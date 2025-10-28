Charity launches map showing proposed energy projects across Wales

Stephen Price

A Welsh countryside charity has produced a ‘map that the Welsh Government are still unable to produce themselves’ which features proposed energy projects across Wales.

Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, The Welsh Countryside Charity (CPRW) say that they support renewable energy solutions like wind and solar when they work in harmony with Wales’ landscapes and communities.

They write: “Our goal is to ensure that the transition to clean energy happens responsibly, balancing progress with the protection of the countryside we all cherish. Unfortunately, the map below is a sobering reality of the impact to our Welsh country.”

“This map shows the routes of all new pylon lines proposed by Bute/Green GEN Cymru. Existing and planned wind farms are shown, those proposed by Bute Energy as well as other companies.”

Map

Discussing the map further, the charity share: “At CPRW, we believe in a future powered by renewable energy. We are fully supportive of wind, solar and other sustainable solutions that help combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

“However, we also believe that renewable projects must respect the unique beauty, biodiversity and heritage of Wales’ rural landscapes.

Seeking donations to further their work, they continue: “Join us in championing a thriving future for the Welsh countryside – every contribution helps no matter how big or small.

“Your donation directly supports vital work, including funding legal challenges, supporting community conservation projects, raising awareness and advocating for policies that protect our environment and support thriving communities.

“Join the movement today and make a lasting impact. Donate today. Thank you.

The charity adds: “The map is produced by Deeproot Software, released under the Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 licence. Information presented on the map is not guaranteed as accurate, but the features are intended to give a good idea of location.”

CPRW

CPRW has been advocating on behalf of rural Wales since 1928. In the 1930s, CPRW played a major role in proposing, campaigning for and ultimately, the creation of our National Parks.

They say that they are “committed and passionate about safeguarding our countryside for the benefit of our communities, our biodiversity, our rivers, our landscapes, our language and culture and our visitors.

“We care about our countryside and want people to enjoy and discover the beauty and bounty of our countryside, and our local members work hard to make this happen.”

Cerys Matthews, musician, author and broadcaster is CPRW’s President. Cerys is passionate about the Welsh countryside and our values, vision and cause.

The charity currently has a number of other active campaigns you can get involved with across Wales.