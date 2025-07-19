Eight must-see Welsh comedians at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Stuart Thomas

Every year, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival becomes a playground for comedy lovers, and 2025 is shaping up to be a standout year for Welsh talent.

From razor-sharp stand-up to quirky character acts and genre-defying storytelling, Wales continues to punch well above its weight on the world’s biggest arts stage.

Whether you’re a die-hard comedy fan or just looking to discover your next favourite act, these eight shows by Welsh comedians promise laughter, insight, and a unique Welsh charm.

Here’s who to look out for this August.

Steffan Alun – Stand Up

Welsh optimist Steffan Alun finally presents his hilarious debut hour.

As seen on BBC Wales, S4C, supporting Elis James on tour and performing slightly less than an hour of stand-up at the Fringe every year since 2015.

Steffan returns to Edinburgh to work through his latest identity crisis with an hour of excellent comedy about sexuality, pop culture and, of course, all the best things about Wales.

Venue: Hoots @ The Apex

Dates: 31 July – 25 August (except 13 August)

Time: 9:30pm

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/steffan-alun-stand-up

James Arthur isn’t a mathematician and other lies

The life of a mathematician is one that most people outside of the sphere don’t understand.

He shared: “The mathematician is a shy reclusive animal, so says Joe Public. Imagine my shock when I realised I was one after walking off stage as Othello.

Welcome to the life of a mathematician who isn’t a recluse, has social skills and apparently likes being on stage.

“Come join me and work out how on earth this happened and maybe I’ll tell some stories of other people just like

me.

Venue: theSpaceUK triplex Studio

Dates: 18-23rd August 2025

Time: 11:10am

More Info: https://tickets.thespaceuk.com/event/911:3720/

Stuart Thomas – Bad Fatty

Bad Fatty is a sharp, unapologetic stand-up show about life as a fat Welshman.

Growing up on a sheep farm, Stuart Thomas fuses working-class roots with modern body positivity, grabbing diet culture by the scruff of the neck.

‘A big fat star in the making’ (Sofie Hagen).

‘Made me laugh a lot’ (The Scotsman).

Venue: The City Café 90s

Dates: 18th–24th August

Time: 8:40pm

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/stuart-thomas-bad-fatty

Jake Cornford – Fair Play To Me

Relatable and engaging stand-up comedy from one of Wales’ finest up-and-coming comic talents.

With a motivation to find friends and bring strangers together Jake embarks on a comedy odyssey to provide you sweet relief from your everyday problems.

A man of the people with infectious energy, put on the earth to bring out the joy in the little things.

With topics ranging from self improvement to coffee mugs and toxic masculinity to 90s pop stars it really runs the gamut in terms of relatability.

Venue: The Attic @ The Mash House (Just The Tonic)

Dates: July 31st – August 24th

Time: 8pm

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/jake-cornford-fair-play-to-me

Bennett Arron: I REGRET THIS ALREADY

You know what it’s like when everything’s going well? Bennett doesn’t.

He was in the Top 10 Jokes of the Fringe 2023 and he’s BAFTA shortlisted, yet life still laughs at him.

Queue early to enjoy disappointment.

**** ‘Had the room creased up’ (Scotsman)

‘A Welsh Seinfeld’ (Guardian)

Venue: Liquid Rooms Studio

Dates: 2nd – 24th August

Time: 4:15pm

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/i-regret-this-already

Phil Cooper – …And such (WIP)

A coming of age show (he’s 36) about planning a wedding in the valleys, dealing with the quirky characters and traditions of a small working class town and overcoming his own inadequacies to plan the big day.

This show really has it all! (well specifically the stuff mentioned here).

Venue: The Globe Bar, Niddry Street

Dates: 10th August – 16th August

Time: 7:15pm

More Info: https://freefringe.org.uk/shows/and-such-wip/

Josh Elton: Away With The Fairies

Away With The Fairies hilariously details the three short weeks during which Josh nearly let a man die, had a gig so bad he had to get therapy and made headlines by crashing his car on a rising bollard.

Is he the problem?

Is it his undying quest for attention?

No… it’s obviously fairies.

Venue: Hoot 4, Hoots @ The Apex, 31-35 Grassmarket EH1 2HS

Dates: 31st July – 25th August 2025

Time: 8pm

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/josh-elton-away-with-the-fairies

Paul Hilleard – Work In Progress

Come and have a look at how the sausage is made, in this hour-long work in progress from Paul Hilleard.

The dry, Welsh oddball has been recognised as one of the emerging talents of UK Comedy after winning the BBC New Comedian of the Year 2024 award.

Expect off-beat ramblings about Yoga, bus drivers and Epstein. As seen on Comic Relief and BBC Wales.

‘Energy and delivery on stage absolutely fantastic’ (Babatunde Aleshe).

‘Top rate comedy’ (Spencer Jones)

Venue: 108 Hoots @ The Apex – Hoot 3

Date: 18/08/25 -25/08/25

Time: 21:20

More Info: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/paul-hilleard-work-in-progress

