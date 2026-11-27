Nation Cymru staff

The Coleg Cymraeg has announced the names of 33 new ambassadors across 19 secondary schools in Wales for the academic year 2026 to 2027.

The ambassadors’ role will be to raise awareness among their classmates and other young peopleof the benefits of continuing to use their Welsh language skills after leaving school.

Among the new cohort this year is Faith Ssemmanda, a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Gyfun y Strade in Llanelli. Welsh has been an integral part of Faith’s life since she started school, playing an important role in her education, hobbies and job. In the future, she hopes to develop a career as a nurse.

Faith said: “I’m very proud to be able to speak Welsh. It has given me great opportunities, including competing at eisteddfodau and using it in my part-time job at a pharmacy.

“When customers come in and say ‘bore da’, it’s great to be able to answer in Welsh. Sometimes, they don’t expect me to speak Welsh, and that’s an opportunity to show that the language belongs to everyone.

“As an ambassador, I want to share the message that there’s room for everyone in the Welsh language community, whatever their background or culture.”

Ianto Lloyd from Ysgol Aberaeron has also been chosen as a School Ambassador for the Coleg. After completing his A Levels, he hopes to go to Aberystwyth University to study Veterinary Medicine through the medium of Welsh.

As an ambassador, Ianto hopes to influence other young people, particularly boys to see the value of Welsh through sport.

He said: “The Welsh language is a natural part of my life. But more needs to be done to encourage young people to use Welsh and to see its value in school and beyond. I love boxing and won the Welsh Championship title in 2023.

:I’ve also started competing in CaniX, which is cross-country racing with dogs, and I’ve taken part in competitions across the UK.”

“As an ambassador, I want to show that there are no limits to the Welsh language. People from all walks of life, with all kinds of interests, can use and enjoy Welsh, and that’s something to celebrate.”

Efa Davies from Ysgol Bro Teifi has also been appointed as one of the Coleg’s ambassadors this year. Drama is one of Efa’s main interests, and she is passionate about being a drama teacher in a Welsh-medium school in the future. She said:

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be an ambassador for the Coleg this year because I feel strongly about the importance of Welsh and the opportunities it can offer young people.”

“I hope to be a positive influence on young people and to show that there are many opportunities to use the language in enjoyable and informal ways.

“I’m looking forward to developing my skills and experience by taking part in the Coleg’s activities and events over the next year.”

The ambassadors’ roles will begin straight away, and the work will include sharing messages in their school about the benefits of using Welsh, representing the Coleg and their school at various national events, as well as creating social media content to influence their peers.

Opening doors

Elin Williams, Marketing Manager of the Coleg Cymraeg, said: “I would like to congratulate the 33 pupils on their appointment representing their schools as ambassadors of the Coleg Cymraeg this year.

“We had a record number of applications this year, which reflects the popularity of the scheme. The new ambassadors represent a wide range of backgrounds, interests and career aspirations.

“They clearly demonstrate that Welsh is a language that belongs to everyone, and can open doors across a wide range of careers and opportunities.”

“Over the next year, these pupils will have a variety of opportunities to develop their communication and creative skills. They will gain confidence, make new connections and gain valuable experiences that will benefit them in the future.

“We at the Coleg Cymraeg benefit greatly from their work in influencing their peers to appreciate the opportunities that the Welsh language can bring.”

To find out more about the ambassadors and to follow their work during the year, visit the Coleg Cymraeg’s social channels.

TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook: @colegcymraeg

Find out more about Coleg Cymraeg here.