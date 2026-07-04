Catrin Williams at 60: New exhibition celebrates one of Wales’ greats

Stephen Price

A new exhibition of works old and new by one of Wales’ foremost artists, Catrin Williams, takes place this month, celebrating a milestone birthday and her unstoppable thirst to create and reinvent.

Welshness – or rather the experience of living in Wales – is an obvious theme in Catrin Williams’ work.

Elements from her background and upbringing in Meirionnydd are included in the new exhibition at Oriel Môn, Llangefni: the home and the farm, the celebrations and the clothing, the music and the Welsh culture, the family traditions and the familiar faces.

Since moving to the seaside at Pwllheli, Catrin’s work has played with the clichéd images of Wales, but she has also been responding to the local maritime industries.

The boats and their sails, the harbours and the landscape which seems foreign to the hill-farm daughter are all important elements in her recent work.

Over 20 years after graduating from the Art College in Cardiff, Catrin still gives her energy to paint and draw her world.

She constantly produces original series of works, exhibits consistently and strongly believes in encouraging and supporting other artists.

Catrin Williams, who was christened ‘the best abstract artist in Wales’ by none other than Kyffin Williams is being celebrated with a solo show at one of Wales’ leading galleries from today.

Catrin’s original works have been delighting art collectors and admirers alike since the late eighties, and in that time she has become one of our most vital, vibrant and influential artists.

Pwllheli native, Catrin Williams’ works of arresting visual poetry have been delighting art collectors and admirers alike since the late eighties, and in that time she has become one of our most vital, vibrant and influential artists.

Despite her seemingly limitless palette, there is no mistaking her brush stroke, her etches and even the very colours which seem to belong to only her and bend and twist with every new take.

One of Catrin’s passions is holding workshops for schoolchildren and special needs groups of all ages throughout Wales; such is her strong connection to our people and our land, not to mention her ongoing desire to awaken the undeniable flow of artistry in all our veins.

“I was brought up in a small community full of art, music and literature, and I want to pass my joy of art and culture to everyone of every age. I’m very happy that children I’ve painted with in schools always say hello to me when I’m shopping or walking on the street.”

“Elements from my background and upbringing in Meirionnydd insist on inclusion in my work – the home and the farm; the celebrations and the clothing; the music and the Welsh culture; the family traditions and the familiar faces.

“Since moving to the seaside at Pwllheli my work has played with the cliched images of Wales printed onto tourist tea-towels. I’ve also been responding to local maritime industries – the boats and their sails, the harbours and the landscape which seems foreign to me – a hill-farmer’s daughter.”

For this latest show at Oriel Mon, key themes she’s returned to include those places that mean so much to her, from Porthdinllaen and Machynlleth, to Aberdyfi, Aberdaron and, of course, Pwllheli. The deep, soulful connection she has to her surroundings, her cynefin, could not be clearer.

There’s a broad variety in this exhibition – scenery, still life, and more abstract pieces – works in frames and some on coats and cloaks. There are many new pieces and some pieces that go back around 25 years. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity for me to experiment with colours and materials, and I had the amazing experience of working with the musician, Pat Morgan (Datblygu) in partnership with Frân Wen, creating oil paintings. The exhibition is a celebration of my creative life reaching 60 years of age as a professional artist”.

Ceridwen Lloyd-Morgan shared: “Catrin Williams’s work resists conventional categories as she focuses on her own unique artistic vision.

“Central to that vision is her Welsh identity and the celebration of life in all its dimensions, and this exhibition displays the same energy, joie de vivre and singing colours that have characterised her work from the beginning.”

“The sketchbook and drawing work is always very difficult – especially for new and different works – but I’ve found that having a good initial drawing means that I can create anything.

She told Nation Cymru previously: “In the summer months, when I’m not so busy working in schools or on community art projects, I get a chance to draw, read, go to galleries and listen to music of all kinds – this is the time for me to work in my sketchbook collecting new ideas.”

With works appearing at some of the UK’s most important galleries, it’s a sure sign of Catrin’s renewed vigour and inspiration that those who aren’t able to see her works in person in the north west of the country will also get a chance to see further works hopefully that bit closer to home.

Watch Catrin’s episode of Cymru ar Gynfas, featuring TV icon Beti George.

You can see Catrin’s works online or in person at Oriel Môn up until 6 September.