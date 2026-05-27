Eco-Tots Cymru: New programme aims to inspire Wales’ young

Nation Cymru staff

This week marks the launch of Eco-Tots Cymru – a programme that aims to nurture a lifelong connection with nature created especially for nurseries and settings working with under-fives.

Run by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, Eco-Tots Cymru offers early years settings a free, engaging and flexible approach to sustainability education.

It is designed to help nurture a lifelong connection with nature from the very earliest stages of learning.

West End star Sophie Jenkins celebrated the launch of Eco-Tots Cymru at Rachael’s Playhouse in Hirwaun, near Aberdare.

As a mum of two young boys, Sophie understands the importance of giving children the chance to connect with nature early in life.

Speaking at the launch, Sophie said: “I’m so proud to be part of Eco-Tots Cymru. We need initiatives like this to help future generations explore, understand and care for the natural world around them.

“It’s fantastic to see Keep Wales Tidy giving young children across Wales the opportunity to learn about sustainability through play and engage with nature so early in life.”

Funded by the Moondance Foundation, Eco-Tots Cymru has been designed in collaboration with early years experts across Wales.

It offers a wide range of free bilingual resources, including songs, practical activities and guidance that can be tailored to different ages and settings.

At the heart of Eco-Tots Cymru are six imaginative themes: Power Protectors, Reduce and Reuse, Starting from Seed, Tidy Team, Terrific Trees and Wonderful Wildlife – each highlighting different ways we can care for our planet.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “The habits formed in a child’s earliest years shape how they engage with the world for life – that’s the foundation Eco-Tots Cymru is built on.

“By ensuring children start learning about nature at this stage, we’re giving them the strongest possible start in life. It is an investment in their futures, and in a better future for the Welsh environment they will one day inherit.”

Rachael’s Playhouse is one of 18 early years settings across Wales that have been involved in early trials of the programme.

Ceri Ward, Manager at Rachael’s Playhouse and Blossom Early Years said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the leading pilot nursey for the Eco-Tots Programme.

“The opportunity to support children, families, and our wider setting in developing more sustainable habits is something we are truly passionate about.

“We strongly believe in the powerful values this programme brings, empowering children with lifelong environmental awareness while encouraging positive change at home and within our community.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have been selected as the launch and pilot setting, and we are so excited to be part of such an inspiring initiative from the very beginning.”

Settings that take part can work towards an Eco-Tots Cymru Award, which celebrates high-quality, sustainable early years practice. Keep Wales Tidy hopes this will become a trusted mark of excellence for early years settings.

For more information or to register for Eco-Tots Cymru, visit: www.keepwalestidy.cymru