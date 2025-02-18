Dog rescue charity launches urgent search for foster carers

Hope Rescue, a leading dog rescue charity in south Wales, is launching a plea for dog lovers to join the ‘Hope Foster Family’ and open their hearts and homes to dogs in need.

Foster homes make an incredible difference to the dogs at Hope Rescue. Not only do they provide a loving temporary home for the dog, but they also help to create much needed capacity in our rescue centre for the next dog in need.

The charity started this year with an influx of stray and abandoned dogs, including pregnant dogs and mums with pups, arriving at the centre. It’s been an unprecedented start to 2025, and they fear the situation is only getting worse and people continue to face challenges post covid, workers heading back to offices and the cost-of-living crisis seeing no signs of improving.

Growing numbers

The rescue centre itself can house up to 100 dogs, but this is increasingly not enough to home the dogs the charity sees arriving.

Mandy Grant, Fostering Manager at Hope said: “Our foster families form an integral part of Hope Rescue’s mission to provide temporary care for dogs who are awaiting their forever homes.

“Fostering helps to provide a safe and loving environment for dogs who may need time to recover from trauma, illness, or behavioural issues. It also allows Hope Rescue to rescue more dogs from shelters, ensuring no dog is left behind.

“We rely heavily on the generosity of our foster families to give dogs a safe space while they wait for their forever homes, our plea to recruit new foster carers is a crucial part of our ongoing efforts to save more dogs and give them the care they deserve. Whether you’re a first-time foster or an experienced dog lover, we welcome anyone who has the time and compassion to help.”

Support

In exchange for their commitment, foster families will receive full support from the Hope Rescue team, including guidance on training, medical care, and any other needs the dog may have.

All fostering costs, including food, veterinary care, and supplies are covered by Hope Rescue.

Mandy continued: “We are looking for kind-hearted individuals and families who are willing to make a difference in a dog’s life. Fostering can be incredibly rewarding, and we can’t do this important work without the help of our community.”

Long time foster carer Bev said: “I’ve been fostering dogs with Hope for around two years, and to date, we’ve cared for more than 25 dogs. We tend to take puppies as we’re at home a lot and enjoy training and playing with them! The Hope team are so supportive and are always on hand if I need some advice, plus, we’re never out of pocket which is great.

“It can be a little sad when you get attached, and all of our pups have been so lovely, but we love knowing that the team has found them all a loving forever home, and we’ve been able to provide somewhere warm, fun and loving to make sure they get the best start!”

To learn more about fostering or to sign up, interested individuals can visit the Hope Rescue website at hoperescue.org.uk/becoming-a- foster-home or contact the team on 01443 226659 or [email protected]

