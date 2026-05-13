Dog in Welsh rescue centre still searching for home almost two years later

An overlooked Terrier is hoping May will be the month he finds his forever home after waiting for more than 690 days in RSPCA care.

Toby is currently in the care of RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre after he was transferred from another centre as he had received no interest.

Despite travelling 185 miles from RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre in Middlesbrough to Upper Colwyn Bay, the four-year-old tan terrier is still being overlooked.

Toby was rescued by the RSPCA from a multi-animal household and is now enjoying human interaction and affection.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “Toby is such a lovely boy and his little tail never stops wagging – but unfortunately he has not found his forever home yet.

“He loves sniffing about and exploring the world and is keen to make friends at the centre. Toby is super clever and loves to figure out what handlers ask of him for food and praise. He hops into our vans with ease and travelled well during his transfer to our centre.

“Toby has his favourite people at the centre and enjoys fusses once he has built his confidence with you. He enjoys snoozing in his kennel and spending time with his nose in the sunshine. When he isn’t sniffing about, he is snoozing the day away.

“While at Great Ayton, Toby was desensitised to household items like the hoover which he previously found scary. So he has shown us he is super quick to learn new things and is keen to train with treats and plenty of praise.

“We are baffled as to why he has spent so long in RSPCA care, and hope this month will be his month to find his perfect match!”

Toby is looking for an adult only home with no other pets.

Seven-month-old kitten Frieda is also looking for a home. Sadly Frieda was recently returned to the centre after finding the home stressful.

Sarah said: “Unfortunately Frieda’s home didn’t work out, so we are now looking for an adult-only home for her. She is well loved amongst the staff after being a previous hand rear kitten at our centre.

“Frieda is a sweet girl and loves to be around people. She enjoys a fuss from her friends but equally loves to run around chasing her favourite toys. Freda has also spent some time in a foster home and has easily won the hearts of her carers. But she can’t wait to find a family to call her own.”

Frieda is also looking for a pet-free household and would require outdoor access once she has settled into her home.

If you are interested in Toby or Frieda please express an interest via the online application form.

Rising cruelty, neglect and large-scale animal rescues led to a crisis point last summer. A six year high of animals in RSPCA care, almost half in emergency boarding because our centres are full. The charity urgently needs to find loving homes so that they can continue to bring thousands of animals in need to safety. Please visit rspca.org.uk/findapet today.