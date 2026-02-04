Devoted rescue founder celebrates 35 years of cat rehabilitation

Stephen Price

A valleys cat rescue founder is celebrating 35 years of cat rescue, vowing to keep doing all she can for Wales’ strays following a difficult period for the charity late last year.

Lifelong cat-devotee Jamie Bartley founded Alley Cats Rescue, the only centre of its kind in Rhondda Taf, in response to the growing number of abandoned and stray cats in the area.

From its humble beginnings as a one-woman-band, Alley Cats Rescue has grown into a committed organisation of similarly-minded, selfless volunteers all working towards rescuing and rehabilitating cats and kittens.

In late 2024, Jamie saw a small vacant unit for rent in Porth after realising that there was a growing need was help more stray and needy cats and kittens than she could do just at home. “It was a start.” she said, “but we quickly outgrew the premises so relocated to Tonypandy in September 2025.”

Jamie told Nation Cymru: “We are so proud to have had 75 cats adopted in 14 months as well as 10 cats already this year.

“We started with a hoarding situation, taking 7 cats with 5 being pregnant, just before Christmas 2024.

“Fortunately all kittens were born healthy and went on to be adopted, all mum’s were adopted too. We’ve had a steady stream since with many sad stories, occasionally taking us to maximum capacity.”

With an abandonment crisis like no other following the pandemic and increases to the cost of living, every day is a renewed fight to bring in donations and to work towards rehabilitating and rehoming vulnerable cats who have found themselves at the centre through no fault of their own.

Jamie shared: “We are self-funded, relying on donations, adoptions, Go Fund Me, shop sales and boot sales. We also welcome cat food, cat litter and cat items.”

Animal welfare is at the heart of all they do, and following a rocky end to 2025, Jamie is determined to put the past behind her and to look forward with new (and old) volunteers by her side. She’s also determined to use her voice more to campaign, and to hopefully break the ongoing cycle of unwanted cats looking for homes.

She shared: I think regular visits by approved bodies like the RSPCA should be standard, as it is not the case at present. We are RSPCA visited, guided and approved, insured, and would welcome legislation to improve the standards of welfare for cats in rescue environments.”

And for anyone considering getting a cat, or any other pet, Jamie has stressed the importance of considering adoption over purchasing.

She said: “Our adoption process is straightforward, based on individual circumstances including home checks, with the cats or kittens needs at the forefront.

“We charge a fee to allow us funds towards vet care. All adult cats are neutered and all are health checked. Please adopt, dont shop.

“Those who work in animal rescue know just how hard it is, sometimes in the saddest of circumstances. To see the transformation of these cats, going on to loving homes, is a truly, magical reward.

“Thank you to all our fabulous supporters and donators.”

View Alley Cats Facebook page for some of the latest cats looking for homes.

Help support the organisation’s ongoing care and rehabilitation of cats through their GoFundMe page.