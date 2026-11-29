Deb Luxon

“Out of all communities, Abertyleri is one of the best,” according to long-term resident Ingrid Sourbutts, two years after a landslide redefined the town.

The “mountain came down” during heavy rainfall on 24 November 2024 in Abertyleri’s upper ward, Cwmtyleri, when the side of a coal tip slipped during Storm Bert.

350 tonnes of sludge, rocks and trees knocked on residents’ doors, quickly followed by people carrying shovels, bowls of warm food, blankets and offers of rooms.

Ingrid, 72, was part of the community response supporting the 40 evacuated households. She recalled: “They came together, donating all the stuff to clean the houses.

“Even stores donated – Asda came over full of trolleys to take to those who had the landslide. It was devastating – there’s been such a lot of pit disasters and sadness, [but] each generation is fantastic.”

Ingrid said this community action is built into the fabric of the place, from miners paying out of their own wages to rebuild the miners’ institute after a fire, “even during the strikes”, to people rallying around today. “Everyone’s involved. If anything’s wanted, they rally around.”

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Councillor Joanna Wilkins lives on the street hit by the landslide, her house backing onto the tip. She said: “Someone rang me and said the mountain is falling down – then the phone went nuts.

“By the time I got my wellies on the landslide was at the bottom of the road, you were hit with this thick slurry. The road was completely blocked; there were residents climbing out of their windows.”

As she fielded calls and coordinated the reopening of the leisure centre as a shelter, what stood out to her was the community’s response: “People were coming from everywhere. The resilience shown by the community was something special. That wasn’t just in Cwmtyleri, it was across the borough.”

One family hit hardest prioritised the community over their personal recovery. Ralph Connor and Tina Honeyfield haven’t yet been able to move back into their family home.

Slurry over a foot deep forced them and their two children to evacuate, leaving their cat behind. Ralph, 51, said: “There was such great community spirit that night. People like us, whose houses were beyond saving, working together to help other people whose houses were at risk.”

New flooring, walls, damp treatment and replacement furniture were delayed partly by an insurance claim, but also by the need to keep their community organisation afloat.

The couple run Caffi Tyleri and Pentref Tyleri, a local group tackling unemployment, food poverty and loneliness.

The organisation needed urgent work to secure its future at the same time as the tip collapse, as Ralph, 51, explained: “It’s been hammer blow after hammer blow for nearly two years. We haven’t had time to process the landslide because that’s taken a lot of our focus.”

Whilst most are now back in their homes and Blaenau Gwent Council is beginning stage two of remediation works on the newly stabilised tip, residents still have questions about how they will be kept safe in a changing climate.

Ex-miner Steve Davis, 67, started working in the Cwmtyleri mine as a teenager. He said the changing weather means another Cwmtyleri landslide “could happen anywhere around here”: “It’s a worry, isn’t it, especially with the more rain we’re having with climate change.

“There are tips all over South Wales; something’s got to be done about them. Westminster wanted coal back in the Industrial Revolution, wanted miners to dig the coal out but didn’t care about where they tipped the coal. They wanted it then, and now they should make sure they clean it up.”

2026 also marks 60 years since the Aberfan disaster, which killed 116 children and 28 adults after a coal tip fell, again from heavy rainfall.

Tina, 51, said: “It never should’ve happened here or in Aberfan. Lessons should have been learned and [coal tips] should have all been remediated so there was no risk.”

Russell and Vera Martin, who live opposite Ralph and Tina, were piggybacked out of their windows by firefighters. They had to replace flooring and furniture and relandscape their destroyed garden. Russell, 73, said: “The council had been warned it was going to happen. We put faith in them.”

Rob Scholes lives a few doors down and was evacuated with his partner Sandy. He said the remediation work done on the coal tip since “smacks of closing the door after the horse has bolted”: “Engineering could have prevented most of the problems, but no one was bothered; it was too expensive to prevent Aberfan and here.”

The UK government gave £25m towards Welsh coal tip remediation in 2025-26 and has committed to providing a further £39.3m up to 2029.

The financial toll for residents wasn’t just ruined houses but higher insurance premiums. Research from Round Our Way found that the 135,653 Welsh households that live near a high-risk coal tip pay up to 40% more for house insurance.

All three couples, however, now say they feel “safe” in their homes thanks to the council’s remediation work, which has so far involved identifying water sources and improving drainage systems, with reprofiling work next on the schedule.

‘Intervention’

Cllr Wilkins said what happened isn’t a Cwmtyleri issue but a UK-wide issue: “There are a number of these historical coal mining areas that need identifying, grading, checking and intervention.

“The most important thing is communication – people need to understand where the coal tips are, their proximity to them, who’s in charge and what’s being done.”

In 2020, Storm Dennis caused a landslide in Tylorstown, after which the Welsh government set up a task force, mapping and categorising almost 2,600 coal tips and creating a new body charged with the protection of human welfare from unstable tips.

The Disused Tips Authority will have the power to compel landowners to stabilise tips in their care and intervene.

Of those tips, 368 were classed as high risk because of their instability and proximity to communities, including Cwmtyleri.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “Climate change is a driving factor here. We’re having longer periods of heavy rainfall, drought and dry weather, and that has a destabilising effect on what might have been safer tips in the past.

“That’s why this programme of monitoring, maintenance and management is being put in place and why the new Disused Tips Authority is coming into being, charged directly with that oversight.”

‘Rebuild trust’

Blaenau Gwent Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood and Environment Services, said: “We know the impact this incident had on local residents, and we understand that concerns about former coal tips remain very real for communities across Wales.

“Since the landslide, we have worked closely with local people to rebuild trust, keep residents informed and ensure their voices have been heard through regular engagement and updates.

“By working together, we are making this site safer, stronger and more resilient for the future.”