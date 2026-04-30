Exchange programme opens up international opportunities for underrepresented learners

An international learning exchange programme in Wales is helping make overseas opportunities more accessible to learners who may previously have faced barriers to participation.

Taith, Wales’ international learning exchange programme, has introduced a range of changes to make international opportunities more accessible, particularly for learners and organisations who may not traditionally have engaged with mobility. This includes simplifying processes, offering more flexible options and providing tailored support.

Matt Parry, Involvement and Engagement Manager at Llamau, a charity working with individuals at risk of homelessness, said: “This was a first for us as an organisation. Our focus has always been on supporting young people, women and children at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness, so international exchange was never something we felt was meant for organisations like ours.

“Without the support, patience and flexibility we received, we simply wouldn’t have got there. Because of that approach, we have been able to give some of our most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people an experience they will never forget, helping to build confidence and open up new possibilities for their future which had previously felt out of reach.”

One young person supported by Llamau took part in a Taith-funded international exchange, helping them build confidence and broaden their understanding of the world.

Reflecting on the experience, they said: “The support throughout the exchange made every moment feel special, and it’s an experience that will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We learned so much – not just about the country we visited, but about kindness, strength and compassion.”

Since its launch, Taith has supported a growing number of organisations to take part in international activity for the first time, particularly those working with learners who may face financial, practical or personal barriers.

To support this work, Taith has provided more than £100,000 in additional funding to help remove barriers to participation, including support for travel documentation, transport, specialist assistance and equipment. This funding helps ensure that learners who may otherwise be unable to take part can access international opportunities alongside their peers.

The programme’s inclusive approach has also helped extend international opportunities to organisations across Wales, including those in areas that have not traditionally engaged with global exchange activity.

This is reflected in Taith’s most recent funding call, which received applications from organisations in 21 of Wales’ 22 local authority areas, highlighting engagement from communities across urban, rural and coastal parts of Wales.

Kath Griffiths, International mobility, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said: “For UWTSD, Taith has opened up international opportunities that genuinely work for our students – particularly those who cannot commit to long periods away from home.

“The flexibility of the programme has enabled us to create experiences that feel accessible and achievable, opening doors for learners and partnerships that previously felt out of reach.”

Susana Galván, Executive Director of Taith, said: “Accessibility is fundamental to everything we do – it’s what makes us different. Our focus has been on making sure international opportunities are open to learners who may not have previously seen them as an option.

“By removing barriers and providing the right support, we’re helping to open up new opportunities for learners across Wales, enabling them to build confidence, develop skills and broaden their aspirations.”