sadly, Boo had been born as a stray.

“As a result, Boo can be unsure of humans, but beautifully lets her favourite people in for fusses and company.

“We initially thought that Boo may need to be an outdoor cat, but she started to build wonderful relationships with regular faces in the cattery, and will now meow and chirp away until she gets affection from them. She can still be scared of new people, but she is sure to make her family feel very loved.

“Boo is looking for a quiet home who can be patient with her timid side. We believe that she will blossom in confidence in her forever home and make a loving companion, but may always be wary of new people and situations.”

Boo would likely prefer a home where there is another cat as she gains a lot of confidence from other cats. However, she is looking for a household with no dogs or children.

To express an interest in Lula, Nala and Boo please fill out a perfect match form online.

Hope

At RSPCA Newport Animal Centre staff and volunteers are hoping to find a home for eight-year-old tabby Jackie.

Jackie was picked up as a stray in need of veterinary care and some TLC.

Deputy Centre Manager Amirah Jones said: “This unique little lady has a condition known as Horner’s Syndrome, likely caused by a form of head trauma.

“She does not require medication for the condition but it explains why she may look a little different. Jackie is also missing a few of her teeth, causing her tongue to make a regular appearance.”

Jackie adores her known carers and sprints over to lap up all the love on offer. She would be overjoyed in an adult only home, with no other pets as she would adore all the limelight.

At RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre two-year-old Tommy is awaiting his purr-fect home.

Tommy came into RSPCA care after his welfare needs were not being met. After receiving a major de-matt and a dental, he is now ready to find his forever home!

“Tommy really isn’t complicated, he’s just mis-understood.” said Amirah.

“A little TLC goes a long way with Tom as he slowly regains his confidence and builds up trust with humans again.

“He would prefer a peaceful home with no children and with owners that understand him and give him the space he needs while adjusting.

“A spare room with a few hidey places and a large cat tree would be his dream come true!

“Tommy requires a little maintenance now and again with his long, plush coat to avoid getting matted in the future. He is slowly getting used to the brush and will need patient owners.

“Tommy is a chilled out chap who much prefers a cat nap than a wild time, however he does love his catnip toys which keep him busy and content.”

Tommy could possibly live with another cat. To express an interest in Tommy please fill out a

Countless others

There are also lots of cats looking for homes at Llys Nini Branch – who has an animal centre in Penllergaer, Swansea.

Olly is a tabby and white cat who has been at Llys Nini animal centre for more than 190 days. He came into the centre as his owner could not meet his needs. Olly had a few wounds over his body and has since been making great progress.

Center Manager Gary Weeks said: “Olly is a fun little man, who loves playing with his toys.Olly does enjoy a fuss but currently on his own terms.

“The largest of his wounds have taken some time for us to sort. There are many possible reasons for them, but we believe it is from a skin allergy which has caused him to be very itchy.

“He has skin checks daily and has had treatments applied for some time so understandably he gets a bit fed up if he’s had too much attention.”

Olly is on a low dose of steroids and antihistamine tablets. These may or may not be long term, as over time with a stress free, healthy life he may do great without them.

Olly is also on a specific diet to help with his skin, called Royal Canin Anallergenic.

Olly would prefer a home with no cats or dogs and children 10 years or older.

Six-year-old Trouble has been at Llys Nini Animal Centre for 121 days.

Trouble has had a bit of trouble himself as suffered some large wounds due to a cat fight he was involved in. But Gary says despite his name he is no trouble at all!

“Trouble has been so patient while we help his wounds heal,” said Gary. “He is a really sweet cat and he would bring his new family so much joy.

“He is a friendly boy who can be a little timid with sudden noises but once settled he loves having lots of fuss and attention.”

Trouble would benefit from a calm and relaxed home environment with plenty of space for him to roam.

Trouble has a virus called FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus) that affects cats.

It causes affected animals to have a weaker immune system in comparison with non-FIV positive cats. Due to Trouble having this virus he is unable to live with other cats.

For more information on FIV cats, please visit the RSPCA website.

Hagen and Halle are are aged just five months and came into the Swansea centre with their mum and siblings from another RSPCA branch and are looking for a home together.

Unfortunately they’ve not had the best start to life, as their mum became very unwell and sadly was put down due to suspected FIP (Feline Infectious Peritonitis) after a stay at our vets.

Due to this, although the kittens are well, Gary said they suspect they may have Feline Coronavirus (FcoV) as it is contagious and is transmitted most commonly through faeces.

Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is a viral disease in cats caused by an infection with feline coronavirus (FCoV). FCoV is very contagious and can be fairly common, although it is more common in large groups of cats. ItThe feline coronavirus affects cats and is not contagious to humans

“Halle and Hagen are both fantastic little kittens, they can initially be a little unsure of things but their confidence is growing each day,” said Gary. “They love playing with each other and also coming over to have a little fuss from people.”

They won’t be able to live with other cats, but could live with children aged over 12. To express an interest in a cat at Llys Nini please fill out an online application form.

Alice added: “Sadly there are around 1,700 cats currently in the care of our national centres. We’re hoping that other animal lovers can help by adopting them.”

“Sometimes, people choose not to adopt particular types or colours of cats due to assumptions or ‘myths’ that are not evidence based.

“For example, we find that it can take black cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

“There’s a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers, we’ve got every kind of cat waiting for another chance at happiness.

“We always encourage prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle. However, we also have purebred and pedigree cats coming into our care – so even those who have a particular breed or type in mind may find their perfect partner, without fueling problematic commercial breeding.

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to fill in a ‘perfect match’ form with your local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.”

​Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. TheRSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.