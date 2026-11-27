Dr Shân Morgain

Energy bills are about to jump upwards and crash our budgets. Here’s some things we can do to defend ourselves, from sophisticated to humble actions.

The most grown-up method is to get a fixed price contract that holds through the coming upsurge in prices. It’s worth putting serious homework into this.

Look up recent bills, note prices paid. Annual usage (kWh), unit price (pence per kWh). A low unit rate might be offset by high standing charge.

Check what’s on offer using comparison services—such as MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert, or Compare the Market.

Switching usually takes 5 weekdays, and you have 14 days’ cooling’ to change your mind. Take meter readings 2 days before a switch so you can check final and opening bills.

Thorough checks option

For the most thorough check on where to change habits to save money, make a list of your main appliances. Learn which are the big hitters.

As a rough guide, the most expensive appliances involve movement like a washer or drier, or else they generate heat. Lighting is the cheapest user but it adds up if lights are left on in an empty room or passage. Timers on light switches are helpful if you tend to forget to switch lights off. Cooking by microwave is much cheaper than the stove.

Here’s a list of household appliances, with their costs to run.

Smart meters?

They can offer real advantages. A supplier might offer lower prices outside peak usage hours like early evenings. Doing laundry in low hours can really save. Plus there are even offers of a free hour of usage per week.

At their best smart meters cut costs. However there are concerns about smart meters. A ‘mistake’ by the company can cut off supply and we all know what untangling a company mistake means. ‘Customer support’ can take days, and take long stressful phone calls. Recent hacks into big company records are warnings. Criminals could track when a home is empty to burgle it. Some of us are more antzy than others about surveillance.

Heating

Heat is a big gobbler in winter months, and there are humble habits below that can pull heating bills down. Radiators in rooms less used can often be switched off, but give them a treat once a month to prevent damp.

It’s standard advice to set heating lower. Take it gently or you will be miserable and give it up. Do it a little at a time, one degree down for a week or 10 days, then another degree down. Easing into it is easier.

Psst living at lower temps helps lose weight.

Humbler habits

I’ve read many articles on reducing energy bills and it always surprises me how much they leave out. Old fashioned, humble habits are golden.

Hot water bottles are almost never mentioned in advice given but they are excellent friends. Delightful on chilly feet, gorgeous on the lap under a sweater. They last for hours of seated work or gaming.

If they are new or newish to you, learn how to fill one safely. Don’t fill to the top as steam needs space. Half a kettle is usually enough unless filling two. Hold by tab on the top bending it back to keep hand away from poured boiling water. If no tab use a thick cloth like towel to hold it.

Truly excellent for seated people but also for anyone menstrual, injured, sick or elderly. Plus they are cosy cuddles that comfort, lifting the mood when cranky or mizzy. A fluffy cover is blissful.

Fingerless gloves are grand for keyboard warriors. Look for type with half fingers. If budget is the big boss, cut fingertips off an old pair and oversew with knit or darning wool. Again, useful for anyone weakened. Clench and stretch hands frequently to keep blood circulation higher.

Blankets, blankets, blankets. Don’t be shy about this. Two blankets are amazingly warm, and a warm welcome to a guest is a visitor blanket.

Old blankets or duvets can muffle windows at dusk. Draught ‘sausages’ taped to the bottom of doors are great and easy to make (from old socks!)

Clothing layers: three or four layers of thin clothing are more heat efficient than one or two thick items. Put heavy stuff on the outer layer, thins underneath. Thin socks under thick socks can work well.

Laundry is a big hitter. When doing the laundry half or 75% dry clothes, then hang up on hangers on doors to finish overnight. Efficiently managing costs is often not elegant. Outside the coldest wettest months a washing line saves money, or a ceiling hanger works all year round.



Cats are thought to have taught us yoga. Learn cat wisdom. Their long sleeps are shallow sleeps, broken by frequent stretches. So when sitting or lounging, grow the habit of stretching or wiggling foot, leg, hand, arm. Again seated workers, sick, elders benefit from this.

Baths use heat obviously. Re-use it by not emptying bath till next day. That warm water can wash a floor, clean the toilet – and a bucket by the toilet saves flushing it which cuts the water bill. Once bathwater is cool it waters plants and gardens.

Kettles are commonly filled way too much. For a cuppa or two, fill using the cup or cups (keep one by the kettle). It’s faster too. Also thermoses keep water hot for another cuppa later, so no re-boiling the kettle.

Fridges and freezers are more efficient when full. So when sjelves or compartments are emptier, use bundles of paper tied with string to fill the space (store on top or nearby).

LeCorbusier described a home as a machine in the 1920s. Forget living in a magazine, live in an efficient machine.

It could also be seen as an ecology, like animals and plants showing sleek looks in the warm months while going shaggy and lumpy during the cold period.

But don’t for heaven’s sake try to do it all. Pick one, two or three to try and when that settles in, add more. Habits are tough brain paths that resist change so work in partnership with them..