Eight Welsh towns named among the country’s most enchanting destinations

Amelia Jones

A global geography site has revealed the eight small Welsh towns that embody the country’s unique blend of fairy-tale scenery, ancient mythology and artistic charm.

The list, compiled by WorldAtlas, focuses on destinations across Wales where Celtic legends, dramatic landscapes and strong local identities continue to shape everyday life.

From book-filled market towns and mountain communities to historic seaside settlements, the featured locations are praised for their welcoming atmosphere, distinctive character and enduring connections to the myths and folklore that have defined Wales for centuries.

Hay-On-Wye

World-renowned for its variety of bookshops, Hay-on-Wye rightfully claims the title of Town of Books. Each year, hundreds of thousands of book lovers from near and far flock to its Literary Festival, connecting with others in ways that can last a lifetime. Besides bookshops and the festival, Hay-on-Wye also offers amazing sights.

For example, Hay Castle, a nine-hundred-year-old structure at the heart of town, invites visitors to explore heritage exhibits, art galleries, and stunning rooftop views. Afterward, indulge in pastries at the lively cafe while soaking in the views from the turrets. Prefer the outdoors? Rent a kayak, canoe, or paddle board and spend a memorable day on the water at The River Wye, the fourth-longest river in the UK, famous for being the migration spot of the Atlantic Salmon.

The town hosts its annual Hay Festival, an eleven-day festival in May that celebrates literature, arts, and ideas. Authors, thinkers, politicians, and musicians gather in Wales every year to exchange stories, settle debates, and enjoy a variety of musical performances.

Portmeirion

For a true feeling of what it was like living in the Mediterranean without actually going to the Mediterranean, then pay a visit to Portmeirion. Aside from its Mediterranean-style architecture, ceramics, and tableware, Portmeirion is also known as the filming location for the 1960s cult TV show The Prisoner.

Speaking of The Prisoner, one way to feel like you are on the set of the 1960s classic 1967 sci-fi television series is to take the village’s self-guided The Prisoner trail. On the trail, fans of the show can retrace Number 6’s footsteps and explore iconic filming locations across the grounds.

They might also learn a few fun facts along the way. Explore seventy acres of exotic subtropical woodlands when you come to the Gwyllt Woodlands. The woodlands are known for their picturesque walking paths and serene landscapes, making it a delightful retreat for nature enthusiasts or for those just wanting an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Tenby

If you are looking to spend time by the sea, spend it in Tenby. The town of Tenby is a picturesque, medieval walled seaside town in Pembrokeshire, famous for its pastel-colored harbor houses, golden-sand beaches, and thirteenth-century town walls.

Tenby South Beach is a 1.5-mile expanse of fine, golden sand, with abundant dunes and gorgeous views of Caldey Island, making it a great destination for families, swimmers, and water sports enthusiasts alike. Another way to spend the day is to visit the Manor Wildlife Park, an immersive, conservation-focused experience unlike a run-of-the-mill zoo.

Each exhibit is a walkthrough, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with animals like wallabies, lemurs, and pygmy goats, who are waiting to be fed and pet. Next, pay a visit to Tenby Castle, the town’s historic landmark that was built during the 12th century. The castle is situated on a clifftop, offering 360-degree views of the coastline, including St. Catherine’s Island.

Betws-y-coed

Next, Betws-y-Coed. It is known as the Gateway to Eryri and is celebrated for its stunning natural scenery, cascading waterfalls, dense surrounding woodlands, and distinct, bustling alpine atmosphere. The town of Betws-y-Coed is widely promoted as a gateway for exploring the Eryri National Park.

At the park, you can expect world-class hiking trails, ancient mythology, dramatic weather, and vibrant local communities where Welsh is alive and well. Another place to get up close to nature is Fairy Glen, a peaceful woodland walk ending in a magical, rocky ravine.

The glen is named for the mythical sprites said to live there. The glen is also the perfect place to swim when the weather gets too hot. For the railroad enthusiasts in your group, the Conwy Valley Railway Museum is the place to go, as the museum is chock-full of model train displays and miniature train rides. There is also a gift shop full of train-themed goodies to take home with you to remember your time at the museum.

St Davids

If you are looking for a town that is both small in size and population, St. Davids is the place to visit. The town is best known for being named after Saint David, the patron saint of Wales, who encouraged his followers to “do the little things,” meaning they must perform acts of kindness and community service. His words rubbed off on the citizens, as the town still does random acts of kindness every day. Aside from its namesake, St. Davids is home to many unique attractions, including Dr. Beynon’s Bug Farm.

With over one hundred acres of the finest countryside, the farm provides unique, interactive experiences that allow visitors to get up close and personal with all sorts of creepy crawlies, learn about their habitats, and learn how to conserve and protect the places where bugs call home. Another place to spend the day is Whitesands Bay, a beach considered one of the best surfing spots in the region.

If you do not know how to surf, the beach allows you to book surfing lessons where you can learn from a professional how to ride the waves. At Oriel y Parc, you will find a blend of Welsh art exhibitions, a visitor and information center to learn about where to go or what to do, a cafe where you can grab a bite to eat, luscious courtyards and gardens, and interactive spaces for friends and family to participate in activities like workshops.

Aberystwyth

Located on the West Coast of Wales, the bustling seaside university town of Aberystwyth is known for its rich Welsh culture, Victorian promenade, and historical landmarks. One way to learn about the town’s culture is to visit Castell Aberystwyth. The castle is a thirteenth-century fortress built by King Edward I to assert English control over Wales. It is also famous for its diamond-shaped concentric layout.

Another way to learn about the history of Aberystwyth is to take a trip aboard the Vale of Rheidol Railway, a twelve-mile steam train tour from the seaside town to the spectacular waterfalls and trails of Devil’s Bridge.

This bridge was said to be built by the Devil himself, as it was too difficult for mortals to build. For a serene attraction to do in Aberystwyth, visit The Magic of Life Butterfly House. At the butterfly house, you can expect to walk amongst hundreds of free-flying exotic butterflies, have an opportunity to feed them, observe giant caterpillars as they go through the process of metamorphosis, see rare plants from across the world, and interact with other fascinating insects like stick bugs, beetles, praying mantises, moths, and tanks filled with vibrant coral reefs.

Llangollen

Celebrated for its stunning River Dee scenery, Llangollen is a serene market town in North Wales. It is also known for its historical events and rich local history, and cultural events, with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod being the most famous festival the town hosts annually. Every July, Llangollen transforms into a global stage, hosting musical performances and dance competitions attended by thousands of visitors and performers.

The festival is a celebration of music and dances from different places around the world that brings people together for one united purpose: to have a great time. A great way to explore the town is to book a boat trip from Llangollen Wharf. What makes the boat trips more unique is that they are pulled by horses, just like a carriage. Over the next two to three hours, you can enjoy the natural scenery, observe local wildlife as it passes by, and eat hearty meals in traditional tea rooms.

You can book a room at The Chainbridge Hotel, an independent, family-run retreat that offers panoramic views of the River Dee, the historic Chainbridge, and local steam trains that pass by. The hotel also offers pub-style meals for lunch and dinner, spacious rooms, free parking for guests, and meeting facilities for all sorts of occasions.

St Asaph

Home to the smallest ancient cathedral in Britain, St Asaph is a cathedral city and community on the River Elwy. It is called a cathedral city because the St Asaph Cathedral stands in the city.

The cathedral dates back 1,400 years, to its founding by Saint Kentigern (also known as St Mungo) upon his return from Scotland in the early 500s, when he made Saint Asa (Asaph) his successor, and it was there that he named the cathedral after him. In the cathedral, you can expect a peaceful, intimate atmosphere in line with Welsh cultural history, as the sun streams through the striking stained-glass windows.

For some retail fun, come to the Tweedmill Shopping Outlet, a multi-floor department store that houses over three hundred brands, a farm shop, and multiple dining options. It is the perfect place for mature shoppers and bargain hunters. Just a ten-minute drive away from the main city is Rhuddlan Castle.

Rhuddlan offers a peaceful, scenic walk through a 13th-century fortress built by King Edward I after the First Welsh War. The castle itself looks like something straight out of a storybook, complete with turrets, a moat, grassy areas for picnics and photographs, and magnificent views from up above.