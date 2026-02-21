Eight new food hotspots opening in Welsh city this spring

Ella Groves

Eight highly-anticipated restaurants are set to open across Cardiff and neighbouring Penarth this spring.

Its On Cardiff, a digital magazine dedicated to “capturing the best of Cardiff”, shared a guide to all the food spots opening in the coming weeks in Cardiff and Penarth.

With a total of eight new food hotspots opening ranging from independent cafes to long-awaited restaurants, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

‘Roos’

Opening this Spring inside the Warden’s House in Sophia Gardens, Its On Cardiff describe this new spot as the ideal place for “sunny lunches and low-key evenings by the river.”

Co-owner of the bar and restuarant, Darren, explained the reasoning behind the name on Roos Instagram.

He said: “For those of you who might be wondering why we called it Roos, it’s named after an architect called Alexander Roos who came here… who designed in the 1850s the Sophia Gardens Park behind us. So in homage to him, we decided to call it Roos.”

The bar and restaurant has also shared a giveaway on their social media with the winner receiving an £100 voucher to spend at Roos once the doors open. Entries close 22 February.

‘Tonkotsu Ramen Bar’

Opening mid-March and promising “real ramen”, Tonkotsu Ramen Bar will be bringing Japanese flavour to the heart of the city centre with ramen, broths, and homemade noodles to enjoy.

Due to open on St Mary’s Street the restaurant will be at the centre of the bustling city making it the perfect place to grab a relaxed dinner after a day of shopping.

‘Society Cafe’

Family-owned speciality coffee shop, Society Cafe, will be opening a location in Cardiff in April in the centre of the city.

With stores in Bath, Bristol, and Oxford, Cardiff will be their first Welsh location.

Offering speciality coffee and fresh treats, Its On Cardiff say “it’s set to become a great spot for work, chat, or a laid back break.”

‘The Exchange’

Opening in the Canal Quarter, The Exchange is described by Its On Cardiff as “perfect for dinner, drinks, and social nights out.”

Located next to Pulse Nightclub the two venues will be operating together.

The Exchange will operate as a standalone bar throughout the week during the daytime and evenings, promising “a mouth-watering food menu, great drinks and a stunning new interior.”

On weekends, entry to Pulse will also include entry to The Exchange, maintaining the two separate club rooms Pulse regulars have come to expect on Friday and Saturday nights.

‘Daves Hot Chicken’

Travelling from LA to the UK, Daves Hot Chicken is bringing its famous Nashville-style fried chicken to Cardiff.

Taking over the former PMT Music Shop on Caroline Street the Cardiff location will be the brand’s first Welsh store.

‘Park Side Bakery’

Park Side is expanding to include a brand-new Bakery & Deli at the Amber Vista development in Lakeside, Cardiff.

The expansion will see the brunch spot take over what was Ballers Pizza, also owned by the Fire & Wine group, to open a new bakery and deli to supply both the Lakeside venue and Park Side’s original location in Heath.

The new bakery will bring fresh bakes, coffee, and deli goods for everyone to enjoy.

‘Kokoro’

The popular Korean and Japanese restaurant has opened its first Welsh branch this week (19 February) on Cardiff’s St Mary’s Street.

Kokoro has taken over the former Eat The Bird unit and can be found opposite Slug and Lettuce.

Offering an affordable, on the go, menu of Japanese and Korean favourites you’re sure to find something to enjoy.

‘The Olive Branch, Penarth’

If you’re willing to head just outside of Cardiff to the Vale of Glamorgan you can find an exciting new Italian spot.

Taking over the long-standing Tony’s Italian site, The Olive Branch will be opening this March.

The new restaurant is led by former members of the original team and promises a “fresh new chapter” for the much-loved Penarth spot.

