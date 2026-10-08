Dog behaviourist shares the realities of rehoming an ex-racing Greyhound

Nation.Cymru staff

Hundreds of greyhounds could need new homes as Wales prepares to phase out racing.

Around 360 greyhounds are currently registered at Wales’ only remaining track, with a 12-month wind-down recommended to help ease pressure on rescue and rehoming services.

As the ban moves closer, Carolyn Menteith, Dog Behaviourist at leading dog food subscription brand, Tails.com, explains why ex-racing greyhounds can make calm, low-maintenance companions, and what to know before adopting one.

She said: “After years of tireless campaigning, animal welfare advocates in both Wales and Scotland have much to celebrate.

“On 17th March 2026, the Senedd passed the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill, making it illegal to operate tracks or hold races.

“This is expected to take effect between April 2027 and April 2030 to allow the Greyhound industry to wind down and to look at rehoming the Greyhounds that are currently in training or part of the racing world.

“The celebrations following news of the ban were taken to new heights the next day, however, when the Scottish Parliament also voted to ban Greyhound racing with the Greyhound Racing (Offences) (Scotland) Bill, which makes it an offence to allow a Greyhound to compete on an oval racetrack in Scotland.

“While there are no tracks left in Scotland following the closure of the last one in 2025, it will prevent any new tracks from opening.

“With around 14,000-15,000 active racing Greyhounds in the UK – and with 6,000 leaving the industry annually, the news of this ban, while welcome, means there will be an even greater number of dogs needing rehoming as the ban comes into effect.”

Rehoming an ex-racing Greyhound

When people think about bringing a dog into their lives, many immediately picture a puppy. But while they are undeniably cute, the early months can also be demanding, with training, exercise and constant attention becoming a full-time job for new owners.

For those looking for a calmer companion without quite so much of the work that comes with raising a puppy, a rescue Greyhound could be the perfect option.

Despite often being associated with racing, Greyhounds are generally calm, gentle and relatively low-maintenance dogs. Their reputation for speed can also give a misleading impression of what they are like at home.

She said: “They are ‘45 mph couch potatoes’, as while they can run incredibly fast, they don’t need constant exercise.”

A couple of short walks each day, along with a safe opportunity to stretch their legs and have a good sprint, will usually be enough. The rest of the time, Greyhounds are often happy to lounge around the house, sleep in a sunny spot and enjoy the comforts of home.

She said: “Rescue Greyhounds are typically gentle, quietly affectionate, and very sweet-natured, often forming strong bonds with their owners.”

Things to consider before adopting

Unlike puppies or high-energy working breeds, they can be relatively undemanding and do not necessarily require hours of exercise or constant stimulation.

They are also straightforward to groom, thanks to their short coats, while many ex-racing Greyhounds are already familiar with routines, being handled and spending time resting in kennels.

However, prospective owners should be prepared for an adjustment period. Some dogs may be unfamiliar with everyday experiences such as stairs, glass doors or being left alone after spending much of their lives in kennels.

Menteith said: “Some need time to adjust to the domestic environment and to things they may never have encountered before in their life, such as stairs, glass doors, or being left alone.”

There are also some important considerations when adopting an ex-racing Greyhound. Their recall can be unreliable, meaning they should generally remain on a lead unless they are in a secure enclosed area. Their strong prey drive can also mean they will chase small animals, including cats.

She added: “Having spent their life in kennels, few will be toilet trained unless they have been in a foster home for a while, so you may have to go right back to the beginning with that.”

However, she believes this is a small price to pay for the companionship an adopted Greyhound can offer.

She said: “That is a small price to pay for such a wonderful companion and addition to the family.”

Ultimately, rehoming an ex-racing Greyhound can offer both the dog and its new owner a second chance.

Menteith added: “Giving a dog a second chance at life – especially one coming from a racing environment – can be just as rewarding for the new owner as it is for the dog, and this can help deepen the bond between you.”

For anyone considering adoption, she recommends visiting the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes website and looking for member organisations specialising in Greyhound rehoming, where experienced teams can help match a dog to the right home and lifestyle.

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