Celebrating women-led businesses driving change in Wales

Stephen Price

This year’s International Women’s Day (8 March) theme #GiveToGain is about more than generosity, it is about solid investment in women-led, purpose-driven businesses that create lasting impact and ripple effects for the Welsh economy.

Development Bank of Wales Chair Sally Bridgeland FIA explained in her opinion piece earlier this week: “We’re not just in the business of finance, we’re investing in the future of Wales.

“We back entrepreneurs who care about their communities, who want to build something lasting, and who understand that economic growth and social value are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing.”

Already in 2025/26, the Development Bank has supported more than 60 female-led businesses in Wales.

Here are five stories, in recent years, where women have found their ‘secret sauce’: that distinctive combination of purpose, resilience and expertise, together with the confidence to turn it into a business.

Tree Law – Unique Legal Expertise (Main photo)

Based in Barry, Tree Law was founded by Sarah Dodd – the only law firm in the UK which specialises in all tree-related legal issues and disputes, including tree root subsidence to Tree Protection Orders. Carbon neutral, it is also dedicated to delivering expert legal advice on environmental issues.

Tree Law used a £50,000 micro loan from the Development Bank’s Wales Flexible Investment Fund to grow its team and boost capacity. The firm hired three new staff members as a direct result of the funding, adding valuable expertise to support its specialist legal services.

Founding Director Sarah says: “Previously, it’s felt like I’ve always had to look for lower-cost routes to growth – now, with the confidence that the micro loan has given us, it’s felt more like I’ve been able to go shopping for what our business needs.”

Dragon RS – Keeping business ownership in Wales

Led by a dynamic team of four, three of whom are women, this Tredegar-based company specialises in recycling and processing smart meters for the energy sector. Operating nationwide, it handles around three million smart meters each year.

In September 2025, the company completed a management buyout backed by a £5 million package from the Development Bank that included £2.25 million of equity from the Wales Business Succession Fund and £2.75 million of debt from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, securing approximately 120 local jobs.

The buyout saw Beth Bysouth appointed Managing Director, who said: “The support from the Development Bank of Wales has been transformational, not just financially but in the belief they’ve shown in our vision, team, and potential. Their backing gives us the confidence and resources to push boundaries, grow sustainably, and continue creating skilled jobs here in Tredegar.”

MeOmics Precision Medicine – Personalised Psychiatry

This Cardiff-based medtech spin-out from Cardiff University, recently secured a £300,000 investment backed by Women Angels of Wales and Angels Invest Wales in January 2026.

The business uses stem cell techniques to improve drug treatment for conditions like schizophrenia, matching therapies to patients’ underlying biology rather than broad populations.

CEO Lucy Sykes says: “Our technology allows us to do in psychiatry what’s been done in oncology, and help drug developers to match their treatments not just across broad patient populations, but instead to targeted groups of patients depending on their underlying biology.

“The investment from Angels Invest Wales and Women Angels of Wales is helping us optimise our platform for customers, expand our partnerships and grow our team, as we take the next step in our journey to commercialisation.”

Black&Beech – Fashion with Purpose

Black & Beech specialises in high-quality, sustainable fashion and lifestyle products, including ethically sourced clothing, eco-friendly accessories, and unique home decor items. A key aspect of the business is its commitment to sustainability. The t-shirts & sweaters are PETA certified, and most are produced in a carbon neutral factory.

The online, Cardiff-based sustainable feminist brand received £60,000 from the Development Bank’s Wales Flexible Investment Fund to help expand the business.

Founder Stacey Canham-Grant says: “At Black and Beech, we create a space where individuals can express their feminist beliefs through fashion, while actively supporting positive practices within the fashion industry.”

ONJA – Taste of Tanzania

Founding director Justina John brings authentic Tanzanian cuisine to Cardiff through her restaurant and takeaway. A self-confessed foodie and mum of two boys, her dream was to open her own place showcasing the cuisine from her cultural roots.

ONJA opened in December 2024, after Justina organised a £25,000 Wales Micro Loan that helped with start-up costs, including the fit-out of her new premises.

Justina says: “The loan from the Development Bank gave me the confidence to take the leap of faith and follow my dreams. I feel like I was born to cook.”

Find out more about how the Development Bank of Wales supports women-led businesses across Wales here: https://developmentbank.wales/get-business-finance