Charities team up to launch new Welsh Pine Marten Haven

Vincent Wildlife Trust’s (VWT) nationally significant project ‘Martens on the Move’ is working with communities and organisations to support the pine marten, one of Britain’s rarest mammals, to thrive once again thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund,

A vital part of the project in south Wales is the launch of the new Pine Marten Haven in partnership with Coed Cadw and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) at Wentwood Forest. Here, visitors can learn about these incredible animals while enjoying a visit to the largest ancient woodland in Wales. This Haven site includes a new wildlife viewing hide, pine marten information boards along a nature trail, and life-sized pine marten silhouettes hiding in the forest waiting to be spotted.

VWT, Coed Cadw and NRW are celebrating the launch of this exciting element of the project on Saturday 6 September 2025 with free guided walks and activities for all ages from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. This is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to discover the hidden world of pine martens and the work being done to support their recovery in Monmouthshire and further afield.

History of pine martens in Wales

Pine martens were once widespread in Wales, but by the beginning of the 20th century the species had drastically declined, with only small numbers surviving in north and mid-Wales.

Between 2015 and 2017, VWT successfully translocated 51 pine martens from northern Scotland to mid-Wales, chosen for its large and connected woodlands. In 2019 and 2021, VWT helped Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust and Forestry England translocate 35 pine martens to the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley.

Today, low numbers of pine martens are recorded across Wales.

Martens on the Move

Martens on the Move is now taking the next steps in pine marten conservation, engaging communities, volunteers and organisations to help improve habitats and prepare for the species expanding into new areas.

The Pine Marten Haven at Wentwood is one of three Havens for Martens on the Move. The project has also launched Havens at Wallington in Northumberland (with the National Trust) and at Kirroughtree in Dumfries and Galloway (with Forestry and Land Scotland).

Dr Stephanie Johnstone, Martens on the Move Project Manager, said: “We are excited to be working with Coed Cadw and Natural Resources Wales to promote and support the recovery of pine martens in Wales.

“Thanks to this partnership and the National Lottery players, we have been able to create this Pine Marten Haven at Wentwood in Monmouthshire to share the story of this amazing native species with visitors from near and far.

“VWT returned pine martens to mid-Wales in 2015 and since then the passion of local communities from across the nation for this recovering native carnivore has been an inspiration.”

Kylie Jones Mattock, Director of Coed Cadw (Woodland Trust in Wales), said: “Wentwood is not only Wales’s largest ancient woodland, but also a place where people can connect with nature and discover the incredible wildlife that depends on it.

“By creating this new Pine Marten Haven, visitors will learn more about one of our rarest native mammals while also celebrating the vital role healthy woodlands play in their recovery.

“Coed Cadw is proud to work with our partners to give pine martens, and people, a brighter future here in Monmouthshire.”

Rhys Handley, Land Management Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support this vital project and work alongside our partners to introduce a new haven for pine martens in Wentwood Forest, helping to support the recovery of this incredible species in Wales and safeguard them for the future.

“If you’re in the area, we encourage you to come along on Saturday and join a free guided walk to learn more about this amazing species, whilst enjoying a visit to the largest ancient woodland in Wales.”