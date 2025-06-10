Eryri leads the way with 100-year vision to protect and restore native trees

The Woodland Trust in Wales (Coed Cadw) is celebrating the launch of Eryri’s Tree and Woodland Strategy 2025–2125 as the most ambitious and forward-thinking vision for trees and woodlands anywhere in the UK, and the only community co-designed long-term tree and woodland strategy in the UK to date.

Developed with the involvement of over 90 individuals and organisations, including farmers, conservationists, community groups, and local authorities, the strategy sets out a century-long vision for restoring and nurturing Eryri’s vital treescapes based on three core principles – safeguarding existing trees, managing woodlands better, and connecting and expanding woodlands.

The strategy places people, nature, and climate at the heart of a shared commitment to recover and protect native woodland in one of Wales’ most iconic landscapes.

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, supported the development of the strategy and hailed it as a potential model for future projects across the UK.

“Landmark moment”

Laura Shewring, Treescape Lead for Wales at Coed Cadw, said: “This is a landmark moment for woodland recovery in Wales.

“Eryri’s strategy is built on the voices and values of the people who live, work and care for this landscape.

“It’s a bold, collective step toward a future where native woodland, wildlife, culture, and communities can thrive together. We’re proud to support this extraordinary vision.”

The Eryri Tree and Woodland Strategy will provide an action plan for the next 100 years, with the aim of increasing native woodland cover, restoring degraded habitats, and working in partnership with land managers and communities to ensure long-term resilience in the face of climate change.

Rhys Owen, Eryri National Park Authority Head of Conservation, Woodland and Agriculture said: “We’re immensely proud of this strategy, more so given that so many have been on the journey with us from start to finish.

“The co-operation of land owners and managers has been key in its development, and through discussions and consultation, and co-developing an action plan it will be a strategy that they can take ownership of, and as such, viable and achievable.

“As well as the benefits to the environment, trees and woodlands are valuable assets that contribute to health and wellbeing through recreational, educational and community use. Thanks to this strategy, we can be confident that future generations will continue to benefit from what trees and woodlands have to offer.”

Groundbreaking

The development of the groundbreaking strategy was made possible thanks to funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and co-designed in partnership with Coed Cadw (Woodland Trust in Wales).

Over the last 15 years the Woodland Trust has received £25 million in funds, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, to help create, protect, and restore native woodlands across the UK.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The scale and ambition of this strategy is hugely impressive, and we’re delighted our players are supporting it via our relationship with the Woodland Trust. We look forward to seeing how the benefits for people and nature develop as work progresses.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

