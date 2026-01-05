Daunting D’Hondt Explained (hopefully!)

Gwern Gwynfil

Most people in Wales won’t know that the electoral system for the next Senedd elections in May is changing dramatically.

Fewer will understand how those changes will work.

Hardly anyone will have heard of the Belgian mathematician Victor D’Hondt. He devised the formula which calculates how seats are allocated based on the number of votes cast for each party on the party list. This type of proportional representation has been named after him.

It is popular, used in over 30 countries globally, with modified D’Hondt systems in use in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and London Assembly elections since the advent of devolution.

Depth of Ignorance

Perhaps I should not have been surprised when, scrolling through LinkedIn early in December, I struck upon a short feed discussing the new electoral system for Wales.

The eminent economist Calvin Jones had asked if anyone knew the lowest possible percentage required to win a seat in the Senedd in the coming election under the new system.

I was surprised and disappointed to see the clear misunderstanding demonstrated in the replies – not least because the inaccuracy came from such luminaries as a lead candidate for the Senedd (certain to be elected and become an MS), and a former Future Generations Commissioner.

Surely they should know and understand the new system?

More importantly, if such luminaries don’t really get it, what hope for most people?

The Mistake

Their mistake was to confuse the minimum vote percentage required to guarantee a seat, with the minimum possible to win the last of the six seats allocated to each constituency. The consensus response leant into the 12-14% of the vote which does guarantee a seat in the Senedd .

Let’s be generous and assume a hasty reading of the question (for those not sitting exams, it’s easy to forget the importance of reading the question carefully!).

This article is for the luminaries, but also for those who want to understand how things will work at the Senedd count in May this year, and why I believe there will be Senedd seats won in May 2026 with under 10% of the vote, perhaps as little as 7% or 8% of the vote in some constituencies.

It is not compulsory reading (and there won’t be an exam at the end!) but I hope it will help you better understand the electoral mechanics of our democracy.

Extreme Examples and How it Works

The D’Hondt proportional representation electoral system is relatively simple in the way it calculates and allocates seats in an election (I appreciate that it doesn’t always seem that way but bear with me on this).

The first seat is easy – it goes to the party with the most votes. Half of those votes are then ‘used’ and are discarded. The party’s remaining votes still count and ensure that the party is still in the mix for the next seat, which is again awarded to the party with the highest number of votes.

This continues until all seats are awarded.

Here is an extreme and simplistic example using made up numbers:

Party 1 gets a whopping 80% of the vote

Party 2 gets 11% of the vote

Party 3 gets 6% of the vote

Parties 4, 5, and 6 each get 1% of the vote

The first seat goes to Party 1 and half of their vote is discarded. With 40% of the vote they also get the 2nd seat and half of this is discarded. They still have 20% of the vote so they get the 3rd seat too, losing half of their vote so they are now on 10%.

This allows Party 2 to secure the 4th seat with their 11% of the vote before Party 1 gets back in and takes the 5th seat with their 10%.

At this point Party 1 is on 5%, Party 2 is on 5.5% and this allows Party 3 to secure the 6th seat with just 6% of the vote.

For the visual amongst you, this is laid out in the table with seat winners in each column in bold.

To be very clear, this distribution is so unlikely in any constituency in the Welsh elections in May 2026 that it may as well be considered impossible, but as an example it breaks the process down and, hopefully, makes it far easier to understand.

Table 1: Hypothetical constituency seat allocation under the Senedd 2026 D’Hondt system Party Seat 1 Seat 2 Seat 3 Seat 4 Seat 5 Seat 6 Party 1 80% 40% 20% 10% 10% 5% Party 2 11% 11% 11% 11% 5.5% 5.5% Party 3 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% Party 4 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Party 5 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Party 6 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1%

This is a very efficient example in terms of votes used – only 3% of the votes, for the very small parties are ‘wasted’, but in the real world there will be many more wasted votes in this new system.

The relatively high threshold to win a seat will mean that votes for parties with no real traction will more than likely be wasted. This does mean that, despite many claims that the system does not lend itself to tactical voting, it actually does the opposite – especially in the unusual circumstances of the coming Senedd election.

A Realistic Example

Now that we have some grasp of the system, here’s a realistic example based on a relatively broad interpretation of the data we have from polling for the Senedd elections. It is anonymised in terms of parties and constituencies, but it is realistic and it has some very interesting features.

Table 2: Hypothetical constituency seat allocation under the Senedd 2026 D’Hondt system (polling-based example) Party Seat 1 Seat 2 Seat 3 Seat 4 Seat 5 Seat 6 Party 1 36% 18% 18% 9% 9% 9% Party 2 24% 24% 12% 12% 12% 6% Party 3 14% 14% 14% 14% 7% 7% Party 4 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% Party 5 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% Party 6 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% Others* 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1%

*Some constituencies may include independents or minor parties.

This example demonstrates many of the flaws in the way the system has been designed for the coming elections. In defence of those who chose this system, they did not expect a six party system with the kind of support distribution indicated by current polling. However, against them is the truth that this system was not recommended and that they chose it instead of better alternatives.

This was done for political reasons mainly involving pressure from the Westminster branch of the Welsh Labour Party. Pressures and decisions which have ironically resulted in a system that will punish Labour in Wales such is the depth of collapse in their support.

Issues with Senedd D’Hondt

First up in this example, despite having 50% more votes than Party 2, Party 1 gets the same representation, with two seats each at the end of the count – this is not great proportionality. For me this is a major weakness in the system.

In terms of voter numbers in our Senedd constituencies, based on a reasonable turnout of around 50%, our example delivers two seats to Party 1 with 27,000 votes but gives two seats to Party 2 with just 18,000 votes.

To dwell on this a little longer, if the same example above was replicated across every one of the 16 constituencies we would see one party with 432,000 votes winning the same number of seats as a party with only 288,000 votes.

Next up, 16% of the votes cast, for parties 4, 5, and 6, are completely ‘wasted’. This is a lot of voters casting an ultimately meaningless vote as they end up with no representation despite the nominally proportional nature of the vote.

Undeniably, the system is far better than the old ‘first past the post’ system, which could plausibly result in 80% of the votes in a six party election being ‘wasted’ (it’s worth pausing to reflect on this – that’s four of every five votes having no meaning in a democratic election).

Despite being considerably under the 12% ‘guaranteed’ seat threshold, Party 4 has secured the 6th seat. It is likely that large numbers of the 6th seats in May will be secured with between 8-12% of the vote – it is an outcome that crops up all the time, mathematically speaking!

Last but not Least

Finally, by the time we get to the 6th seat margins are very tight – only 3% separating 5 parties in our example.

In terms of numbers of actual votes, in a typical Senedd election, this would be around two thousand votes separating 5th place from 1st place when it comes to winning that 6th seat.

The two lead contenders for that 6th seat may have only a few hundred actual votes between them.

This makes predicting the winners of 6th seats next to impossible based on polling data. These relatively small real world vote numbers are well within the margin of error of any poll, however sound its methodology, and however robust the sample size.

This means that 16 seats out of the 96 available are all to play for, impossible to predict, and will almost certainly be the key determining factor in the balance of the final make up of the Senedd when the count ends on May 8th.

It will be an exciting and unpredictable election!