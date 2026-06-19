Country Living names ‘Brecon Beacons’ town ‘Wales’ answer to the Cotswolds’

Nation Cymru staff

Country Living has named a Welsh town ‘set against the backdrop of the Brecon Beacons’ ‘Wales’ answer to the Cotswolds — without the crowds’.

Written by Helen Daly in an article published earlier this week, the outlet shone a spotlight on Crickhowell, Powys, which she describes as a ‘charming town’ that ‘pairs an independent high street with riverside walks and mountain scenery’.

The article has drawn attention online due to its use of ‘Brecon Beacons’, despite the national park now using its Welsh name ‘Bannau Brycheiniog’, which Daly later uses in the piece.

Referring to the overcrowded nature of parts of the Cotswolds in comparison with Crickhowell, she writes: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without a visit to the Cotswolds, but on my last trip I spent as much time edging through the crowds and selfie sticks as I did enjoying the place.

“The area is still undeniably beautiful, but it left me wondering where else might offer the same country-break appeal – handsome streets, good cafés, independent shops and glorious scenery – without the volume of visitors.

“And that’s how I stumbled across Crickhowell, a small market town in Powys, in the Usk Valley on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, arguably Wales’ alternative to the Cotswolds.”

Before quoting Emma Corfield-Waters, owner of Book-ish, the town’s independent book shop, Daly adds: “The comparison is easy enough to see. Crickhowell is small, but its high street has the range and mix that many larger places would envy. There are bookshops, galleries, cafés, an artisanal bakery, a river running through town and breathtaking walking country just beyond it.

“In an age where so many high streets feel increasingly interchangeable, Crickhowell has become known for championing its independent businesses and pushing back against the chain-store sameness that has dulled so many other town centres. Local businesses have joined forces in campaigns to protect that identity – the result is a place with real local spirit rather than a high street that looks nice in photos.”

Bannau

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park began using its Welsh name only as a direct response to the climate and ecological crisis, the park’s CEO said.

Back in April 2023 it fully ‘reclaimed’ the Welsh name of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park or the Bannau for short.

Bannau is the Welsh plural for peaks and Brycheiniog refers to the old kingdom of King Brychan, who lived in the fifth century.

The park’s managers said the present name referencing wood-burning, carbon-emitting beacons no longer fits the ethos of the park.

They want it to be celebrated for its natural and cultural heritage by becoming net zero by 2035, have nature recovering with clean water environments by the end of the decade, as well as meeting the health, economic, recreational and residential needs of people in the park by 2028.

At the time of its Welsh name becoming the sole official one for the park, Welsh actor, Michael Sheen featured in a moving short film to launch the name switch – describing it as “a name from our past, to take us into our future.”

The short film entitled ‘Cynefin’ was written by Welsh novelist, poet and playwright Owen Sheers, and begins with breathtaking shots of the park’s rivers, woodland and mountain walks as Sheen wanders through the rugged landscape.

Read Helen Daly’s article in full here, where she gives her tips on what to do, where to eat and stay in Crickhowell.