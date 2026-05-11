Cynnig Cymraeg: Sport providing vital opportunities for Welsh language to thrive

Today marks the start of a week of celebration for those businesses and charities that have successfully received the Cynnig Cymraeg – awarded to organisations that have worked with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s officers to plan Welsh‑language provision.

Among the most recent organisations to commit to the Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Language Offer) are the Mid Wales Sports Partnership, BAFTA Cymru, Cancer Research Wales and Chapter Arts Centre.

The Cynnig Cymraeg is an official recognition by the Welsh Language Commissioner and to date, more than 187 organisations have received the recognition, including businesses, charities and third‑sector organisations.

This year’s focus is on sport and physical activity, recognising the important work that sports organisations across Wales do to promote the Welsh language. Research published last year by the Commissioner, which considered the use of Welsh by children and young people, found that children and young people are more likely to take part in sports than in other activities outside school. Sport therefore provides a vital opportunity for people of all ages to use and enjoy Welsh within communities across Wales.

One organisation receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg this week is Mid Wales Sport Partnership — one of five similar partnerships established across Wales. One of the partnership’s aims is to ensure that opportunities are available for people who are not regularly physically active, as well as to share and combine knowledge, resources, skills and learning across the country.

According to Gemma Cutter, Director of Mid Wales Sport Partnership, receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg is an important step.

She shared: “Sport and physical activity is an area that touches so many people in our communities, both at a competitive and recreational level. It is therefore important that we can offer our services in the language that best suits our audiences across mid Wales — whether that is Welsh, English or bilingually.

“We are extremely proud to have received the Cynnig Cymraeg, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to the language. This marks the beginning of our journey, and our hope is to further develop our Welsh‑language services across mid Wales in the years to come.”

Throughout the week, attention will be given to those organisations that have received the Cynnig Cymraeg, particularly within the sports sector, encouraging others to get involved.

According to Lowri Williams, Strategic Director at the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office, the scheme is an excellent opportunity for organisations to demonstrate their commitment to the Welsh language,

“The Cynnig Cymraeg provides organisations with an opportunity to raise awareness of what they offer through Welsh, and in doing so, we hope this will lead to increased use of the language.

“Research we commissioned last year into the use of Welsh by young people clearly showed that sport is an area where the language is used naturally. The widespread interest in sport among people of all ages means there is significant potential to increase the use of Welsh in clubs, courts and pitches across communities, and we hope this campaign will give further momentum to that work.

“This week we are also publishing a new resource which we hope will help groups deliver sports activities through the medium of Welsh for their members.”

Sport Wales is the national council for sport in Wales and has welcomed this increased emphasis on sport and the Welsh language. Ellen Todd, Sport Wales’s Senior Governance Officer, said: “We are delighted to have recently launched our governance and people development framework, Arwain Cymru, and in particular the way it embeds the Welsh language as a core element. The framework reflects our commitment to Welsh culture and to supporting the organisations we invest in to develop their governance and people in a way that is inclusive.

“We’re eager to see our partners work closely with the Hybu team and Sport Wales’ governance team as part of their journey towards the Cynnig Cymraeg, and to share the innovative ideas and good practice that will emerge from this work.”

Since the Cynnig Cymraeg was launched in June 2020, recognition has been awarded to more than 187 businesses and charities. The Commissioner’s office welcomes organisations from all sectors to get in touch to discuss and develop their plans. More information about the Welsh Language Offer is available here