City’s vegan café named Food and Drink Business of the Year

Nation Cymru staff

A busy city-centre café with a fully vegan menu has nabbed the title of ‘Food And Drink Business of the Year’ – honouring the tireless passion and inclusivity of its team.

Newport’s Green Kitchen Bakehouse Café, based on Charles Street, picked up the award at the South Wales Community Awards 2026 earlier this month.

The Green Kitchen is a plant-based café & bakehouse, which is famed for its peaceful green oasis with a covered terrace, warming atmosphere, and Mediterranean comfort food.

They’re particularly famous for their Portuguese tarts, which are not only indistinguishable from ones made with cow’s milk, but their cruelty-free versions have been said to be some of the best outside of Portugal, and have built a growing reputation for their celebration cakes and the catering and wholesale arm of the business.

As Wales faced downpours over the weekend, they wrote on Facebook: “There’s nothing like watching the people trying to open their umbrellas outside while you sit nice and cosy munching on our delicious Portuguese custard tarts while sipping on a warm cup of coffee. Come in and try some for yourself before they sell out!!”

The awards recognise people who support others and strengthen their communities, often without seeking public attention, with finalists hailing from a range of backgrounds, including independent businesses, healthcare, education, voluntary groups and sports organisations.

The evening’s host, Sian Lloyd commended the business for their menu which caters for everyone.

She said: “Vegans and vegetarians are not often well catered for, sometimes given limited choices.

“Many can’t actually believe it when they walk into the premises on Charles Street, that they have such a wide menu to choose from.”

Patricia Mellor, from The Green Kitchen, told the South Wales Argus: “We are delighted to win Food and Drink Business of the Year.

“Hearing our name called was a wonderful surprise, especially alongside so many inspiring people doing great things in South Wales.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tgkthegreenkitchen

Sharing their delight on social media after the win, the owners wrote: “Still pinching ourselves! The Green Kitchen has officially been named Food and Drink Business of the Year at the South Wales Community Awards!

“This massive victory belongs to our incredible community who support us every single day, and to the tireless passion and hard work of The Green Kitchen team!”

“From early morning baking in Newport to sharing our plant-based journey with all of you, this moment is yours as much as ours! 🎉

“Come celebrate with us this weekend! This award is the fuel for our next chapter, recognising close to seven years of passion and propelling us forward into an exciting future!”

Follow The Green Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram, and see for yourself just how special this taste of the Mediterranean in the heart of Newport really is.

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