Celebrate responsibly to protect our environment this Bonfire Night

Nation Cymru staff

While gathering around a bonfire remains a much-loved tradition for many, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is reminding people to think carefully about what they burn and the impact it can have on the environment.

Many materials commonly added to bonfires – including furniture, mattresses, plastics, treated wood and rubber – can release harmful pollutants when burned. These can affect local air quality and pose risks to people and the environment.

People are reminded to only burn dry garden waste, untreated wood and small amounts of leaves.

Everyone has a legal duty of care to ensure their waste is managed and disposed of correctly. People are encouraged to use local recycling centres and bulky waste collection services, where available.

For disposal of larger items, NRW also encourages people to consider whether items can be re-used, repaired or recycled before disposal – helping to keep items in use for longer and reduce unnecessary waste.

Bonfires can also pose a risk to wildlife. Piles of wood and garden waste can provide shelter for hedgehogs and other small mammals seeking warmth during the colder months. NRW is encouraging people to build bonfires as close as possible to when they will be lit and to thoroughly check for wildlife before lighting them.

Edward Davies, Team Leader Industry & Waste Regulation, Natural Resources Wales, said: “We know that the vast majority of people enjoy Bonfire Night responsibly, and we are not seeking to spoil anyone’s celebrations. However, we are encouraging anyone planning a bonfire in the coming weeks to consider the impact that burning waste can have on the environment, local communities and wildlife.

“Burning waste can release harmful pollutants and gases into the air, which may affect air quality and pose risks to human health. It can also contaminate soil and surrounding land where bonfires are lit.

“If you have been building a bonfire over a period of time, we would also urge you to check carefully for hedgehogs and other wildlife that may have taken shelter within the pile before it is ignited.”

Key advice this Bonfire Night

Only burn clean, dry, untreated wood.

Do not burn household, commercial or construction waste, including furniture, plastics, rubber, painted or treated wood.

Check bonfires thoroughly for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting them.

Consider local recycling centres or bulky waste collection services for unwanted items.

Be considerate of neighbours and avoid nuisance from smoke, soot or odours.

For more information about managing waste responsibly and your waste duty of care, visit the NRW website.