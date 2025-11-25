Deck the Halls: Discover the best festive days out across Wales

The leaves have fallen from the trees and the nights are drawing in, which can mean only one thing – Christmas is almost here, and now is the perfect time to plan those special seasonal outings that make the festive period so memorable.

Across Wales, the places cared for by National Trust Cymru are transforming into enchanting Christmas escapes, offering visitors the chance to soak up the magic of the season in some of the country’s most beautiful historic settings.

From grand houses and castles adorned with twinkling lights and traditional decorations, to crisp winter walks through frosty gardens, exciting family-friendly festive trails and Christmas markets brimming with local treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for a family day out, a moment of peace and reflection, or simply a touch of Christmas cheer, National Trust Cymru promises to make this festive season truly unforgettable.

North Wales

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham



Get into to festive spirit at Chirk Castle where grand decorations and seasonal sparkle fill every corner. Wander through ornate State Rooms transformed with twinkling lights, grand trees and festive garlands, and admire the playful shadow puppet theatres that bring the castle’s 700 years of rich history to life. From its time as a medieval fortress to its transformation into a magnificent family home for the Myddelton family, there are plenty of stories to discover.

In the East Wing, visit The Library which sparkles with festive charm, or take a break from your busy Christmas preparations in the Reading Room as you relax over a game of chess or draughts, or curl up with a cosy festive read.

Outside, explore 5.5 acres of historic garden or take a bracing winter walk through the estate with its veteran trees and breathtaking views across the Shropshire and Cheshire planes. If you’re visiting with little ones, don’t miss taking part in the woodland animal spotter trail to see if you can find some of the creatures who call the estate home, including hedgehogs, squirrels, and hares.

Plan your visit: Chirk Castle is open daily from 29 November until 4 January, 10am-4pm. The castle rooms are open from 11am-4pm (last entry at 3:30pm). Property closed 25 and 26 December and 1 January. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chirk-castle

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham



Enter a festive fairytale this Christmas as Erddig Hall and Garden reimagines the classic festive tale, The Nutcracker. Wander through rooms and historic passageways transformed into magical realms of snow, candy, flowers, and forests, and finish at a glittering ball. Every room offers a fresh moment of festive wonder as you soak up the joyful sound of enchanting music and explore dazzling decorations and twinkling trees.

The festivities don’t stop outside either as the grounds are adorned with lights and decorations, green foliage and Christmas trees, all created by a dedicated team of volunteers. Younger visitors will love the ballet-themed garden trail too, so make family memories together as you leap like a sugar plum fairy or pirouette to escape the sneaky Rat Army.

To really get in the festive spirit, visit the house and Courtyard Restaurant after dark from 15-18 December to see the lights twinkle and enjoy family craft activities, or enjoy the gift of giving by making a donation to Wrexham Foodbank in the Reverse Grotto, where Father Christmas will be waiting to say thank you at weekends from 29 November-21 December, 11am-3pm.

Plan your visit: Erddig is open daily from 29 November – 4 January, 10am-4pm. The house is open from 11.30am-3pm. The property will be open later from 15-18 December, 10am-7pm, with the house open from 11.30am-3pm and 4pm-6.15pm. Property closed 24 and 25 December. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/erddig

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor



Lose yourself in the magic of Christmas at Penrhyn Castle and Garden where tradition and grandeur come together in a festive display that is as dramatic as the castle itself. Step back in time and discover how the Pennant family celebrated the festive period as you explore all the splendour of a traditional Victorian Christmas with ornate trees, sparkling lights and lavish decorations.

Visit the Grand Hall which has been transformed into a winter wonderland, the Grand Staircase with its towering tree, and the Breakfast Room where you can take inspiration from the portraits around you to pose for a Christmas selfie. Don’t miss the Dining Room with its table set for a festive feast and the Victorian Kitchens which are filled with delicious scents of season.

If local history is more your thing, join Gwen the Kitchen Maid in an immersive experience organised in partnership with National Trust Cymru and the National Slate Museum on 6 December. Learn about Christmas traditions at Penrhyn Castle and how the Christmases of those in nearby Bethesda were impacted by the Great Penrhyn Quarry Strike of 1900-1903, the longest industrial dispute in British history.

If you’ve visiting with younger explorers, make your own Christmas card or thank you card in the Butler’s Pantry and watch out for the handmade wooden animals that have made their way into the castle – you’ll find mice, rabbits and hedgehogs enjoying the festive scenes. There’s also storytelling with Siwan Llynor on 12 December and performances by magician Jay Gatling on 13 and 14 December – so there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Plan your visit: Penrhyn Castle and Garden is open Thursday-Sunday from 27 November – 21 December and 27 December – 1 January, 10am-4pm. Last entry to the castle 45 minutes before closing. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/penrhyn-castle-and-garden

Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey



Get ready to jingle all the way to the dance floor this Christmas at Plas Newydd’s ever-popular Silent Disco. Everyone’s invited so swap your reindeer antlers for headphones, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to celebrate the festive season in style.

Enter the house where a twinkling 9-foot Christmas tree will be waiting to greet you, and head to the Music Room, where the 5th Marquess of Anglesey, fondly known as the ‘Dancing Marquess’ once held his own Christmas parties. Our dancing styles may have changed over the last 100 years, but it’s still a great place for a party. So put on your best festive outfit, choose your music – whether it’s 90s pop or Christmas hits – and get ready to dance the day away under a rainbow of disco lights.

Once you’re all danced out, grab a hot drink and festive treat from the Old Dairy Café and enjoy a peaceful stroll through the scenic garden, woodland and parkland, and soak up the breathtaking views across the Menai Strait and onto Eryri (Snowdonia) – they’re at their very best with a sprinkling of snow or glistening with frost. Don’t miss the chance to snap a family selfie in the Courtyard too, where a 7-foot wreath and 100 golden stars provide the perfect backdrop.

Plan your visit: Plas Newydd House and Garden is open 10.30am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays from 29 November to 28 December, with additional dates on 22-24 December and 29-31 December. Access to the house is for the silent disco only (booking essential). For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-newydd-house-and-garden

Bodnant Garden, Conwy



Bodnant Garden is the perfect place to escape the chaos of Christmas preparations or to reconnect with loved ones during the festive period. So, while everyone else rushes about shopping and wrapping, pull on your walking boots and clear your head as you explore 80-acres of world-class garden.

Breathe in the crisp air heavy with the scent of pine and damp earth and wander along quiet paths beneath the bare branches of champion trees, hearing only the sound of your own footsteps and the occasional birdcall. See bright holly berries, the glint of winter sunlight on the lake, and sweeping views of the snow-dusted Carneddau mountains. A stroll here, followed by a warm drink in the tearoom, is a perfect reminder that slowing down can be the best gift of the season.

Plan your visit: Bodnant Garden is open daily 10am-4pm. Closed 24-26 December. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodnant-garden

Bodysgallen Hall & Spa, Llandudno



Set in 220 acres of gardens and parkland with views across to Eryri (Snowdonia), Bodysgallen Hall and Spa is the perfect place to enjoy a traditional Christmas whether you’re staying overnight, enjoying a meal in the restaurant, or escaping the Christmas rush with a relaxing spa treatment.

On 20 November, join artist Sheila Corner to learn the art of watercolour painting and create a handmade Christmas card that’s sure to wow your family and friends. With a two-course festive lunch included, this workshop is the perfect way to kick off your Christmas celebrations (booking essential). – Booking Link (Bodysgallen Hall event | watercolour painting | Llandudno

For those seeking an unforgettable experience to share with loved ones in the run-up to Christmas, Bodysgallen Hall’s indulgent afternoon tea is the ideal choice. Enjoy delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked warm scones, and an array of delicious cakes and pastries, all accompanied by your favourite tea, or a glass of fizz.

Plan your visit: The restaurant and Spa at Bodysgallen Hall are open daily but booking is essential. Watercolour Painting Workshop with Sheila Corner runs 10am-4pm, to book please visit the website.

For more information visit: https://www.bodysgallen.com/

Mid-Wales

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion



Make a note in your calendar for one of the most magical events of the season – the annual Christmas Fair at Llanerchaeron, taking place from 5–7 December. Step into the festive spirit as you soak up twinkling lights, joyful music, and the irresistible scent of seasonal treats.

Explore over 70 stalls showcasing the very best of local craftsmanship from handmade decorations and unique artisan gifts to delicious local produce and festive treats. Whether you’re searching for the perfect present or simply want to soak up the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

After you’ve explored everything that the fair has to offer, experience the joy of a traditional Christmas at Llanerchaeron inside the elegant Georgian Villa. With fairy lights and beautiful decorations, dressed trees and natural garlands, you’re sure to leave bursting with festive spirit.

Plan your visit: Llanerchaeron and the Christmas Fair are open 5-7 December, 10am-4pm. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/llanerchaeron

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool



This festive season, step into a world of enchantment at Powis Castle where the first floor has been transformed into a Narnia-inspired winter wonderland. Feel the icy magic of the season as you explore the grand State Rooms which have been reimagined into a shimmering landscape of frost and fantasy and let twinkling lights and ornate decorations guide you through a storybook realm brought to life. Little ones will love spotting the tiny mice dressed for their frosty adventure amongst the decorations.

For a real Christmas spectacle, visit after dark from 12-22 December when sparkling projections dance across the castle’s medieval walls. Enjoy a cup of rich hot chocolate or a glass of mulled wine as the castle twinkles in the crisp night air before venturing into the festive fairytale inside.

On selected days, children can also join Father Christmas for breakfast in the Bodley Stables Bookshop. Watch little faces light up as Father Christmas makes his magical entrance and after breakfast, gather by the Christmas tree for a festive story and to collect a small gift to take away from this enchanting experience (booking essential).

Plan you visit: Powis Castle and Garden is open daily 29 November – 4 January (closed 25 and 26 December). Castle 11am-3.30pm (last entry 3pm) and garden 10am-4pm. Late-night opening and Christmas Illuminations from 12 to 22 December, 4.30pm-7pm. Breakfast with Father Christmas: Saturdays and Sundays, 29 November – 14 December, 8.45-10.15am (booking is essential). For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden

South Wales

Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire



Experience the season’s charm come alive through a celebration of local talent, flavours, and festivities at the Dinefwr Christmas Fair. Discover dozens of exhibitors, indulge in delicious regional food, and enjoy lively entertainment – all set against the stunning backdrop of Dinefwr in its winter glory.

Alongside the excitement of the fair, Newton House will also be beautifully transformed for Christmas, creating a festive and enchanting atmosphere for all to enjoy. Don’t miss the traditional Creatures of Dinefwr Christmas Tree, where seven new decorations will be joining those that already hold a place in visitors’ hearts. From a red kite and a tawny owl to an egret and one of the White Park cattle – which will be your favourite? After exploring, relax by the fireside in the café and enjoy a festive treat or luxurious hot chocolate as you soak in the magical surroundings.

After Christmas, shake off the post-festive blues by celebrating one of Wales’ most well-known customs – the Mari Lwyd meaning ‘Grey Mare’. Enjoy a warming drink, lively music and the playful antics of Mari and her merry gang as they take part in the mischievous pwnco ritual – see them exchanging rude rhymes as they try to gain entry to Newton House to ensure good fortune for the following year. Known for their cheeky tricks and playful spirit, Mari and her companions promise mischief, laughter, and a truly memorable experience.

Plan your visit: Dinefwr is open 10.30am-3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays from 29 November to 19 December, and daily from 20 December to 4 January. Closed 24 and 25 December. The Dinefwr Christmas Fair runs 21-23 November, 10am-4pm and the Mari Lwyd event runs on 31 December and 3 January, 6-7pm. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dinefwr

Tredegar House, Newport



Step back in time at Tredegar House, where twinkling lights and a magical atmosphere, bring history to life. Journey back through the generations to discover how Christmas has been celebrated at this remarkable home for over 500 years – from the Morgan family festivities of the Tudor period to the school-time celebrations of the 1950s, when Tredegar House was home to St Joseph’s School. There’s plenty of Christmas magic to enjoy along the way.

To really see the lights sparkle, visit for ‘Late Nights’ from 12-23 December when the property will be open later for all to enjoy. See the house and gardens glisten with over one hundred Christmas trees, thousands of twinkling lights, and a giant 250-year-old Cedar tree that shines bright and takes centre stage in the garden. The Brewhouse café will also be open so soak up the atmosphere as you enjoy a cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate and one of the many tasty treats on offer.

On selected days from 13–23 December, don’t miss grumpy old Scrooge as he wanders through the house grumbling about all the festive fun – but fear not, Father Christmas will be roaming the grounds to greet visitors and keep the true spirit of Christmas alive.

Plan your visit: Tredegar House is open 4-7.30pm on 4 December (last entry 7pm) and 11am-3.30pm from 5-8 and 27-31 December (last entry 2.45pm). ‘Late-nights’ run from 12-23 December, 12noon-7.30pm (last entry 7pm). Closed 24-26 December. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house

Tudor Merchant’s House, Tenby



Wander through the cosy rooms of this beautifully preserved Tudor home, tucked away in Tenby’s historic streets, and experience the magic of a 16th-century Christmas.

Did you know many of our Christmas traditions were started by the Tudors? Discover more as you explore the three beautifully decorated floors adorned with fresh greenery, fragrant oranges, and warming spices – just as a prosperous Tudor household might have done centuries ago.

Marvel at the grand table set for a lavish feast and little ones can meet the mischievous ‘Lord of Misrule’, master of the traditional Feast of Fools and receive a free Tudor toy to take home (while stocks last).

Plan your visit: Tudor Merchants House is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 28 November – 13 December, 11am-3pm. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tudor-merchants-house

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff



Escape the hustle and bustle of the festive season with a peaceful winter walk through Dyffryn Gardens. Breathe in the crisp air, wander along frosty pathways, and take in the beauty of the season as the gardens rest under their winter blanket. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet moment alone or sharing it with family and friends, Dyffryn is the perfect place to slow down, unwind, and reconnect with nature this Christmas.

If you’re visiting with children don’t miss the accessible, family-friendly trail. Father Christmas has lost his reindeer, and he needs your help – can you find them all as you explore the gardens? Each wooden reindeer has a fun game or challenge waiting for you, so gather your loved ones and see how many you can complete. Afterwards, stop by the cosily decorated second-hand bookshop for some Christmassy colouring and reward yourself with a seasonal treat from the café.

Plan your visit: Dyffryn Gardens is open daily, 10am-4pm. The reindeer trail will be running 6 December – 4 January. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dyffryn-gardens

Find our more about National Trust Cymru at Christmas HERE